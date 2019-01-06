CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 5, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
418 AM PST Sun Jan 6 2019
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
CAZ101-070330-
Coastal Del Norte-
418 AM PST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 44 to 54. South wind up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. East wind around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 59.
Southeast wind up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. Southeast wind 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs
49 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 42 to 52.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to
61.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 41 to 51.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.
Highs 51 to 62. Lows 40 to 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 49 42 54 / 100 100 50
Klamath 49 41 54 / 100 100 60
CAZ102-070330-
Del Norte Interior-
418 AM PST Sun Jan 6 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 to
3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Highs 35 to 49.
South wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet
falling to 2500 feet overnight. Snow accumulations of 2 to
4 inches. Lows 30 to 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in
the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the
afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 54.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast
wind 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Highs 43 to 56. Southeast wind
20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs
41 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to
57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 33 to 43.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.
Highs 43 to 58. Lows 33 to 43.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 48 38 53 / 100 100 50
CAZ103-070330-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
418 AM PST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 45 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely
overnight. Lows 36 to 46. North wind around 10 mph shifting to
the southeast overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.
Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 43 to 53. Southeast
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast wind
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs
49 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 49 to 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.
Highs 51 to 62. Lows 37 to 47.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 50 37 55 / 100 100 50
Arcata 50 40 55 / 100 100 50
Eureka 51 40 56 / 100 100 50
Fortuna 50 41 56 / 100 100 50
CAZ104-070330-
Southwestern Humboldt-
418 AM PST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 42 to 52. South wind 5 to
15 mph in the valleys and south 15 to 25 mph at higher elevation.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely
overnight. Lows 36 to 46. North wind around 10 mph shifting to
the east overnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs 47 to 57.
Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. Southeast
wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around
45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Rain showers. Highs 49 to 59. Southeast
wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around
60 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs
46 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 39 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to
59.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.
Highs 47 to 59. Lows 38 to 48.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 47 39 51 / 100 100 50
CAZ105-070330-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
418 AM PST Sun Jan 6 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Breezy. Snow level
3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Highs 36
to 49. South wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet.
Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 31 to 41.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning.
Chance of snow showers through the day. Chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the
afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 41 to 54.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to 47.
Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Highs 44 to 57. Southeast wind
20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs
42 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 42 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 34 to 44.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.
Highs 44 to 58. Lows 34 to 44.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 46 38 51 / 100 100 50
Hoopa 47 38 51 / 100 100 60
Willow Creek 48 39 53 / 100 100 60
CAZ106-070330-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
418 AM PST Sun Jan 6 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet
rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 3 to
6 inches. Highs 38 to 51. South wind 20 to 25 mph at higher
elevation.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers and
snow showers likely overnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 32 to 42.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level 4000 feet
rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 56. Southeast
wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Lows 39 to 49.
Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain showers. Highs 45 to 58. Southeast wind
20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs
44 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 44 to 59.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 35 to 45.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.
Highs 46 to 59. Lows 35 to 45.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 48 38 53 / 100 100 50
CAZ107-070330-
Northern Trinity-
418 AM PST Sun Jan 6 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Breezy. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow
accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. South wind 20 to 25 mph at
higher elevation.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening. Snow showers through the
night. Rain showers likely overnight. Snow level 3000 to
3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Lows 24 to 34.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.
Snow level 3000 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs
38 to 53.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level
5000 feet rising to 6000 feet overnight. Lows 31 to 41. Southeast
wind 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level
6500 feet. Highs 41 to 56. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts
at higher elevations to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers.
Lows 30 to 40. Highs 41 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 41 to 56.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Highs 43 to 58. Lows 28 to 38.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 37 29 41 / 100 100 60
Weaverville 39 32 42 / 100 90 50
CAZ108-070330-
Southern Trinity-
418 AM PST Sun Jan 6 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 to
3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches. Highs 34 to 48.
South wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers in the evening, then
rain showers and snow showers likely overnight. Snow level
3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows
28 to 38.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow
level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 39 to 54.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast
wind around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Highs 41 to 56. Southeast wind
20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 32 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 39 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 42 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Highs 41 to 56. Lows 30 to 40.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 42 29 46 / 100 90 50
Ruth 42 30 48 / 100 100 50
CAZ109-070330-
Mendocino Coast-
418 AM PST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 57. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain
showers overnight. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind around 10 mph
shifting to the east overnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.
Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 45 to 55. Southeast
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain showers. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast wind
15 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs
50 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
40 to 50.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain showers. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 40 to 50.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.
Highs 52 to 62. Lows 40 to 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 54 45 58 / 100 100 40
Point Arena 53 45 55 / 90 70 40
CAZ110-070330-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
418 AM PST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers through the
day. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulations up to
1 inch. Highs 41 to 51. South wind 20 to 25 mph at higher
elevation.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely
overnight. Lows 33 to 43.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast
wind around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast wind
20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs
46 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
34 to 44.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain showers. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 35 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 34 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to
58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 48 40 53 / 100 100 50
Laytonville 45 36 50 / 100 100 50
Willits 48 36 53 / 100 90 50
CAZ111-070330-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
418 AM PST Sun Jan 6 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING
ABOVE 3500 FEET...
.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet
rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 4 to
8 inches. Highs 35 to 48. South wind 20 to 25 mph at higher
elevation.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers in the evening, then
rain showers and snow showers likely overnight. Snow level
4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 30 to 40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow
level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 40 to 53.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 46. Southeast
wind around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain showers. Highs 41 to 55. Southeast wind
20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 40 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 32 to 42.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 42 to 56.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 33 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 42 to 55.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 42 to 55.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 46 35 51 / 100 90 50
CAZ112-070330-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
418 AM PST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 57. South wind 20 to 25 mph at
higher elevation.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain
showers overnight. Lows 38 to 48.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 59.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 44 to 54.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind
20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs
50 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
38 to 48.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain showers. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 49 42 53 / 90 90 40
CAZ113-070330-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
418 AM PST Sun Jan 6 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 43 to 53. South wind 20 to 25 mph at
higher elevation.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then chance of
rain showers overnight. Lows 36 to 46.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 42 to 52. Southeast
wind around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain showers. Highs 49 to 59. Southeast wind
20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs
48 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
37 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
49 to 59.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to
58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 51 41 56 / 90 90 40
