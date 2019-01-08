CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 7, 2019

138 FPUS56 KEKA 081139

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

339 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-090245-

Coastal Del Norte-

339 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows 45 to 55. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 50 to 60. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 51 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 50. Highs 50 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 60 49 54 / 100 100 100

Klamath 58 49 55 / 90 90 100

CAZ102-090245-

Del Norte Interior-

339 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain, windy. Highs 44 to 59. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph

in the valleys and southeast 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Windy. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast wind

20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher

elevation.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. South wind around 20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to

30 mph at higher elevation.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. South

wind 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

45 to 58. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 55 45 52 / 100 100 100

CAZ103-090245-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

339 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 56 to 66. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows 44 to 54. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 51 to 61. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

41 to 51. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 51 to 63. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48. Highs 50 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 62 46 55 / 80 80 100

Arcata 61 48 55 / 80 90 100

Eureka 63 48 57 / 80 80 100

Fortuna 62 49 57 / 90 90 100

CAZ104-090245-

Southwestern Humboldt-

339 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE

1500 FEET...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Very windy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph in the valleys and southeast

20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Very

windy. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows 43 to

53. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to

35 mph at higher elevation.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Very windy. Near steady temperature

around 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph in the valleys and south 15 to

30 mph at higher elevation. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 48 to 60. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 47 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 55 47 52 / 100 100 100

CAZ105-090245-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

339 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain, windy. Highs 45 to 60. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph

in the valleys and southeast 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Windy. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast wind

20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher

elevation.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs 43 to 55. South wind

around 20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher

elevation.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 46. South wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 44 to 59. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 43 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 54 45 52 / 100 100 100

Hoopa 54 46 53 / 90 90 100

Willow Creek 55 46 53 / 90 100 100

CAZ106-090245-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

339 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain, windy. Highs 47 to 60. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph

in the valleys and southeast 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Windy. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind

20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher

elevation.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. South wind around 20 mph in the valleys and south

20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 47. South wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 46 to 59. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 45 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 56 46 54 / 100 100 100

CAZ107-090245-

Northern Trinity-

339 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE

2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain through the day. Snow in the afternoon. Windy. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Snow level 6500 to

7000 feet. Snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches. Southeast wind

20 to 25 mph in the valleys and southeast 20 to 35 mph at higher

elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Windy. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 9 to 12 inches. Lows 32 to 42. Southeast wind

20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher

elevation.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Windy. Snow level

5500 feet. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Highs 39 to 54.

South wind around 20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at

higher elevation.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 31 to 41. South wind around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 42 to 57. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 44 36 43 / 100 100 100

Weaverville 45 40 46 / 100 100 90

CAZ108-090245-

Southern Trinity-

339 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE

2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain, windy. Highs 41 to 56. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph

in the valleys and southeast 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Windy. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 35 to

45. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to

35 mph at higher elevation.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Snow level 5500 to 6000 feet. South wind around 20 mph

in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 33 to 43. South wind around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

41 to 56. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to

56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 47 38 48 / 90 100 90

Ruth 49 37 48 / 90 100 100

CAZ109-090245-

Mendocino Coast-

339 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Lows 45 to 55. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph shifting to the

south 15 to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

42 to 52. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

41 to 51. Highs 51 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

39 to 49. Highs 50 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 53 59 / 90 100 90

Point Arena 57 52 56 / 90 100 90

CAZ110-090245-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

339 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain, windy. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph

in the valleys and southeast 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows 40 to

50. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 35 mph

at higher elevation.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 47 to 57. In the

valleys, south wind up to 20 mph in the morning. At higher

elevation, south wind 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

47 to 59. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

46 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 46 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 55 48 53 / 100 100 100

Laytonville 52 44 51 / 90 100 100

Willits 54 44 54 / 90 100 90

CAZ111-090245-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

339 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and southeast 20 to

35 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Windy. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet.

Lows 37 to 47. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and

south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Snow level 6000 feet. South wind around 20 mph in the

valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 5500 feet. Highs 43 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to

54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 52 43 51 / 90 100 100

CAZ112-090245-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

339 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and southeast 20 to

35 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows 44 to

54. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and south 20 to

35 mph at higher elevation.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 51 to 61. South wind around

20 mph in the valleys and south 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

41 to 51. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48. Highs 49 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 55 49 55 / 90 100 90

CAZ113-090245-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

339 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature around 50.

Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys and southeast 20 to

35 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Windy. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Lows 43 to 53. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph in the

valleys and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. South wind around 20 mph in the valleys and south

20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 47 to 57. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 46 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 56 49 57 / 90 100 90

