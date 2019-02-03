CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 3, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

246 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-041400-

Coastal Del Norte-

246 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Stronger showers may contain

small hail. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Stronger

showers may contain small hail. Snow level 500 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers overnight. Stronger showers may contain small hail

in the evening. Snow level 500 feet. Lows 25 to 35. Southeast

wind around 5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 500 to 1000 feet. Highs 41 to 51. Northeast

wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 27 to 37. North wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 43 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

33 to 43. Highs 43 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 38 43 33 47 / 100 100 40 20

Klamath 37 41 30 45 / 100 100 50 20

CAZ102-041400-

Del Norte Interior-

246 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY ABOVE

2500 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Stronger

showers may contain small hail. Snow level 2500 feet falling to

1500 feet overnight. Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Lows

23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Stronger showers may contain small

hail. Snow level 500 feet. Snow accumulations of 5 to 6 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers overnight. Snow level

500 feet. Lows 18 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level

500 feet rising to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet falling to 1000 feet

overnight. Lows 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

34 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 33 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 33 38 25 43 / 100 100 50 30

CAZ103-041400-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

246 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Stronger showers may contain

small hail. Lows 33 to 43. West wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Widespread rain showers through the day. Widespread

snow showers in the afternoon. Stronger showers may contain small

hail. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch.

Highs 39 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers overnight. Stronger showers may contain small hail in the

evening. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch.

Lows 27 to 37. South wind around 10 mph shifting to the east

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 500 to 1000 feet. Highs 43 to 53. North wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 28 to 38. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55. North wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 56. Lows

33 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

33 to 43. Highs 45 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 39 42 31 47 / 100 100 60 20

Arcata 38 41 31 46 / 100 100 70 20

Eureka 40 44 34 48 / 100 100 70 20

Fortuna 38 44 32 48 / 100 90 70 20

CAZ104-041400-

Southwestern Humboldt-

246 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers in the evening, then

widespread rain showers and snow showers overnight. Stronger

showers may contain small hail overnight. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 32 to 42. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Stronger

showers may contain small hail. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet.

Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers overnight. Stronger showers may contain small hail in the

evening. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches.

Lows 27 to 37. West wind around 10 mph shifting to the northeast

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 41 to 51. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 28 to 38. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 43 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 36 41 31 47 / 100 90 80 20

CAZ105-041400-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

246 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY ABOVE

2500 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Stronger

showers may contain small hail. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet.

Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Stronger showers may contain small

hail. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers overnight.

Stronger showers may contain small hail in the evening. Snow

level 500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 18 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Snow

level 500 feet rising to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 31 to

46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet falling to 1000 feet

overnight. Lows 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

27 to 37.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 35 to 50.

Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 33 37 22 41 / 100 100 60 30

Hoopa 34 38 23 43 / 100 100 60 20

Willow Creek 34 38 22 43 / 100 100 70 20

CAZ106-041400-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

246 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PST MONDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Stronger

showers may contain small hail. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet.

Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Stronger showers may contain small

hail. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to

5 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers overnight. Stronger showers may contain small hail in the

evening. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches.

Lows 20 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 500 feet rising to 1000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 38 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 38 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 38 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 37 43 28 47 / 100 90 70 20

CAZ107-041400-

Northern Trinity-

246 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR WILDFIRE BURN SCARS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY ABOVE

2500 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

3500 feet falling to 2500 feet overnight. Snow accumulations of

4 to 6 inches. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Widespread rain showers in the morning. Widespread snow

showers through the day. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. Stronger showers may contain small hail in the morning. Snow

level 1000 to 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 5 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow level 500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 14 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level

500 feet rising to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 28 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 13 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 33 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs 31 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 20 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs 31 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows

20 to 30. Highs 31 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 29 32 21 35 / 90 80 70 40

Weaverville 32 36 23 40 / 90 90 60 30

CAZ108-041400-

Southern Trinity-

246 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PST MONDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Lows

23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Stronger showers may contain small

hail. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to

5 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers overnight.

Stronger showers may contain small hail in the evening. Snow

level 1000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 16 to

26.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level

500 feet rising to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 17 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

23 to 33.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Highs

35 to 50. Lows 23 to 33.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 30 36 21 39 / 90 90 60 30

Ruth 28 34 19 37 / 90 100 70 30

CAZ109-041400-

Mendocino Coast-

246 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Widespread rain showers through the day. Widespread

snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Stronger showers may contain small hail. Snow level

1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers overnight. Stronger showers may contain small hail in the

evening. Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Lows 30 to 40. West wind around 15 mph becoming north

around 5 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 43 to 53. North wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 30 to 40. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 44 49 38 51 / 100 90 70 30

Point Arena 46 49 41 50 / 90 80 70 40

CAZ110-041400-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

246 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR WILDFIRE BURN SCARS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PST MONDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers through the night. Widespread

snow showers overnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Stronger

showers may contain small hail. Snow level 2500 feet falling to

1500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs 35 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then chance of snow showers overnight.

Stronger showers may contain small hail in the evening. Snow

level 1000 to 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Snow

level 500 feet rising to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 38 to

48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

Highs 38 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 41 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 36 41 28 45 / 100 90 80 20

Laytonville 33 39 25 42 / 100 100 80 20

Willits 36 42 26 45 / 100 90 70 30

CAZ111-041400-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

246 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PST MONDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Lows

25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Stronger showers may contain small

hail. Snow level 2500 feet falling to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers in the

evening, then chance of snow showers overnight. Snow level

1000 to 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

17 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level

500 feet rising to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

24 to 34.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

and snow. Highs 33 to 46. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

36 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 33 39 22 43 / 100 90 70 30

CAZ112-041400-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

246 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Widespread rain showers through the day. Widespread

snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Stronger showers may contain small hail. Snow level

2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers overnight. Stronger showers may contain small hail in the

evening. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch.

Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 40 45 33 48 / 90 80 70 30

CAZ113-041400-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

246 PM PST Sun Feb 3 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR WILDFIRE BURN SCARS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Widespread rain showers in the morning. Widespread snow

showers through the day. Widespread rain showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Stronger

showers may contain small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet falling to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers overnight. Stronger showers may contain small hail in the

evening. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

Highs 39 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

31 to 41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 40 45 30 47 / 90 90 70 30

