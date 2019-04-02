CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 1, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

319 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-030130-

Coastal Del Norte-

319 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63. South wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. South

wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to

63. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

South wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 52 to 62. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51. Highs 53 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 54 48 54 / 80 50 50

Klamath 59 47 59 / 80 50 50

CAZ102-030130-

Del Norte Interior-

319 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 48 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then

chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to 63. South wind

around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 46 to 61. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

49 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 63 46 63 / 90 60 60

CAZ103-030130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

319 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. South wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

South wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 65. South wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

South wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 55 to 65. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 42 to

52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51. Highs 54 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 61 43 61 / 80 40 30

Arcata 61 45 61 / 80 40 30

Eureka 60 45 60 / 80 40 30

Fortuna 58 45 59 / 80 40 30

CAZ104-030130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

319 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs 50 to 61. Southwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

South wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 52 to 63. South wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 61. South

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 50 to 61. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51. Highs 52 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 57 45 60 / 90 40 30

CAZ105-030130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

319 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs 51 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 66. South wind

around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to

48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 46 to 61. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46. Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 65 45 66 / 80 50 30

Hoopa 65 45 66 / 80 50 30

Willow Creek 64 46 66 / 80 50 30

CAZ106-030130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

319 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs 47 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to 62. South wind

around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 46 to 61. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 68. Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 59 44 63 / 80 40 30

CAZ107-030130-

Northern Trinity-

319 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 6000 feet.

Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 50 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

5500 feet. Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows

32 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Highs 46 to 61. Lows

31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 48 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 52 to 67. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 53 37 54 / 90 60 40

Weaverville 59 40 60 / 80 40 30

CAZ108-030130-

Southern Trinity-

319 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 47 to

62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Snow level

6000 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

6000 feet. Highs 50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

6000 feet. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Snow level 5500 feet.

Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 44 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 59 37 61 / 70 40 30

Ruth 53 36 57 / 70 40 30

CAZ109-030130-

Mendocino Coast-

319 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. Southwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

South wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 64. South wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54.

South wind around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 53 to 63. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs 53 to

63. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 55 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 59 49 62 / 80 40 20

Point Arena 55 48 57 / 70 30 30

CAZ110-030130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

319 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 48 to 60. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to

61. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 57 46 60 / 80 40 30

Laytonville 54 40 57 / 70 40 20

Willits 56 42 60 / 70 40 20

CAZ111-030130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

319 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 45 to

60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Snow level

6000 feet. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through

the day. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow

level 5500 feet. Highs 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 56 42 60 / 70 30 20

CAZ112-030130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

319 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs 54 to

64. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 57 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 57 45 60 / 70 40 20

CAZ113-030130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

319 AM PDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 52 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 57 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 61 46 64 / 70 30 20

