CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 19, 2019

_____

891 FPUS56 KEKA 200959

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

259 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-210100-

Coastal Del Norte-

259 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Breezy.

Highs 54 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Breezy. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north

5 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71. North wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 56 45 58 / 10 0 0

Klamath 59 46 63 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ102-210100-

Del Norte Interior-

259 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then slight chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 79. Lows

45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 65 45 69 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ103-210100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

259 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. North wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 59 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 59 44 62 / 10 0 0

Arcata 59 45 62 / 10 0 0

Eureka 57 46 60 / 10 0 0

Fortuna 55 45 60 / 30 10 0

$$

CAZ104-210100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

259 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 48 to 61. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 39 to 49. North wind 15 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 57 43 63 / 20 10 0

$$

CAZ105-210100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

259 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers through the day.

Highs 50 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 35 to

45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 65 45 76 / 40 10 0

Hoopa 64 45 72 / 40 0 0

Willow Creek 65 45 72 / 30 0 0

$$

CAZ106-210100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

259 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 49 to

64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 61 44 69 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ107-210100-

Northern Trinity-

259 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs 55 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87.

Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 59 36 69 / 50 10 0

Weaverville 65 39 75 / 40 0 0

$$

CAZ108-210100-

Southern Trinity-

259 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through the day. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 49 to

64.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 33 to

43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 62 37 73 / 20 0 0

Ruth 57 36 70 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ109-210100-

Mendocino Coast-

259 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 74. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 76. Lows

48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 60 48 63 / 10 0 0

Point Arena 55 50 55 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ110-210100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

259 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 54 to

67.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 62 45 70 / 20 0 0

Laytonville 60 39 68 / 10 0 0

Willits 63 41 70 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ111-210100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

259 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 52 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 65 41 74 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ112-210100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

259 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 61 43 68 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ113-210100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

259 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 54 to 68. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 88. Lows

50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 67 45 75 / 10 0 0

$$

_____

