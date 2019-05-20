CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 19, 2019

_____

544 FPUS56 KEKA 201018

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

318 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-210130-

Coastal Del Norte-

318 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers through the night. Isolated

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 43 to 53. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Widespread rain

showers through the day. Highs 51 to 61. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

42 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 56 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 54 49 54 / 60 100 100

Klamath 58 48 56 / 50 100 100

$$

CAZ102-210130-

Del Norte Interior-

318 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet.

Highs 52 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest wind

around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread rain showers. Highs 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 64 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 67 46 63 / 60 100 100

$$

CAZ103-210130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

318 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread rain showers. Highs 50 to 60. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

42 to 52. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 55 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

57 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 60 48 56 / 30 100 100

Arcata 59 49 55 / 30 100 100

Eureka 59 50 56 / 30 100 100

Fortuna 59 49 55 / 30 100 100

$$

CAZ104-210130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

318 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 66. Northwest wind

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Breezy. Lows 42 to 52.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread rain showers. Windy. Highs 49 to 62. West

wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs 55 to 70. North wind

20 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 63 46 58 / 40 100 100

$$

CAZ105-210130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

318 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet.

Highs 58 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows

38 to 48. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Widespread rain showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs

50 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 72 46 63 / 20 100 90

Hoopa 71 45 62 / 20 100 100

Willow Creek 71 46 61 / 20 100 100

$$

CAZ106-210130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

318 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.

Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Widespread rain showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs

45 to 60. West wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74. Northwest wind around

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 66 45 58 / 20 90 90

$$

CAZ107-210130-

Northern Trinity-

318 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers and snow showers in the evening,

then widespread rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow

level 5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 5 inches.

Lows 32 to 42. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Highs

48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 65 39 56 / 10 90 90

Weaverville 68 38 59 / 10 80 90

$$

CAZ108-210130-

Southern Trinity-

318 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Numerous snow showers in the evening. Widespread rain

showers through the night. Widespread snow showers overnight.

Breezy. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to

2 inches. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

45 to 60. West wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow

level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 67 38 57 / 10 80 90

Ruth 63 37 53 / 10 90 90

$$

CAZ109-210130-

Mendocino Coast-

318 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest wind around 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread rain showers. Breezy. Highs 51 to 61. West

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

42 to 52. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 58 to 68. Northwest wind

15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 59 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 58 50 55 / 10 90 90

Point Arena 56 49 54 / 10 80 80

$$

CAZ110-210130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

318 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Lows 39 to 49. West wind

around 20 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Widespread rain showers. Highs 49 to 60. West wind

around 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 79.

Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 62 46 56 / 20 90 90

Laytonville 63 43 55 / 10 90 90

Willits 62 43 55 / 10 90 90

$$

CAZ111-210130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

318 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers and snow showers in the evening,

then widespread rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow

level 5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulations around 1 inch. Lows

35 to 45. Southwest wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 44 to

59. West wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow

level 5500 to 6000 feet. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 65 44 56 / 10 90 90

$$

CAZ112-210130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

318 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

57 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Widespread rain showers. Highs 52 to 62. West wind

around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest wind around

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 63 47 57 / 0 80 80

$$

CAZ113-210130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

318 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers in the evening, then widespread

rain showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Widespread rain showers. Breezy. Highs 49 to 61. West

wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 76. Northwest wind around

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 63 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 68 48 60 / 0 80 80

$$

