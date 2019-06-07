CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

_____

384 FPUS56 KEKA 070445

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

945 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ101-071945-

Coastal Del Norte-

945 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

40 to 50. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph becoming north around 10 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 63 to

78. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 83.

Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 46 56 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

Klamath 45 59 45 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-071945-

Del Norte Interior-

945 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind

around 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96.

Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 43 72 43 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-071945-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

945 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 54 to 64. North wind 5 to

15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 71. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

62 to 77. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 46 61 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

Arcata 46 59 45 63 / 0 0 0 0

Eureka 48 59 47 60 / 0 0 0 0

Fortuna 46 58 45 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-071945-

Southwestern Humboldt-

945 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows 40 to 50.

North wind 15 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 56 to 71. North wind 15 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Windy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts

at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 64 to 79. North wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 72 to 87. North wind 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 44 67 43 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-071945-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

945 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind

around 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 103.

Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 45 76 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

Hoopa 43 74 43 80 / 0 0 0 0

Willow Creek 45 74 45 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-071945-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

945 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows

34 to 44. North wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest

wind 20 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 37 70 43 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-071945-

Northern Trinity-

945 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest wind

around 20 mph late in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest wind

around 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 89 to 104.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 36 70 40 75 / 0 0 0 0

Weaverville 36 74 36 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-071945-

Southern Trinity-

945 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest wind

around 20 mph late in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 35 72 36 78 / 0 0 0 0

Ruth 33 70 37 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-071945-

Mendocino Coast-

945 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear late in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 58 to 70. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind 15 to

30 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

67 to 82. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

71 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 48 60 48 64 / 0 0 0 0

Point Arena 46 58 47 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-071945-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

945 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear late in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

82 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 43 70 45 80 / 0 0 0 0

Laytonville 39 71 42 80 / 0 0 0 0

Willits 40 71 42 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-071945-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

945 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind

around 20 mph late in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 39 73 43 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-071945-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

945 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear late in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

75 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 92. Lows

53 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 43 70 45 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-071945-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

945 PM PDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest

wind 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 78. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind

20 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

83 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 45 77 48 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather