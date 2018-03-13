CA Forecast for Wednesday, March 14, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Cooler with rain;54;31;SW;12;61%;85%;1

Arcata;Spotty showers;59;44;SSE;7;76%;90%;1

Auburn;Cooler with rain;57;44;S;8;90%;91%;1

Avalon;A shower or two;65;54;WSW;6;78%;73%;2

Bakersfield;A shower or two;74;53;N;6;64%;84%;3

Beale AFB;Cooler with rain;59;45;SSE;12;85%;93%;1

Big Bear City;A shower or two;56;37;SW;5;93%;73%;4

Bishop;Mostly cloudy;70;39;SSE;10;45%;72%;4

Blue Canyon;Cooler with rain;44;28;SSE;12;87%;95%;1

Blythe;Partly sunny, warm;86;63;SSW;5;39%;4%;6

Burbank;A shower or two;66;51;SSW;5;86%;84%;2

Camarillo;A shower or two;66;52;WSW;6;76%;80%;2

Camp Pendleton;Variable cloudiness;66;56;SSW;8;85%;68%;3

Campo;Mostly cloudy, nice;70;47;WSW;8;60%;60%;5

Carlsbad;Variable cloudiness;67;55;S;6;81%;66%;3

Chico;Cooler with rain;59;46;SE;13;84%;92%;1

China Lake;Partly sunny;74;52;SSW;10;55%;44%;5

Chino;A shower or two;69;52;SW;6;79%;79%;3

Concord;Cooler with rain;63;47;SW;10;76%;89%;1

Corona;A shower or two;72;54;WSW;6;74%;76%;2

Crescent City;Spotty showers;56;44;SE;14;74%;95%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;77;52;WSW;9;54%;15%;6

Edwards AFB;Mostly cloudy;70;49;SW;12;64%;44%;3

El Centro;Partly sunny, warm;88;62;WNW;5;36%;11%;6

Eureka;Spotty showers;59;44;SSE;8;75%;93%;1

Fairfield;Cooler with rain;60;45;SSW;9;83%;90%;1

Fresno;Rain, not as warm;70;50;N;9;71%;86%;1

Fullerton;A shower or two;70;56;SSW;4;75%;74%;2

Hanford;Rain, not as warm;70;47;WSW;6;77%;87%;2

Hawthorne;A shower or two;67;56;WSW;4;79%;75%;2

Hayward;Cooler with rain;60;47;SW;9;82%;90%;1

Imperial;Partly sunny, warm;88;62;WNW;5;36%;11%;6

Imperial Beach;Variable cloudiness;69;59;SSW;9;75%;64%;4

Lancaster;A shower or two;68;47;SW;11;68%;67%;3

Lemoore Nas;Rain at times;73;45;SW;12;71%;88%;2

Lincoln;Cooler with rain;60;46;SSE;9;90%;94%;1

Livermore;Cooler with rain;60;45;SW;9;78%;88%;1

Lompoc;Periods of rain;64;46;W;7;91%;87%;1

Long Beach;A shower or two;69;57;SW;5;77%;80%;2

Los Alamitos;A shower or two;69;56;SW;5;76%;74%;2

Los Angeles;A shower or two;67;54;SSW;4;91%;77%;2

Los Angeles Downtown;A shower or two;67;54;SSW;4;91%;77%;2

Madera;Rain, not as warm;68;48;N;8;71%;88%;2

Mammoth;Occasional rain;49;31;S;11;71%;91%;1

Marysville;Cooler with rain;60;46;SSE;10;90%;90%;1

Mather AFB;Cooler with rain;60;43;S;11;84%;90%;1

Merced;Rain, not as warm;67;45;WSW;12;77%;87%;1

Merced (airport);Rain, not as warm;67;45;WSW;12;77%;87%;1

Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy, warm;72;58;SW;7;66%;66%;4

Modesto;Rain, not as warm;66;47;E;10;77%;88%;1

Moffett Nas;Cooler with rain;61;49;SSW;7;75%;89%;1

Mojave;A shower or two;68;47;SW;11;66%;66%;2

Montague;A touch of rain;52;32;SW;10;69%;91%;1

Monterey Rabr;Cooler with rain;60;47;SW;9;83%;93%;1

Mount Shasta;Spotty showers;47;30;ESE;4;80%;93%;1

Napa County;Cooler with rain;61;41;SW;10;79%;88%;1

Needles;Partly sunny, warm;86;64;SSE;7;35%;4%;6

North Island;Variable cloudiness;67;58;S;8;78%;66%;4

Oakland;Cooler with rain;59;49;SW;10;80%;91%;1

Oceanside;Variable cloudiness;67;55;S;6;81%;66%;3

Ontario;A shower or two;69;52;SW;6;79%;79%;3

Oroville;Cooler with rain;60;47;SE;11;81%;93%;1

Oxnard;A shower or two;65;52;W;6;86%;80%;2

Palm Springs;Partly sunny;84;62;NW;5;42%;29%;6

Palmdale;A shower or two;68;46;WSW;12;66%;67%;4

Paso Robles;Cooler with rain;64;44;WSW;10;86%;87%;2

Point Mugu;A shower or two;64;52;WNW;6;84%;77%;2

Porterville;A shower or two;70;50;W;6;72%;86%;3

Ramona;Variable clouds;71;53;SW;6;69%;63%;4

Redding;Cooler with rain;57;43;WNW;12;80%;95%;1

Riverside;A shower or two;71;54;SW;5;74%;73%;3

Riverside March;Variable cloudiness;70;51;WSW;6;80%;55%;4

Sacramento;Cooler with rain;61;46;S;9;77%;91%;1

Sacramento International;Cooler with rain;59;43;S;11;87%;90%;1

Salinas;Cooler with rain;61;46;WSW;13;81%;91%;1

San Bernardino;A shower or two;70;52;SSW;5;78%;73%;3

San Carlos;Cooler with rain;60;48;SW;8;73%;89%;1

San Diego;Variable cloudiness;70;61;WSW;7;71%;67%;4

San Diego Brown;Variable cloudiness;70;57;SSW;6;73%;67%;5

San Diego Montgomery;Variable clouds;70;58;SSW;7;69%;66%;4

San Francisco;Periods of rain;59;49;SW;10;87%;89%;2

San Jose;Cooler with rain;62;49;S;9;73%;89%;1

San Luis Obispo;Times of rain;64;47;WSW;9;84%;87%;1

San Nicolas Island;A shower or two;64;52;WNW;7;86%;79%;2

Sandberg;A shower or two;56;38;S;13;86%;83%;2

Santa Ana;A shower or two;70;56;SW;5;86%;74%;2

Santa Barbara;A shower or two;63;48;WNW;5;98%;86%;1

Santa Maria;Rain, not as warm;66;46;WSW;9;85%;87%;1

Santa Monica;A shower or two;65;53;SW;3;85%;86%;2

Santa Rosa;Cooler with rain;59;43;SW;6;84%;89%;1

Santa Ynez;A shower or two;66;45;WNW;5;92%;83%;1

Santee;Variable clouds;75;59;SW;6;58%;66%;4

South Lake Tahoe;Periods of rain;47;29;WSW;12;68%;95%;2

Stockton;Cooler with rain;63;47;S;7;77%;91%;1

Thermal;Partly sunny, warm;90;60;NW;5;36%;16%;6

Truckee-Tahoe;Snow and rain;45;26;SSW;11;75%;95%;2

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny, warm;80;56;WSW;7;43%;13%;6

Ukiah;Cool with rain;58;41;SSE;4;71%;88%;1

Vacaville;Cooler with rain;62;43;SSW;10;81%;90%;1

Van Nuys;A shower or two;67;51;SSW;5;91%;82%;2

Vandenberg AFB;Occasional rain;63;47;WSW;9;87%;86%;1

Victorville;Clouds limiting sun;70;47;SSW;9;74%;44%;3

Visalia;Occasional rain;71;49;S;6;80%;90%;2

Watsonville;Cooler with rain;60;47;SW;7;87%;88%;1

