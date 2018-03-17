CA Forecast
Updated 11:02 pm, Friday, March 16, 2018
CA Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;A little snow;40;22;W;9;65%;70%;2
Arcata;A passing shower;54;37;E;6;71%;66%;3
Auburn;A shower;49;32;ENE;5;83%;69%;2
Avalon;A shower or two;58;49;WNW;14;59%;64%;2
Bakersfield;A shower or two;58;42;SE;6;55%;70%;3
Beale AFB;A passing shower;55;33;ESE;6;74%;66%;2
Big Bear City;Snow showers;39;23;W;9;85%;96%;4
Bishop;Showers of rain/snow;51;24;NNW;7;27%;74%;4
Blue Canyon;Snow showers;31;25;ENE;6;89%;86%;2
Blythe;Cool with some sun;71;45;SW;11;43%;4%;6
Burbank;Decreasing clouds;60;42;NNW;6;52%;50%;3
Camarillo;Decreasing clouds;61;40;WNW;10;56%;51%;5
Camp Pendleton;A shower or two;61;48;WNW;11;65%;70%;3
Campo;Brisk and cold;51;34;W;14;80%;70%;3
Carlsbad;A shower or two;62;44;WNW;9;62%;68%;3
Chico;A passing shower;55;36;ENE;5;72%;66%;2
China Lake;Mostly cloudy, cool;60;35;WNW;10;33%;14%;4
Chino;Decreasing clouds;58;42;WSW;7;61%;66%;3
Concord;A passing shower;58;39;SW;5;69%;66%;2
Corona;Decreasing clouds;62;42;W;7;55%;58%;3
Crescent City;A passing shower;53;40;NE;6;70%;66%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Clouds and sun;61;37;WSW;18;41%;28%;6
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;56;33;WSW;15;46%;33%;5
El Centro;Partly sunny;70;47;WSW;13;41%;14%;6
Eureka;A passing shower;53;38;ENE;6;70%;66%;3
Fairfield;A passing shower;56;35;N;6;74%;66%;2
Fresno;A shower;59;39;WNW;5;62%;68%;3
Fullerton;Decreasing clouds;62;45;WNW;7;56%;57%;3
Hanford;A shower;57;35;NW;5;63%;67%;5
Hawthorne;Decreasing clouds;61;47;WNW;10;56%;56%;3
Hayward;A passing shower;55;40;WSW;7;68%;62%;2
Imperial;Partly sunny;70;47;WSW;13;41%;14%;6
Imperial Beach;A shower or two;63;51;NW;10;63%;68%;3
Lancaster;Decreasing clouds;55;35;W;13;49%;36%;4
Lemoore Nas;A shower;59;34;NW;6;68%;67%;3
Lincoln;A shower;55;33;ENE;5;75%;68%;2
Livermore;A passing shower;55;36;W;6;65%;66%;2
Lompoc;A shower or two;58;35;N;7;73%;60%;4
Long Beach;Decreasing clouds;62;47;WNW;9;54%;52%;3
Los Alamitos;Decreasing clouds;63;46;W;8;50%;54%;3
Los Angeles;Decreasing clouds;62;46;W;6;59%;50%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Decreasing clouds;62;46;W;6;59%;50%;3
Madera;A shower;59;34;NW;6;69%;66%;2
Mammoth;A little snow;40;21;SW;7;66%;73%;2
Marysville;A passing shower;55;33;NE;5;75%;66%;2
Mather AFB;A passing shower;55;33;SE;6;75%;57%;4
Merced;A shower;57;34;WNW;6;69%;69%;4
Merced (airport);A shower;57;34;WNW;6;69%;69%;4
Miramar Mcas;A shower or two;64;49;NNW;9;58%;68%;3
Modesto;A shower;57;37;WNW;6;69%;67%;2
Moffett Nas;A passing shower;57;40;WSW;5;68%;67%;3
Mojave;Partly sunny, cold;53;33;WNW;15;46%;33%;5
Montague;A shower;48;26;NNE;6;66%;66%;2
Monterey Rabr;A shower;55;39;NNW;6;70%;66%;3
Mount Shasta;A shower;42;25;NNW;2;69%;66%;2
Napa County;A passing shower;56;32;NW;5;72%;63%;2
Needles;Clouds and sun, cool;70;48;W;9;33%;32%;4
North Island;A shower or two;61;52;WNW;10;65%;68%;6
Oakland;A passing shower;55;41;WNW;8;69%;61%;3
Oceanside;A shower or two;62;44;WNW;9;62%;68%;3
Ontario;Decreasing clouds;58;42;WSW;7;61%;66%;3
Oroville;A passing shower;54;36;ENE;5;73%;68%;3
Oxnard;Decreasing clouds;60;43;WNW;12;63%;47%;5
Palm Springs;Partly sunny, cool;68;47;WNW;7;40%;24%;6
Palmdale;Clearing;55;35;SW;16;50%;34%;5
Paso Robles;A shower;54;32;NW;5;75%;65%;3
Point Mugu;Decreasing clouds;60;43;WNW;12;60%;46%;4
Porterville;A shower;58;37;ESE;5;63%;66%;4
Ramona;A shower or two;56;40;W;8;74%;69%;3
Redding;A passing shower;55;35;E;4;68%;66%;2
Riverside;Decreasing clouds;60;42;SW;7;56%;59%;3
Riverside March;Spotty showers;57;38;NNW;6;66%;72%;4
Sacramento;A passing shower;57;36;N;6;67%;66%;3
Sacramento International;A passing shower;56;33;S;6;75%;65%;2
Salinas;A shower;56;36;S;9;76%;69%;3
San Bernardino;A shower or two;58;40;SSE;6;64%;67%;3
San Carlos;A passing shower;55;40;WNW;7;68%;63%;3
San Diego;A shower or two;62;53;WNW;8;65%;67%;6
San Diego Brown;A shower or two;61;47;NW;8;68%;66%;3
San Diego Montgomery;A shower or two;60;48;NW;9;62%;66%;3
San Francisco;A passing shower;54;43;NW;8;72%;61%;3
San Jose;A passing shower;57;39;W;7;67%;68%;3
San Luis Obispo;A shower or two;57;36;N;6;68%;65%;3
San Nicolas Island;A shower or two;58;47;NW;15;67%;70%;6
Sandberg;Snow showers, cold;40;29;NW;13;87%;92%;4
Santa Ana;Decreasing clouds;62;46;W;8;56%;60%;3
Santa Barbara;A shower or two;59;41;NNW;8;63%;66%;3
Santa Maria;A shower or two;58;35;NNE;7;71%;66%;4
Santa Monica;Decreasing clouds;60;45;NW;9;61%;49%;5
Santa Rosa;A passing shower;56;34;SE;5;73%;61%;3
Santa Ynez;A shower or two;60;34;N;7;78%;63%;4
Santee;A shower or two;62;47;WNW;8;52%;69%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Some snow;31;10;WSW;7;66%;75%;3
Stockton;A shower;58;37;NW;6;65%;67%;2
Thermal;Partly sunny, cool;73;50;NNW;10;33%;18%;6
Truckee-Tahoe;Snow showers;30;5;W;5;74%;73%;3
Twentynine Palms;Clouds and sun, cool;63;42;W;10;40%;16%;5
Ukiah;A passing shower;56;33;ESE;3;66%;66%;4
Vacaville;A passing shower;58;34;W;4;69%;65%;2
Van Nuys;Decreasing clouds;60;43;NNW;6;54%;50%;3
Vandenberg AFB;A shower or two;56;38;N;7;72%;65%;3
Victorville;Decreasing clouds;54;33;WSW;10;56%;28%;4
Visalia;A shower;58;36;NW;4;67%;68%;3
Watsonville;A passing shower;55;36;N;6;81%;68%;3
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: California, Forecast