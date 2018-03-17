CA Forecast for Monday, March 19, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Partly sunny;47;22;SW;6;53%;21%;5

Arcata;Sunny intervals;55;38;NE;6;67%;28%;5

Auburn;Partly sunny, cool;55;37;ENE;5;72%;11%;5

Avalon;Cool with some sun;59;50;NW;7;61%;1%;6

Bakersfield;Partly sunny, cool;62;43;SE;5;50%;2%;6

Beale AFB;Cool with some sun;60;38;E;4;62%;11%;5

Big Bear City;Partly sunny, cold;42;23;ENE;6;77%;3%;7

Bishop;Partly sunny, cold;55;28;SSW;6;26%;9%;6

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, cold;39;28;ENE;4;58%;11%;5

Blythe;Mostly sunny, cool;70;45;SSW;6;30%;0%;6

Burbank;Partial sunshine;62;46;NW;5;51%;0%;6

Camarillo;Partial sunshine;63;43;NE;7;50%;0%;6

Camp Pendleton;Cool with some sun;61;47;NW;8;64%;3%;6

Campo;Partly sunny, cold;57;34;ENE;8;59%;8%;7

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;62;42;N;6;61%;3%;6

Chico;Clouds and sun, cool;59;39;ENE;5;61%;21%;5

China Lake;Partly sunny, cool;62;40;WNW;4;31%;0%;6

Chino;Partly sunny;62;46;W;6;58%;2%;6

Concord;Partly sunny, cool;60;41;WSW;4;69%;2%;5

Corona;Sun and some clouds;65;43;WSW;6;54%;1%;6

Crescent City;Sunny intervals;54;42;E;6;67%;25%;3

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, cool;62;40;E;8;37%;0%;6

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny, cool;59;35;SW;4;41%;0%;6

El Centro;Partly sunny, cool;71;47;N;6;30%;0%;6

Eureka;Sun and clouds;54;39;NE;6;66%;28%;5

Fairfield;Cool with some sun;59;37;WNW;6;74%;2%;5

Fresno;Partly sunny, cool;62;41;N;4;61%;10%;5

Fullerton;Partly sunny, cool;64;47;N;4;55%;1%;6

Hanford;Partly sunny, cool;61;37;NNW;5;59%;4%;5

Hawthorne;Partly sunny;63;50;N;6;54%;1%;6

Hayward;Partly sunny, cool;57;40;NW;6;68%;3%;5

Imperial;Partly sunny, cool;71;47;N;6;30%;0%;6

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny, cool;63;48;N;9;57%;9%;6

Lancaster;Cool with some sun;58;35;W;5;44%;0%;6

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny, cool;61;36;NNW;6;60%;3%;5

Lincoln;Partly sunny, cool;59;37;ENE;5;68%;9%;5

Livermore;Partly sunny, cool;57;37;WNW;5;70%;3%;5

Lompoc;Partly sunny, cool;60;37;NNW;6;65%;0%;6

Long Beach;Partly sunny, cool;63;50;WNW;6;56%;1%;6

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny, cool;64;48;W;6;53%;1%;6

Los Angeles;Partly sunny;63;49;SW;5;53%;2%;6

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;63;49;SW;5;53%;2%;6

Madera;Partly sunny, cool;60;38;NNW;5;68%;10%;5

Mammoth;Cold with some sun;45;25;SSW;7;54%;34%;4

Marysville;Partly sunny, cool;59;37;E;4;66%;13%;5

Mather AFB;Partly sunny, cool;59;37;E;4;66%;3%;5

Merced;Partly sunny, cool;59;37;N;3;67%;6%;5

Merced (airport);Partly sunny, cool;59;37;N;3;67%;6%;5

Miramar Mcas;Some sunshine;65;47;N;7;53%;5%;6

Modesto;Partly sunny, cool;60;40;NNE;4;65%;4%;5

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny, cool;59;41;WNW;4;66%;1%;5

Mojave;Partly sunny, cold;56;34;NW;7;41%;1%;6

Montague;Clouds and sun;51;29;ESE;5;60%;64%;3

Monterey Rabr;Sun and some clouds;58;40;ESE;4;64%;1%;5

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;46;29;ESE;2;65%;58%;3

Napa County;Partly sunny, cool;58;35;N;5;73%;2%;5

Needles;Lots of sun, cool;68;48;ENE;7;23%;1%;6

North Island;Partly sunny, cool;62;50;N;8;58%;7%;6

Oakland;Partly sunny, cool;57;42;NW;6;66%;3%;5

Oceanside;Partly sunny;62;42;N;6;61%;3%;6

Ontario;Partly sunny;62;46;W;6;58%;2%;6

Oroville;Partly sunny, cool;59;39;ENE;4;62%;17%;5

Oxnard;Partly sunny;61;46;N;7;57%;0%;6

Palm Springs;Partly sunny, cool;72;51;WSW;4;30%;0%;6

Palmdale;Partly sunny, cool;58;36;WSW;6;47%;0%;6

Paso Robles;Partly sunny, cool;59;34;E;3;69%;2%;6

Point Mugu;Partial sunshine;61;45;N;7;56%;0%;6

Porterville;Partly sunny, cool;60;39;ESE;5;65%;26%;6

Ramona;Cool with some sun;60;37;NNE;7;62%;5%;6

Redding;Clouds and sun;60;38;NE;5;59%;39%;4

Riverside;Partly sunny;64;45;WSW;5;55%;1%;6

Riverside March;Cool with some sun;61;38;NW;5;61%;2%;6

Sacramento;Partly sunny, cool;59;38;WNW;5;70%;4%;5

Sacramento International;Partly sunny, cool;59;36;SSE;4;73%;6%;5

Salinas;Partly sunny, cool;61;39;E;8;67%;1%;5

San Bernardino;Cool with some sun;61;43;SW;5;58%;1%;6

San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;57;41;NNW;5;66%;3%;5

San Diego;Sunshine and cool;63;50;NNW;7;54%;7%;6

San Diego Brown;Cool with some sun;61;44;N;7;63%;9%;6

San Diego Montgomery;Cool with some sun;62;46;N;7;58%;6%;6

San Francisco;Cool with some sun;55;45;NW;6;69%;3%;5

San Jose;Sun and some clouds;60;41;W;5;64%;1%;5

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;62;39;N;6;61%;1%;6

San Nicolas Island;Cool with some sun;59;48;NW;11;62%;1%;6

Sandberg;Partly sunny, chilly;47;35;NW;11;67%;0%;6

Santa Ana;Partly sunny, cool;64;48;NNW;6;55%;3%;6

Santa Barbara;Cool with some sun;60;41;NNE;6;61%;2%;6

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;63;37;WNW;7;63%;1%;6

Santa Monica;More sun than clouds;61;47;N;7;57%;0%;6

Santa Rosa;Cool with some sun;58;36;NW;5;74%;2%;5

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, cool;64;36;NNE;5;72%;2%;6

Santee;Partly sunny, cool;65;44;N;7;43%;4%;6

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, cold;37;17;SW;5;58%;2%;5

Stockton;Partly sunny, cool;61;39;NW;5;67%;2%;5

Thermal;Partly sunny, cool;75;46;W;7;25%;0%;6

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, cold;38;13;S;2;66%;1%;5

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny, cool;64;43;NW;8;30%;1%;6

Ukiah;Partly sunny, cool;58;35;SE;3;65%;10%;5

Vacaville;Partly sunny, cool;60;36;W;4;69%;3%;5

Van Nuys;Partly sunny;62;45;W;5;53%;2%;6

Vandenberg AFB;Cool with some sun;59;38;NNW;7;62%;0%;6

Victorville;Cold with some sun;58;33;WNW;5;54%;2%;6

Visalia;Partly sunny, cool;59;38;NNE;3;69%;4%;5

Watsonville;Partly sunny, cool;58;39;ENE;6;73%;1%;5

