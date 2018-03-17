CA Forecast
Updated 7:03 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
CA Forecast for Monday, March 19, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny;47;22;SW;6;53%;21%;5
Arcata;Sunny intervals;55;38;NE;6;67%;28%;5
Auburn;Partly sunny, cool;55;37;ENE;5;72%;11%;5
Avalon;Cool with some sun;59;50;NW;7;61%;1%;6
Bakersfield;Partly sunny, cool;62;43;SE;5;50%;2%;6
Beale AFB;Cool with some sun;60;38;E;4;62%;11%;5
Big Bear City;Partly sunny, cold;42;23;ENE;6;77%;3%;7
Bishop;Partly sunny, cold;55;28;SSW;6;26%;9%;6
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, cold;39;28;ENE;4;58%;11%;5
Blythe;Mostly sunny, cool;70;45;SSW;6;30%;0%;6
Burbank;Partial sunshine;62;46;NW;5;51%;0%;6
Camarillo;Partial sunshine;63;43;NE;7;50%;0%;6
Camp Pendleton;Cool with some sun;61;47;NW;8;64%;3%;6
Campo;Partly sunny, cold;57;34;ENE;8;59%;8%;7
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;62;42;N;6;61%;3%;6
Chico;Clouds and sun, cool;59;39;ENE;5;61%;21%;5
China Lake;Partly sunny, cool;62;40;WNW;4;31%;0%;6
Chino;Partly sunny;62;46;W;6;58%;2%;6
Concord;Partly sunny, cool;60;41;WSW;4;69%;2%;5
Corona;Sun and some clouds;65;43;WSW;6;54%;1%;6
Crescent City;Sunny intervals;54;42;E;6;67%;25%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, cool;62;40;E;8;37%;0%;6
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny, cool;59;35;SW;4;41%;0%;6
El Centro;Partly sunny, cool;71;47;N;6;30%;0%;6
Eureka;Sun and clouds;54;39;NE;6;66%;28%;5
Fairfield;Cool with some sun;59;37;WNW;6;74%;2%;5
Fresno;Partly sunny, cool;62;41;N;4;61%;10%;5
Fullerton;Partly sunny, cool;64;47;N;4;55%;1%;6
Hanford;Partly sunny, cool;61;37;NNW;5;59%;4%;5
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;63;50;N;6;54%;1%;6
Hayward;Partly sunny, cool;57;40;NW;6;68%;3%;5
Imperial;Partly sunny, cool;71;47;N;6;30%;0%;6
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny, cool;63;48;N;9;57%;9%;6
Lancaster;Cool with some sun;58;35;W;5;44%;0%;6
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny, cool;61;36;NNW;6;60%;3%;5
Lincoln;Partly sunny, cool;59;37;ENE;5;68%;9%;5
Livermore;Partly sunny, cool;57;37;WNW;5;70%;3%;5
Lompoc;Partly sunny, cool;60;37;NNW;6;65%;0%;6
Long Beach;Partly sunny, cool;63;50;WNW;6;56%;1%;6
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny, cool;64;48;W;6;53%;1%;6
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;63;49;SW;5;53%;2%;6
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;63;49;SW;5;53%;2%;6
Madera;Partly sunny, cool;60;38;NNW;5;68%;10%;5
Mammoth;Cold with some sun;45;25;SSW;7;54%;34%;4
Marysville;Partly sunny, cool;59;37;E;4;66%;13%;5
Mather AFB;Partly sunny, cool;59;37;E;4;66%;3%;5
Merced;Partly sunny, cool;59;37;N;3;67%;6%;5
Merced (airport);Partly sunny, cool;59;37;N;3;67%;6%;5
Miramar Mcas;Some sunshine;65;47;N;7;53%;5%;6
Modesto;Partly sunny, cool;60;40;NNE;4;65%;4%;5
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny, cool;59;41;WNW;4;66%;1%;5
Mojave;Partly sunny, cold;56;34;NW;7;41%;1%;6
Montague;Clouds and sun;51;29;ESE;5;60%;64%;3
Monterey Rabr;Sun and some clouds;58;40;ESE;4;64%;1%;5
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;46;29;ESE;2;65%;58%;3
Napa County;Partly sunny, cool;58;35;N;5;73%;2%;5
Needles;Lots of sun, cool;68;48;ENE;7;23%;1%;6
North Island;Partly sunny, cool;62;50;N;8;58%;7%;6
Oakland;Partly sunny, cool;57;42;NW;6;66%;3%;5
Oceanside;Partly sunny;62;42;N;6;61%;3%;6
Ontario;Partly sunny;62;46;W;6;58%;2%;6
Oroville;Partly sunny, cool;59;39;ENE;4;62%;17%;5
Oxnard;Partly sunny;61;46;N;7;57%;0%;6
Palm Springs;Partly sunny, cool;72;51;WSW;4;30%;0%;6
Palmdale;Partly sunny, cool;58;36;WSW;6;47%;0%;6
Paso Robles;Partly sunny, cool;59;34;E;3;69%;2%;6
Point Mugu;Partial sunshine;61;45;N;7;56%;0%;6
Porterville;Partly sunny, cool;60;39;ESE;5;65%;26%;6
Ramona;Cool with some sun;60;37;NNE;7;62%;5%;6
Redding;Clouds and sun;60;38;NE;5;59%;39%;4
Riverside;Partly sunny;64;45;WSW;5;55%;1%;6
Riverside March;Cool with some sun;61;38;NW;5;61%;2%;6
Sacramento;Partly sunny, cool;59;38;WNW;5;70%;4%;5
Sacramento International;Partly sunny, cool;59;36;SSE;4;73%;6%;5
Salinas;Partly sunny, cool;61;39;E;8;67%;1%;5
San Bernardino;Cool with some sun;61;43;SW;5;58%;1%;6
San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;57;41;NNW;5;66%;3%;5
San Diego;Sunshine and cool;63;50;NNW;7;54%;7%;6
San Diego Brown;Cool with some sun;61;44;N;7;63%;9%;6
San Diego Montgomery;Cool with some sun;62;46;N;7;58%;6%;6
San Francisco;Cool with some sun;55;45;NW;6;69%;3%;5
San Jose;Sun and some clouds;60;41;W;5;64%;1%;5
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;62;39;N;6;61%;1%;6
San Nicolas Island;Cool with some sun;59;48;NW;11;62%;1%;6
Sandberg;Partly sunny, chilly;47;35;NW;11;67%;0%;6
Santa Ana;Partly sunny, cool;64;48;NNW;6;55%;3%;6
Santa Barbara;Cool with some sun;60;41;NNE;6;61%;2%;6
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;63;37;WNW;7;63%;1%;6
Santa Monica;More sun than clouds;61;47;N;7;57%;0%;6
Santa Rosa;Cool with some sun;58;36;NW;5;74%;2%;5
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, cool;64;36;NNE;5;72%;2%;6
Santee;Partly sunny, cool;65;44;N;7;43%;4%;6
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, cold;37;17;SW;5;58%;2%;5
Stockton;Partly sunny, cool;61;39;NW;5;67%;2%;5
Thermal;Partly sunny, cool;75;46;W;7;25%;0%;6
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, cold;38;13;S;2;66%;1%;5
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny, cool;64;43;NW;8;30%;1%;6
Ukiah;Partly sunny, cool;58;35;SE;3;65%;10%;5
Vacaville;Partly sunny, cool;60;36;W;4;69%;3%;5
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;62;45;W;5;53%;2%;6
Vandenberg AFB;Cool with some sun;59;38;NNW;7;62%;0%;6
Victorville;Cold with some sun;58;33;WNW;5;54%;2%;6
Visalia;Partly sunny, cool;59;38;NNE;3;69%;4%;5
Watsonville;Partly sunny, cool;58;39;ENE;6;73%;1%;5
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: California, Forecast