CA Forecast for Tuesday, March 27, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Partly sunny, cold;45;24;WNW;5;59%;5%;5

Arcata;Partly sunny;57;43;NNE;7;66%;14%;5

Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;60;41;NE;7;49%;2%;6

Avalon;Mostly sunny;64;54;NW;12;43%;2%;7

Bakersfield;Sunny, but cool;62;43;SE;5;51%;3%;7

Beale AFB;Partly sunny;66;44;NNE;12;48%;2%;6

Big Bear City;Partly sunny, cold;42;25;N;8;56%;4%;8

Bishop;Partly sunny, cold;55;34;NW;9;21%;0%;6

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, chilly;46;36;NE;7;44%;3%;6

Blythe;Mostly sunny, cool;74;52;WNW;12;19%;0%;7

Burbank;Mostly sunny;68;50;N;8;35%;2%;7

Camarillo;Sunny;67;45;NE;9;38%;1%;7

Camp Pendleton;Sunshine and cool;65;48;N;11;55%;4%;7

Campo;Mostly sunny, cool;57;31;NNW;9;55%;29%;8

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;65;43;NNE;9;54%;4%;7

Chico;Partly sunny;66;45;N;8;45%;4%;5

China Lake;Sunny, but cool;63;44;NNW;12;23%;0%;7

Chino;Mostly sunny;68;48;N;8;36%;26%;6

Concord;Sunny;68;47;W;8;48%;0%;6

Corona;Mostly sunny;71;48;SE;9;35%;2%;7

Crescent City;Sun and some clouds;56;45;N;9;63%;16%;5

Daggett-Barstow;Cool with sunshine;64;41;WNW;16;25%;0%;7

Edwards AFB;Brilliant sunshine;61;37;NNW;12;31%;0%;7

El Centro;Sunshine, but cool;73;52;W;13;23%;8%;7

Eureka;Partly sunny;56;44;NNE;8;66%;14%;5

Fairfield;Sunshine;67;46;NNW;9;51%;0%;6

Fresno;Sunshine, but cool;63;43;SE;6;54%;4%;6

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;71;49;N;5;35%;2%;7

Hanford;Sunny and cool;63;39;SSW;6;57%;3%;6

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;70;53;NNW;8;35%;2%;7

Hayward;Sunshine;63;44;WNW;7;58%;1%;6

Imperial;Sunshine, but cool;73;52;W;13;23%;8%;7

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny, cool;64;47;ENE;11;54%;10%;7

Lancaster;Sunny, but cool;59;36;NW;12;36%;0%;7

Lemoore Nas;Sunny, but cool;65;38;WNW;12;47%;3%;6

Lincoln;Plenty of sunshine;65;41;NNE;9;52%;2%;6

Livermore;Sunshine, but cool;64;40;W;8;49%;1%;6

Lompoc;Sunny and cool;63;40;N;12;59%;1%;7

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;71;51;NW;8;35%;2%;7

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;70;50;NW;7;36%;2%;7

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;69;52;N;7;40%;3%;7

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;69;52;N;7;40%;3%;7

Madera;Sunny and cool;63;40;W;7;62%;3%;6

Mammoth;Partly sunny, cold;46;28;NW;5;60%;6%;5

Marysville;Sunny, but cool;66;43;N;10;49%;3%;6

Mather AFB;Sunny, but cool;65;43;N;12;49%;0%;6

Merced;Sunny, but cool;65;39;NW;10;52%;1%;6

Merced (airport);Sunny, but cool;65;39;NW;10;52%;1%;6

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;68;47;ESE;9;47%;27%;7

Modesto;Sunny;66;43;NW;13;47%;0%;6

Moffett Nas;Sunny and cool;64;45;WNW;8;54%;0%;6

Mojave;Sunny and cold;58;36;NW;11;31%;1%;7

Montague;Cool with some sun;53;31;NNE;5;62%;15%;5

Monterey Rabr;Sunshine;59;44;W;9;64%;0%;6

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, cool;51;30;NNW;5;60%;16%;5

Napa County;Sunny;67;43;NNW;9;52%;0%;6

Needles;Breezy with sunshine;73;56;NNW;17;15%;2%;7

North Island;Mostly sunny, cool;64;50;NNE;11;56%;9%;7

Oakland;Sunny;63;45;NW;7;55%;1%;6

Oceanside;Mostly sunny;65;43;NNE;9;54%;4%;7

Ontario;Mostly sunny;68;48;N;8;36%;26%;6

Oroville;Partly sunny, cool;66;44;NE;6;46%;2%;5

Oxnard;Brilliant sunshine;64;46;NNW;11;48%;1%;7

Palm Springs;Cool with sunshine;75;56;NW;13;17%;0%;7

Palmdale;Sunny, but cool;60;37;WSW;14;37%;0%;7

Paso Robles;Cool with sunshine;63;36;NNW;7;58%;0%;7

Point Mugu;Sunny and breezy;65;46;N;14;47%;1%;7

Porterville;Sunny, but cool;61;40;ESE;5;61%;4%;6

Ramona;Cool with sunshine;63;35;ESE;8;55%;26%;7

Redding;Partly sunny;67;45;NNE;11;38%;10%;5

Riverside;Mostly sunny;69;49;NNE;10;32%;2%;7

Riverside March;Mostly sunny, cool;65;41;NE;10;43%;3%;7

Sacramento;Sunshine, but cool;66;44;NNW;11;46%;1%;6

Sacramento International;Sunny and breezy;65;45;NNW;15;49%;0%;6

Salinas;Sunny;63;40;SSE;9;63%;0%;6

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, cool;66;46;NNE;10;39%;2%;7

San Carlos;Sunny and cool;63;46;NW;7;54%;1%;6

San Diego;Sunshine and cool;65;49;ENE;8;54%;9%;7

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, cool;64;44;ENE;8;54%;12%;7

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny, cool;64;47;E;9;49%;27%;7

San Francisco;Sunshine;61;48;NW;8;58%;1%;6

San Jose;Sunny;65;45;WNW;10;52%;0%;6

San Luis Obispo;Abundant sunshine;65;41;N;12;52%;0%;7

San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny, windy;62;50;NW;25;50%;2%;7

Sandberg;Cold with sunshine;45;35;NNW;18;68%;2%;7

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny, cool;69;51;NNW;7;38%;26%;7

Santa Barbara;Brilliant sunshine;66;42;NNE;9;47%;2%;7

Santa Maria;Sunny;64;40;NNE;12;58%;0%;7

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;67;51;N;11;35%;2%;7

Santa Rosa;Brilliant sunshine;66;40;NNW;6;53%;0%;6

Santa Ynez;Sunny and cool;67;36;NNE;9;60%;2%;7

Santee;Mostly sunny, cool;68;44;ESE;8;35%;26%;7

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, cold;38;20;E;4;51%;0%;6

Stockton;Sunny and cool;67;41;NW;9;45%;0%;6

Thermal;Sunny and breezy;79;54;WNW;16;14%;1%;7

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, cold;38;20;NE;3;62%;0%;6

Twentynine Palms;Sunlit and breezy;64;48;NW;16;21%;1%;7

Ukiah;Partly sunny;64;38;NNW;4;52%;0%;6

Vacaville;Sunshine;67;49;NNW;13;41%;1%;6

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;68;51;N;9;31%;3%;7

Vandenberg AFB;Sunny and cool;60;42;NNE;15;62%;1%;7

Victorville;Sunny and cold;60;35;NNW;11;38%;2%;7

Visalia;Sunny and cool;62;40;ESE;5;62%;3%;6

Watsonville;Brilliant sunshine;64;40;N;6;59%;0%;6

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: California, Forecast