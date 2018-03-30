CA Forecast
Updated 11:04 am, Friday, March 30, 2018
CA Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny;67;32;WNW;5;38%;0%;6
Arcata;Partly sunny;65;46;N;7;69%;1%;6
Auburn;High clouds;76;52;E;5;46%;0%;6
Avalon;Low clouds breaking;71;57;W;6;45%;0%;4
Bakersfield;Warm with some sun;84;59;ESE;5;40%;0%;7
Beale AFB;High clouds and warm;80;50;E;5;56%;0%;6
Big Bear City;High clouds;65;39;WSW;7;45%;1%;8
Bishop;Warm with some sun;80;44;NW;6;18%;0%;7
Blue Canyon;High clouds;62;47;ENE;6;35%;0%;7
Blythe;High clouds and hot;95;61;S;8;17%;0%;7
Burbank;High clouds;78;57;SE;6;44%;0%;7
Camarillo;Low clouds breaking;71;53;E;6;64%;0%;7
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;67;54;E;6;73%;0%;7
Campo;High clouds and warm;80;39;W;9;26%;0%;8
Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;70;49;E;5;68%;0%;7
Chico;Some sun;80;54;ENE;5;48%;0%;6
China Lake;High clouds and warm;86;56;WSW;8;23%;0%;7
Chino;High clouds;80;55;SW;6;37%;1%;7
Concord;High clouds;80;51;SSW;5;56%;0%;6
Corona;High clouds;83;54;SSE;6;36%;0%;7
Crescent City;Partly sunny;61;47;NNW;12;74%;7%;5
Daggett-Barstow;Some sun;88;59;WSW;10;23%;0%;7
Edwards AFB;High clouds;83;54;SW;11;30%;0%;7
El Centro;High clouds and hot;95;62;W;6;17%;0%;8
Eureka;Partial sunshine;63;46;N;7;71%;1%;6
Fairfield;High clouds and nice;79;49;WSW;6;69%;0%;6
Fresno;High clouds and warm;84;55;NW;4;47%;0%;7
Fullerton;Low clouds breaking;77;57;SE;4;56%;0%;7
Hanford;High clouds;84;52;NW;6;52%;1%;7
Hawthorne;Low clouds breaking;71;58;SSW;5;65%;0%;7
Hayward;High clouds;74;49;WSW;6;68%;1%;6
Imperial;High clouds and hot;95;62;W;6;17%;0%;8
Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;68;50;SSE;7;71%;0%;7
Lancaster;High clouds and warm;80;55;SW;10;30%;0%;7
Lemoore Nas;Warm with some sun;86;52;NNW;6;41%;0%;7
Lincoln;High clouds and warm;80;50;ESE;5;55%;1%;6
Livermore;High clouds;79;48;WSW;6;59%;1%;6
Lompoc;Low clouds breaking;70;47;N;6;77%;0%;6
Long Beach;Low clouds breaking;74;57;SSW;5;62%;0%;7
Los Alamitos;Low clouds breaking;74;56;SSW;6;59%;0%;7
Los Angeles;Mostly cloudy;76;57;S;5;55%;1%;7
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly cloudy;76;57;S;5;55%;1%;7
Madera;High clouds;83;51;NW;5;56%;1%;7
Mammoth;Partial sunshine;67;34;NNW;6;38%;0%;6
Marysville;High clouds and nice;80;50;ESE;5;52%;0%;6
Mather AFB;High clouds;80;50;SE;4;59%;0%;6
Merced;High clouds and warm;82;50;NW;4;56%;0%;7
Merced (airport);High clouds and warm;82;50;NW;4;56%;0%;7
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;78;52;SE;6;47%;0%;7
Modesto;High clouds and warm;83;52;NNW;4;54%;0%;6
Moffett Nas;Some sun;78;51;SW;4;59%;0%;7
Mojave;High clouds and warm;80;54;W;10;25%;1%;7
Montague;Partly sunny;71;37;NNE;5;44%;8%;6
Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;68;47;SW;5;71%;0%;6
Mount Shasta;Sun and some clouds;71;40;NNW;3;41%;0%;6
Napa County;High clouds;75;45;SW;6;71%;0%;6
Needles;High clouds;96;65;S;7;13%;1%;7
North Island;Low clouds breaking;69;55;SSE;6;69%;0%;7
Oakland;High clouds;70;51;SW;6;71%;1%;6
Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;70;49;E;5;68%;0%;7
Ontario;High clouds;80;55;SW;6;37%;1%;7
Oroville;High clouds;79;53;ENE;5;50%;1%;6
Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;66;54;NNW;5;76%;0%;7
Palm Springs;High clouds and hot;95;64;W;5;16%;0%;7
Palmdale;Warm with some sun;80;54;SW;11;28%;0%;8
Paso Robles;High clouds;82;48;WNW;3;57%;0%;7
Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;66;52;N;6;78%;0%;7
Porterville;High clouds;83;56;ESE;6;48%;1%;7
Ramona;High clouds and warm;81;44;ESE;6;35%;1%;8
Redding;Partly sunny, warm;80;51;NNW;4;43%;0%;6
Riverside;High clouds and warm;83;54;S;6;37%;0%;7
Riverside March;High clouds and warm;81;50;E;6;37%;1%;8
Sacramento;High clouds and nice;80;52;S;5;62%;1%;6
Sacramento International;High clouds and warm;80;49;SE;4;67%;0%;6
Salinas;Low clouds breaking;75;47;S;8;61%;0%;6
San Bernardino;High clouds and warm;81;54;SSE;5;37%;0%;7
San Carlos;Low clouds breaking;73;50;WSW;6;71%;1%;6
San Diego;Low clouds breaking;71;55;WSW;6;64%;0%;7
San Diego Brown;Low clouds breaking;76;51;S;5;50%;0%;7
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds breaking;75;53;SSE;5;51%;0%;7
San Francisco;Low clouds breaking;67;51;WSW;7;86%;1%;6
San Jose;High clouds;80;51;S;5;51%;0%;7
San Luis Obispo;Low clouds breaking;72;49;N;6;70%;0%;6
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds breaking;66;51;WNW;6;78%;1%;7
Sandberg;High clouds;70;52;WNW;10;40%;0%;8
Santa Ana;Low clouds breaking;75;55;SSW;6;61%;1%;7
Santa Barbara;Low clouds breaking;70;52;NNW;6;80%;2%;7
Santa Maria;Low clouds breaking;71;49;NW;6;73%;0%;6
Santa Monica;Low clouds breaking;68;56;E;5;66%;0%;7
Santa Rosa;High clouds;75;46;SW;5;69%;0%;6
Santa Ynez;High clouds;78;50;N;6;76%;2%;7
Santee;High clouds and nice;81;52;NE;6;36%;1%;8
South Lake Tahoe;High clouds;60;32;SW;7;35%;0%;7
Stockton;High clouds and nice;83;51;WNW;6;54%;0%;6
Thermal;Hot with high clouds;96;63;WNW;6;18%;0%;7
Truckee-Tahoe;High clouds;59;27;N;4;45%;0%;7
Twentynine Palms;High clouds and warm;89;60;W;7;17%;1%;8
Ukiah;High clouds and warm;80;45;WNW;4;50%;0%;6
Vacaville;High clouds and warm;81;49;WSW;5;62%;1%;6
Van Nuys;High clouds;77;56;SE;6;51%;1%;7
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds breaking;66;46;N;5;78%;0%;6
Victorville;High clouds;80;51;SSW;8;32%;1%;8
Visalia;High clouds and warm;83;53;NNW;4;53%;0%;7
Watsonville;Low clouds breaking;72;47;SSW;5;72%;0%;6
_____
_____
