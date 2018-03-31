CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;64;36;WNW;7;47%;8%;6
Arcata;Mostly sunny;61;46;N;8;75%;26%;6
Auburn;Mostly sunny, nice;74;48;SE;5;46%;5%;6
Avalon;Low clouds breaking;64;54;S;6;70%;25%;4
Bakersfield;Partly sunny, nice;82;55;ESE;5;41%;0%;7
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;80;50;SE;5;52%;5%;6
Big Bear City;Periods of sun;61;38;W;6;60%;1%;5
Bishop;Partly sunny;80;46;WNW;6;17%;2%;7
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;60;43;ENE;7;38%;6%;7
Blythe;Clouds and sun, warm;92;60;SSW;6;17%;0%;6
Burbank;Partly sunny;71;54;SSE;6;64%;1%;5
Camarillo;Low clouds breaking;67;53;SSE;5;70%;1%;6
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;65;54;SE;7;81%;1%;7
Campo;Partly sunny;74;40;W;10;36%;0%;7
Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;66;50;SE;6;76%;1%;7
Chico;Mostly sunny, nice;79;53;NE;5;49%;6%;6
China Lake;Clouds and sun, warm;83;54;WSW;7;27%;0%;7
Chino;Clouds and sun, nice;74;52;SW;6;58%;1%;5
Concord;Partly sunny;77;51;SSW;6;58%;1%;6
Corona;Partly sunny, nice;77;52;SSW;6;54%;1%;5
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;58;46;NNW;11;71%;33%;6
Daggett-Barstow;Clouds and sun, warm;85;57;SW;11;27%;0%;7
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;81;52;SW;9;29%;0%;5
El Centro;Partly sunny and hot;91;60;W;8;18%;0%;8
Eureka;Mostly sunny;59;47;NNE;9;76%;26%;6
Fairfield;Partly sunny;76;48;WSW;7;63%;0%;6
Fresno;Partly sunny, warm;83;54;NW;5;47%;2%;7
Fullerton;Low clouds breaking;71;57;SSE;5;66%;1%;6
Hanford;Partly sunny;82;51;NNW;6;50%;1%;7
Hawthorne;Low clouds breaking;68;57;ESE;5;73%;25%;6
Hayward;Partly sunny;69;50;SW;7;65%;1%;7
Imperial;Partly sunny and hot;91;60;W;8;18%;0%;8
Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;64;52;S;8;80%;0%;7
Lancaster;Periods of sun;77;52;SW;10;37%;0%;5
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny, warm;85;51;NNW;7;34%;1%;7
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;79;49;SSE;5;56%;4%;6
Livermore;Partly sunny, nice;74;49;SW;7;57%;1%;7
Lompoc;Low clouds breaking;65;47;NW;8;80%;1%;7
Long Beach;Low clouds breaking;69;57;SE;5;71%;1%;6
Los Alamitos;Low clouds breaking;69;56;S;6;71%;1%;6
Los Angeles;Low clouds breaking;70;55;SSE;5;70%;2%;6
Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds breaking;70;55;SSE;5;70%;2%;6
Madera;Partly sunny, warm;81;52;NW;6;53%;1%;7
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;63;36;WNW;8;50%;16%;6
Marysville;Mostly sunny, nice;79;50;SE;5;53%;5%;6
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;79;49;S;5;57%;3%;6
Merced;Partly sunny, warm;80;49;W;5;54%;0%;7
Merced (airport);Partly sunny, warm;80;49;W;5;54%;0%;7
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;72;54;SSE;6;60%;1%;7
Modesto;Partly sunny, nice;81;52;N;6;52%;0%;7
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;72;50;SW;6;63%;1%;7
Mojave;Clouds and sun, warm;77;50;W;10;35%;1%;5
Montague;Mostly sunny;66;36;NNE;7;52%;28%;6
Monterey Rabr;Partial sunshine;64;49;W;7;74%;2%;7
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;66;38;NNW;4;48%;22%;6
Napa County;Partly sunny;73;46;SW;7;69%;0%;6
Needles;Clouds and sun, warm;92;63;S;7;13%;1%;6
North Island;Low clouds breaking;66;57;S;7;74%;25%;7
Oakland;Partly sunny;67;51;WSW;8;66%;1%;7
Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;66;50;SE;6;76%;1%;7
Ontario;Clouds and sun, nice;74;52;SW;6;58%;1%;5
Oroville;Mostly sunny, nice;78;53;E;5;50%;5%;6
Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;64;53;S;5;81%;1%;6
Palm Springs;Clouds and sun;89;61;WNW;6;20%;0%;8
Palmdale;Sun and clouds;78;52;SW;11;32%;0%;8
Paso Robles;Warm with some sun;81;45;WNW;4;47%;0%;7
Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;64;52;NE;6;81%;1%;6
Porterville;Partly sunny;80;51;ESE;5;52%;1%;7
Ramona;Clouds and sun, nice;73;46;S;6;50%;1%;6
Redding;Sunshine and warm;80;51;N;7;40%;10%;6
Riverside;Partly sunny;76;53;SSW;6;55%;1%;5
Riverside March;Periods of sun;75;49;S;6;54%;1%;5
Sacramento;Mostly sunny, nice;79;50;S;6;59%;1%;6
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, warm;80;48;S;5;60%;1%;6
Salinas;Partly sunny, nice;70;48;SW;9;67%;2%;7
San Bernardino;Partly sunny;75;51;SSW;6;54%;1%;5
San Carlos;Partly sunny;68;51;W;7;64%;2%;7
San Diego;Low clouds breaking;67;57;S;7;69%;0%;7
San Diego Brown;Low clouds breaking;70;52;S;6;65%;0%;7
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds breaking;70;55;SSE;6;63%;1%;7
San Francisco;Partly sunny;65;52;W;9;71%;2%;7
San Jose;Partly sunny;75;50;SSW;7;57%;1%;7
San Luis Obispo;Low clouds breaking;70;48;NE;7;67%;0%;6
San Nicolas Island;Periods of sun;63;50;WNW;9;88%;2%;5
Sandberg;Partly sunny;68;47;WSW;13;39%;1%;6
Santa Ana;Low clouds breaking;70;55;S;6;67%;1%;6
Santa Barbara;Low clouds breaking;67;50;N;5;83%;1%;7
Santa Maria;Low clouds breaking;67;48;SW;7;76%;0%;7
Santa Monica;Low clouds breaking;65;56;E;5;75%;1%;6
Santa Rosa;Sunshine, pleasant;74;47;WNW;6;61%;1%;6
Santa Ynez;Nice with some sun;74;46;N;6;83%;1%;7
Santee;Low clouds breaking;75;53;S;6;46%;1%;7
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;61;34;WSW;8;36%;0%;7
Stockton;Partly sunny;81;50;W;7;51%;1%;6
Thermal;Partly sunny and hot;94;63;NW;6;17%;0%;8
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;59;30;SSW;5;47%;1%;7
Twentynine Palms;Clouds and sun, warm;84;57;WSW;5;21%;1%;7
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;75;45;WNW;5;52%;2%;6
Vacaville;Mostly sunny, warm;80;48;SW;6;58%;1%;6
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;71;54;SSE;6;69%;2%;5
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;62;46;NW;7;84%;1%;7
Victorville;Clouds and sun, nice;75;49;SSW;8;44%;1%;5
Visalia;Partly sunny;82;52;NW;4;50%;2%;7
Watsonville;Partly sunny;67;48;SW;5;71%;1%;7
