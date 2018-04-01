CA Forecast
Updated 7:03 pm, Sunday, April 1, 2018
CA Forecast for Tuesday, April 3, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny, cooler;51;18;E;5;33%;0%;6
Arcata;Partly sunny;59;39;ENE;11;66%;5%;6
Auburn;Partly sunny;68;45;NE;7;53%;2%;6
Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;63;54;SSE;6;73%;2%;5
Bakersfield;Sunshine, pleasant;78;54;E;6;46%;0%;7
Beale AFB;Partly sunny;74;42;N;9;49%;2%;6
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;60;34;WNW;8;59%;7%;8
Bishop;Mostly sunny;77;39;N;11;18%;2%;7
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;55;42;ENE;7;47%;4%;7
Blythe;Partly sunny, warm;89;59;SSW;9;23%;0%;8
Burbank;Mostly sunny;69;53;S;6;70%;3%;5
Camarillo;Low clouds, then sun;66;50;ENE;7;69%;2%;5
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;62;52;SW;9;84%;6%;4
Campo;Some sun;68;41;WSW;12;58%;4%;6
Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;64;50;SW;9;79%;6%;4
Chico;Partly sunny;73;45;NE;10;40%;2%;6
China Lake;Sunshine and warm;83;52;NW;8;26%;0%;7
Chino;Mostly sunny;69;52;SW;6;71%;74%;5
Concord;Nice with sunshine;74;46;SSW;7;54%;1%;7
Corona;Mostly sunny;72;52;SSW;7;67%;4%;5
Crescent City;Partly sunny, breezy;57;43;N;17;60%;8%;6
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, warm;84;55;WSW;18;29%;0%;8
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;49;SW;18;33%;0%;8
El Centro;Partly sunny;90;59;W;11;25%;0%;8
Eureka;Partly sunny;58;39;NE;13;66%;5%;6
Fairfield;Mostly sunny, nice;73;42;WNW;8;58%;1%;6
Fresno;Mostly sunny;79;51;NW;10;47%;2%;7
Fullerton;Clouds to sun;68;54;SE;6;67%;5%;5
Hanford;Sunshine, pleasant;79;47;NW;8;52%;2%;7
Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;65;55;E;7;71%;4%;5
Hayward;Mostly sunny;67;47;SSW;7;65%;1%;7
Imperial;Partly sunny;90;59;W;11;25%;0%;8
Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;63;52;S;11;78%;3%;4
Lancaster;Breezy with sunshine;75;49;W;19;37%;2%;8
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;81;48;NNW;12;42%;1%;7
Lincoln;Partly sunny;73;41;ENE;8;52%;2%;6
Livermore;Mostly sunny;72;43;WSW;7;58%;1%;7
Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;65;43;NW;12;80%;0%;7
Long Beach;Clouds breaking;67;55;SE;7;68%;4%;5
Los Alamitos;Clouds breaking;67;55;S;7;66%;4%;5
Los Angeles;Low clouds, then sun;68;55;SSW;6;69%;4%;5
Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds, then sun;68;55;SSW;6;69%;4%;5
Madera;Mostly sunny;77;44;NW;9;54%;3%;7
Mammoth;Partly sunny, cooler;50;24;NE;7;36%;0%;6
Marysville;Partly sunny;74;41;NW;10;48%;2%;6
Mather AFB;Sunshine and nice;74;43;NNW;8;53%;2%;6
Merced;Mostly sunny, nice;76;45;NW;10;53%;2%;7
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, nice;76;45;NW;10;53%;2%;7
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;68;55;S;9;67%;5%;4
Modesto;Mostly sunny, nice;77;48;NW;11;49%;1%;7
Moffett Nas;Nice with sunshine;69;47;SW;7;62%;1%;7
Mojave;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;47;NW;19;35%;2%;8
Montague;Partly sunny, cooler;55;25;NNE;8;44%;5%;6
Monterey Rabr;Partly cloudy;61;45;WSW;10;74%;0%;6
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, cooler;57;28;NNW;7;42%;27%;6
Napa County;Partly cloudy;70;42;WSW;7;61%;1%;6
Needles;Mostly sunny, warm;90;63;SW;9;16%;0%;7
North Island;Low clouds breaking;64;57;S;10;76%;27%;4
Oakland;Mostly sunny;66;48;SSW;8;64%;1%;7
Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;64;50;SW;9;79%;6%;4
Ontario;Mostly sunny;69;52;SW;6;71%;74%;5
Oroville;Partly sunny, nice;73;45;E;8;47%;3%;6
Oxnard;Turning sunny;62;51;ENE;6;79%;1%;7
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;89;63;WNW;10;29%;0%;8
Palmdale;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;51;SW;21;42%;2%;8
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, nice;78;44;NW;7;57%;0%;7
Point Mugu;Clouds to sun;62;52;ENE;7;78%;25%;5
Porterville;Sunshine and nice;78;49;SSE;6;56%;2%;7
Ramona;Nice with some sun;67;47;SW;7;72%;5%;5
Redding;Partly sunny;73;44;N;10;34%;3%;6
Riverside;Sunshine and nice;72;52;SW;7;69%;4%;5
Riverside March;Sunshine, pleasant;71;49;SW;7;64%;27%;6
Sacramento;Mostly sunny, nice;73;43;NW;9;57%;2%;6
Sacramento International;Partly sunny;75;42;NNW;10;53%;1%;6
Salinas;Partly cloudy;66;43;SSE;11;71%;0%;6
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, nice;71;51;SW;6;66%;27%;6
San Carlos;Partly cloudy;66;47;WSW;8;60%;2%;6
San Diego;Low clouds breaking;65;56;S;8;69%;5%;4
San Diego Brown;Low clouds breaking;66;53;SSW;9;76%;4%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds breaking;65;55;S;9;72%;5%;4
San Francisco;Partly cloudy;64;48;WSW;9;66%;2%;6
San Jose;Mostly sunny, nice;70;46;W;8;61%;1%;7
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;69;47;N;11;68%;0%;7
San Nicolas Island;Turning sunny;63;51;WNW;16;82%;3%;6
Sandberg;Mostly sunny, breezy;63;47;NW;19;59%;2%;5
Santa Ana;Low clouds, then sun;67;55;S;7;68%;5%;5
Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;67;49;N;6;75%;2%;5
Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;66;45;WNW;11;75%;0%;7
Santa Monica;Clouds break;63;53;E;7;75%;3%;5
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;71;41;SE;7;58%;1%;6
Santa Ynez;Clearing;75;45;N;7;75%;1%;7
Santee;Nice with some sun;70;53;S;7;53%;3%;7
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;55;26;E;7;35%;0%;7
Stockton;Sunshine and nice;76;44;WNW;10;51%;1%;7
Thermal;Partly sunny and hot;92;66;NW;8;26%;0%;8
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;54;19;NE;7;45%;0%;7
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, warm;84;58;WNW;7;23%;2%;8
Ukiah;Partly sunny;71;40;N;7;46%;3%;6
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;75;44;WNW;7;46%;2%;6
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;68;53;S;7;70%;4%;5
Vandenberg AFB;Turning sunny;61;44;NW;13;82%;0%;7
Victorville;Mostly sunny, nice;74;46;WSW;11;48%;3%;8
Visalia;Nice with sunshine;79;49;NNW;8;52%;2%;7
Watsonville;Partly sunny;68;43;ESE;6;67%;0%;6
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: California, Forecast