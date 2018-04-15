CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, April 17, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Cloudy, snow showers;41;21;WSW;7;63%;82%;4
Arcata;Showers and t-storms;55;41;SE;8;73%;78%;5
Auburn;Showers and t-storms;51;36;SE;7;77%;71%;3
Avalon;Cooler with some sun;60;48;W;21;56%;9%;6
Bakersfield;Partly sunny, cooler;65;44;WNW;8;39%;44%;9
Beale AFB;Showers and t-storms;58;40;SE;10;71%;71%;3
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, cooler;48;23;SW;25;42%;44%;10
Bishop;Cooler;59;32;NNW;11;18%;44%;6
Blue Canyon;Colder with snow;34;25;SSE;8;84%;88%;2
Blythe;Partly sunny;86;49;WSW;16;13%;0%;9
Burbank;Cooler;65;45;NNW;15;42%;12%;9
Camarillo;Cooler;64;42;W;15;52%;18%;9
Camp Pendleton;Decreasing clouds;62;47;NW;14;72%;27%;4
Campo;Partly sunny, cooler;62;37;W;16;57%;56%;8
Carlsbad;Clearing and cooler;63;42;NW;14;66%;27%;8
Chico;Showers and t-storms;58;38;E;10;70%;70%;3
China Lake;Partly sunny, cooler;65;40;SW;20;25%;22%;9
Chino;Partly sunny, cooler;64;43;WSW;15;40%;9%;8
Concord;Showers and t-storms;58;41;WSW;10;66%;67%;5
Corona;Cooler;68;44;WSW;13;37%;9%;8
Crescent City;Showers;53;44;SSE;9;73%;91%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Cooler with sunshine;71;41;W;24;27%;0%;9
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, cooler;63;37;W;20;37%;44%;9
El Centro;Not as hot;85;52;W;14;20%;0%;9
Eureka;Showers and t-storms;55;42;SSE;8;73%;77%;5
Fairfield;Showers and t-storms;57;37;WSW;12;71%;67%;4
Fresno;Showers and t-storms;61;43;NNE;7;64%;72%;2
Fullerton;Not as warm;67;46;W;15;52%;9%;9
Hanford;Showers and t-storms;62;40;N;8;55%;77%;3
Hawthorne;Cooler;63;51;WNW;15;58%;10%;9
Hayward;Showers and t-storms;54;41;WNW;12;72%;65%;6
Imperial;Not as hot;85;52;W;14;20%;0%;9
Imperial Beach;Cooler with clearing;63;49;NW;14;71%;6%;4
Lancaster;Mostly sunny, cooler;59;37;W;24;41%;44%;9
Lemoore Nas;Showers and t-storms;61;38;NNW;9;61%;70%;4
Lincoln;Showers and t-storms;58;39;SSE;8;70%;70%;3
Livermore;Showers and t-storms;54;38;SW;11;69%;68%;4
Lompoc;Cooler;59;41;N;25;65%;44%;7
Long Beach;Not as warm;67;50;W;15;52%;10%;9
Los Alamitos;Not as warm;67;49;W;13;49%;10%;9
Los Angeles;Partly sunny, cooler;65;48;W;15;57%;10%;9
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny, cooler;65;48;W;15;57%;10%;9
Madera;Showers and t-storms;59;40;NNW;9;59%;72%;3
Mammoth;Periods of snow;40;21;WSW;7;66%;74%;4
Marysville;Showers and t-storms;58;38;SSE;10;70%;71%;3
Mather AFB;Showers and t-storms;57;38;SSE;9;74%;71%;3
Merced;Showers and t-storms;57;39;SE;8;73%;70%;3
Merced (airport);Showers and t-storms;57;39;SE;8;73%;70%;3
Miramar Mcas;Cooler with clearing;68;49;WNW;13;57%;6%;5
Modesto;Showers and t-storms;57;41;S;7;66%;70%;3
Moffett Nas;Showers and t-storms;55;44;WSW;9;70%;67%;6
Mojave;Partly sunny, cooler;58;35;WSW;18;32%;32%;9
Montague;Spotty showers;48;28;SE;9;59%;73%;2
Monterey Rabr;Showers and t-storms;55;45;WNW;10;71%;84%;4
Mount Shasta;Cold with snow;44;24;NW;3;69%;75%;3
Napa County;Showers and t-storms;56;35;W;10;73%;65%;4
Needles;Mostly sunny, breezy;91;54;W;18;8%;0%;9
North Island;Not as warm;65;53;NW;14;62%;27%;8
Oakland;Showers and t-storms;55;44;WNW;14;72%;65%;5
Oceanside;Clearing and cooler;63;42;NW;14;66%;27%;8
Ontario;Partly sunny, cooler;64;43;WSW;15;40%;9%;8
Oroville;Showers and t-storms;58;39;ESE;9;69%;70%;3
Oxnard;Periods of sun;63;46;W;18;60%;19%;9
Palm Springs;Not as warm;80;51;N;15;21%;0%;9
Palmdale;Sunshine and cooler;61;37;W;24;41%;30%;9
Paso Robles;Showers and t-storms;57;36;W;11;70%;65%;4
Point Mugu;Partly sunny, breezy;62;44;W;18;61%;18%;9
Porterville;Partly sunny, cooler;60;39;NNE;6;57%;44%;5
Ramona;Clearing and cooler;65;40;W;15;45%;27%;4
Redding;Showers and t-storms;57;36;ENE;6;67%;70%;2
Riverside;Cooler;67;43;WSW;13;37%;8%;9
Riverside March;Partly sunny, cooler;65;40;WSW;13;38%;8%;7
Sacramento;Showers and t-storms;58;40;SSW;9;69%;70%;3
Sacramento International;Showers and t-storms;58;39;SSW;11;72%;72%;3
Salinas;Showers and t-storms;57;43;SSW;12;74%;67%;3
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, cooler;65;42;SSW;13;38%;27%;8
San Carlos;Showers and t-storms;55;45;WSW;11;68%;64%;6
San Diego;Not as warm;66;54;NW;14;57%;6%;8
San Diego Brown;Not as warm;66;47;NW;15;67%;6%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Clearing and cooler;65;51;WNW;13;63%;6%;5
San Francisco;Showers and t-storms;55;46;WNW;14;70%;64%;5
San Jose;Showers and t-storms;56;43;S;9;68%;75%;3
San Luis Obispo;Showers and t-storms;58;42;NW;14;73%;64%;6
San Nicolas Island;Periods of sun;62;48;NW;18;61%;18%;9
Sandberg;Cooler with some sun;45;29;NW;18;76%;66%;8
Santa Ana;Cooler;67;47;W;13;53%;8%;8
Santa Barbara;Clouds limiting sun;64;45;WNW;14;57%;27%;6
Santa Maria;Cooler with a shower;58;40;NW;15;74%;60%;7
Santa Monica;Cooler;62;48;WNW;14;58%;11%;8
Santa Rosa;Showers and t-storms;57;36;WNW;9;69%;63%;4
Santa Ynez;Mostly cloudy;62;38;NNW;11;76%;32%;7
Santee;Cooler with clearing;69;48;WNW;14;37%;26%;8
South Lake Tahoe;Snow, much colder;33;17;SW;8;74%;83%;4
Stockton;Showers and t-storms;58;40;SW;10;64%;72%;3
Thermal;Mostly sunny;86;55;NNW;10;19%;0%;9
Truckee-Tahoe;Snow, much colder;35;15;SW;10;61%;74%;4
Twentynine Palms;Very windy;76;44;WSW;27;19%;0%;9
Ukiah;Showers and t-storms;56;36;WNW;5;66%;63%;4
Vacaville;Showers and t-storms;58;38;WSW;10;70%;70%;4
Van Nuys;Partly sunny, cooler;64;46;NNW;15;45%;12%;7
Vandenberg AFB;Mainly cloudy;56;41;N;24;70%;30%;7
Victorville;Mostly sunny, cooler;62;35;SW;25;37%;28%;9
Visalia;Showers and t-storms;61;41;NNW;7;67%;76%;6
Watsonville;Showers and t-storms;56;42;WNW;9;73%;66%;4
