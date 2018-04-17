CA Forecast
Updated 11:03 pm, Monday, April 16, 2018
CA Forecast for Wednesday, April 18, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny, cold;47;29;SW;6;55%;32%;8
Arcata;Sun and some clouds;58;43;SE;7;68%;44%;7
Auburn;Mostly sunny;59;43;ENE;5;64%;16%;8
Avalon;Sunny and cool;63;54;WNW;7;41%;3%;9
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, cool;67;45;SE;6;42%;6%;9
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;64;44;ESE;5;56%;15%;8
Big Bear City;Cold with sunshine;50;25;ESE;8;44%;8%;10
Bishop;Mostly sunny, cool;62;35;SE;8;20%;1%;9
Blue Canyon;Not as cold;43;29;ENE;5;57%;19%;8
Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;78;48;W;9;15%;0%;9
Burbank;Sunny and nice;72;52;NE;7;32%;5%;9
Camarillo;Brilliant sunshine;70;46;ENE;10;34%;5%;9
Camp Pendleton;Sunshine;65;47;NNE;10;49%;4%;9
Campo;Sunny and cool;66;32;ENE;12;30%;5%;10
Carlsbad;Sunshine;67;41;N;10;46%;5%;9
Chico;Partly sunny;64;47;ENE;5;56%;24%;8
China Lake;Sunny, but cool;68;41;NW;5;22%;0%;9
Chino;Sunny and pleasant;72;50;SSE;7;32%;5%;9
Concord;Mostly sunny;67;47;WSW;5;54%;6%;8
Corona;Sunny and nice;74;44;S;7;30%;5%;9
Crescent City;Partly sunny;57;46;SSE;8;68%;42%;5
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny, but cool;68;44;SSE;8;25%;0%;9
Edwards AFB;Cool with sunshine;66;35;NNW;7;26%;0%;9
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;77;50;WSW;8;21%;0%;9
Eureka;Partly sunny;57;44;SE;7;68%;44%;7
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;64;45;W;6;59%;6%;8
Fresno;Mostly sunny, cool;66;46;NNW;6;54%;7%;8
Fullerton;Sunny and pleasant;74;50;SSE;6;32%;5%;9
Hanford;Mostly sunny;66;42;NNW;6;59%;5%;9
Hawthorne;Sunny;67;53;W;9;38%;5%;9
Hayward;Mostly sunny;62;46;W;7;56%;5%;8
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;77;50;WSW;8;21%;0%;9
Imperial Beach;Sunny and cool;63;45;N;14;52%;5%;9
Lancaster;Sunny, but cool;65;36;NW;11;30%;6%;9
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;68;41;N;7;46%;5%;9
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;63;45;E;6;63%;14%;8
Livermore;Mostly sunny;62;44;WSW;6;55%;6%;8
Lompoc;Mostly sunny;64;42;NNW;14;52%;5%;9
Long Beach;Sunny and nice;72;53;WSW;9;33%;5%;9
Los Alamitos;Sunny and pleasant;72;51;SSW;7;37%;5%;9
Los Angeles;Sunny;70;52;SSE;7;37%;5%;9
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;70;52;SSE;7;37%;5%;9
Madera;Mostly sunny;65;42;NNW;5;60%;7%;8
Mammoth;Partly sunny, cold;46;31;SSW;6;56%;50%;8
Marysville;Partly sunny;64;45;E;6;61%;17%;8
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;64;44;S;5;61%;2%;8
Merced;Mostly sunny, cool;66;42;NW;5;59%;9%;8
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, cool;66;42;NW;5;59%;9%;8
Miramar Mcas;Sunny and beautiful;71;48;NNE;10;38%;5%;9
Modesto;Mostly sunny;66;45;NNW;6;51%;8%;8
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;64;47;W;7;54%;4%;8
Mojave;Sunny, but cool;63;37;NW;9;25%;0%;9
Montague;Partly sunny, cool;53;33;NNE;5;53%;66%;6
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;60;45;NW;8;60%;4%;8
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, cold;51;32;N;2;53%;72%;8
Napa County;Mostly sunny;63;41;W;6;64%;7%;8
Needles;Sunny, not as warm;79;55;NNW;11;11%;0%;9
North Island;Sunshine;67;53;N;13;50%;4%;9
Oakland;Lots of sun, cool;62;48;WNW;7;57%;6%;8
Oceanside;Sunshine;67;41;N;10;46%;5%;9
Ontario;Sunny and pleasant;72;50;SSE;7;32%;5%;9
Oroville;Partial sunshine;63;47;ENE;6;57%;22%;7
Oxnard;Sunny;68;49;N;12;43%;5%;9
Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;80;55;W;8;16%;0%;9
Palmdale;Sunny and cool;66;39;WNW;9;30%;6%;9
Paso Robles;Sunny;67;37;NW;5;55%;4%;9
Point Mugu;Sunny;65;46;NNE;11;46%;5%;9
Porterville;Mostly sunny, cool;64;40;ESE;5;61%;5%;9
Ramona;Sunshine;69;38;ENE;7;40%;5%;10
Redding;Partly sunny, cool;63;45;E;4;48%;40%;7
Riverside;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;SW;7;27%;4%;9
Riverside March;Sunshine;72;41;NE;7;35%;5%;9
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;63;46;SW;5;61%;10%;8
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, cool;64;44;SW;5;63%;11%;8
Salinas;Mostly sunny;64;44;S;9;58%;3%;8
San Bernardino;Cool with sunshine;73;47;N;7;32%;5%;9
San Carlos;Mostly sunny, cool;62;48;WNW;7;50%;5%;8
San Diego;Brilliant sunshine;67;52;NNW;9;49%;4%;9
San Diego Brown;Sunshine;66;45;NNE;10;46%;5%;10
San Diego Montgomery;Plenty of sunshine;68;49;NNE;10;41%;5%;9
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;60;49;WNW;8;60%;5%;8
San Jose;Mostly sunny;66;45;WNW;7;53%;4%;8
San Luis Obispo;Sunshine;66;45;N;11;49%;5%;9
San Nicolas Island;Sunny and windy;66;51;NW;21;46%;5%;9
Sandberg;Mostly sunny, breezy;51;38;NW;16;54%;6%;10
Santa Ana;Sunny and pleasant;72;51;S;7;42%;5%;9
Santa Barbara;Sunny;69;46;NNE;10;42%;5%;9
Santa Maria;Sunny;65;42;NW;14;53%;5%;9
Santa Monica;Brilliant sunshine;66;51;NW;9;38%;5%;9
Santa Rosa;Cool with sunshine;62;42;W;6;55%;10%;8
Santa Ynez;Sunny and warmer;71;38;NNE;9;62%;5%;9
Santee;Sunshine, but cool;72;40;NNE;8;29%;3%;9
South Lake Tahoe;Not as cold;43;26;WSW;6;55%;8%;9
Stockton;Mostly sunny;66;45;W;6;54%;6%;8
Thermal;Sunshine;82;48;W;9;15%;0%;9
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;46;22;N;4;56%;10%;9
Twentynine Palms;Sunny;71;48;NW;11;18%;0%;9
Ukiah;Partly sunny;62;40;WNW;4;52%;21%;8
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;65;43;WSW;5;58%;7%;8
Van Nuys;Sunshine, pleasant;71;51;N;7;32%;5%;9
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;61;42;NNW;17;58%;5%;9
Victorville;Cool with sunshine;65;35;SSE;9;31%;3%;9
Visalia;Mostly sunny, cool;65;43;NNE;5;57%;5%;9
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;62;44;NNE;6;60%;3%;8
_____
_____
