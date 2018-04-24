CA Forecast for Wednesday, April 25, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny;75;38;SE;7;25%;0%;8

Arcata;Partly sunny;67;50;N;6;65%;0%;8

Auburn;Nice with sunshine;81;56;SE;5;43%;2%;9

Avalon;Low clouds breaking;70;53;SW;6;56%;0%;5

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;93;63;ESE;7;26%;1%;9

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;85;53;SE;5;47%;2%;8

Big Bear City;Partly sunny;70;40;WSW;7;36%;2%;11

Bishop;Mostly sunny;86;50;WNW;7;16%;4%;10

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;70;53;ENE;7;33%;2%;9

Blythe;Unseasonably hot;99;66;S;6;15%;0%;10

Burbank;Partly sunny;80;55;SE;6;48%;0%;10

Camarillo;Low clouds breaking;72;51;ESE;7;56%;0%;9

Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;68;51;SSE;7;76%;0%;9

Campo;Partly sunny;83;41;W;10;22%;0%;11

Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;71;49;W;7;67%;0%;9

Chico;Lots of sun, nice;86;58;E;5;38%;2%;8

China Lake;Mostly sunny and hot;92;58;WSW;5;17%;3%;10

Chino;Some sun, pleasant;83;55;WSW;8;40%;1%;10

Concord;Mostly sunny;81;51;SW;7;51%;0%;9

Corona;Some sun, warm, nice;86;52;WSW;8;39%;0%;10

Crescent City;Partial sunshine;62;48;SSE;6;70%;3%;8

Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny and hot;94;64;WSW;9;14%;0%;10

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;90;55;SW;8;16%;0%;10

El Centro;Partly sunny and hot;98;65;W;4;17%;0%;10

Eureka;Partly sunny;65;50;N;6;68%;0%;8

Fairfield;Sunshine, pleasant;80;49;WSW;8;62%;0%;9

Fresno;Mostly sunny;92;60;NW;5;36%;2%;9

Fullerton;Low clouds breaking;79;55;SSE;4;54%;0%;9

Hanford;Mostly sunny;92;56;NNW;5;45%;1%;9

Hawthorne;Low clouds breaking;72;54;SSE;6;65%;0%;9

Hayward;Mostly sunny;73;49;WSW;7;63%;0%;9

Imperial;Partly sunny and hot;98;65;W;4;17%;0%;10

Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;65;50;N;8;76%;0%;9

Lancaster;Partly sunny, warm;87;57;SW;10;20%;0%;10

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;93;55;NW;6;35%;0%;9

Lincoln;Sunshine, pleasant;85;52;SSE;5;48%;2%;8

Livermore;Mostly sunny;81;49;WSW;7;55%;0%;9

Lompoc;Turning sunny;66;45;NNE;7;74%;25%;9

Long Beach;Low clouds breaking;75;56;S;6;58%;0%;9

Los Alamitos;Low clouds breaking;74;54;SSW;6;65%;0%;9

Los Angeles;Low clouds breaking;77;54;S;5;64%;1%;9

Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds breaking;77;54;S;5;64%;1%;9

Madera;Mostly sunny;89;54;NW;6;48%;0%;9

Mammoth;Mostly sunny;75;42;SSE;7;28%;0%;8

Marysville;Sunshine and nice;86;52;SE;5;46%;2%;8

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;85;50;S;5;51%;0%;9

Merced;Warm with sunshine;89;53;NW;5;46%;0%;9

Merced (airport);Warm with sunshine;89;53;NW;5;46%;0%;9

Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;78;52;SSW;6;50%;0%;9

Modesto;Sunshine, very warm;88;55;NNW;7;41%;0%;9

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;76;51;N;7;62%;0%;9

Mojave;Sunshine and warm;87;55;WNW;8;18%;0%;10

Montague;Mostly sunny, warm;81;47;E;6;27%;0%;8

Monterey Rabr;Clouds breaking;64;48;ENE;6;72%;0%;8

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;78;45;S;2;28%;0%;8

Napa County;Sunshine and nice;74;45;WSW;7;67%;0%;9

Needles;Partly sunny;102;71;SE;7;10%;2%;10

North Island;Low clouds breaking;67;55;SW;7;76%;0%;9

Oakland;Partly sunny;68;50;WSW;7;71%;0%;9

Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;71;49;W;7;67%;0%;9

Ontario;Some sun, pleasant;83;55;WSW;8;40%;1%;10

Oroville;Sunshine and nice;85;57;E;6;43%;2%;8

Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;67;52;NNE;7;73%;0%;9

Palm Springs;Partly sunny and hot;101;69;W;5;12%;0%;10

Palmdale;Partly sunny, warm;87;56;SW;10;18%;0%;10

Paso Robles;Sunshine and nice;82;45;S;6;46%;0%;9

Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;66;50;NNE;7;75%;0%;9

Porterville;Sunshine and warm;91;57;SE;5;37%;5%;9

Ramona;Partly sunny, nice;83;44;ESE;7;35%;1%;10

Redding;Mostly sunny;88;55;NNE;5;27%;1%;8

Riverside;Partly sunny, warm;87;55;WSW;7;35%;0%;8

Riverside March;Partly sunny, warm;85;50;SSW;8;34%;1%;10

Sacramento;Mostly sunny;84;50;SSW;5;55%;1%;9

Sacramento International;Lots of sun, warm;87;49;S;5;52%;0%;9

Salinas;Low clouds, then sun;69;48;ENE;8;67%;0%;8

San Bernardino;Partly sunny;85;54;SW;7;35%;0%;10

San Carlos;Mostly sunny;72;49;WNW;7;63%;1%;9

San Diego;Low clouds breaking;69;54;SW;6;72%;0%;9

San Diego Brown;Low clouds breaking;73;52;N;6;64%;0%;9

San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds breaking;74;54;SW;6;56%;0%;9

San Francisco;Clouds, then sun;66;51;W;8;74%;1%;8

San Jose;Mostly sunny;79;51;NNW;7;56%;0%;9

San Luis Obispo;Turning sunny;71;47;NNW;7;68%;0%;8

San Nicolas Island;Low clouds breaking;67;53;W;8;69%;0%;9

Sandberg;Mostly sunny;75;53;SW;10;25%;0%;10

Santa Ana;Low clouds breaking;75;54;SSW;6;63%;1%;9

Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;69;51;ESE;6;73%;0%;9

Santa Maria;Clouds, then sun;69;47;NNW;7;69%;25%;9

Santa Monica;Low clouds breaking;67;52;N;6;70%;0%;9

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;73;46;WSW;6;68%;0%;9

Santa Ynez;Low clouds, then sun;80;47;NE;7;70%;1%;9

Santee;Low clouds breaking;82;51;SSW;6;35%;0%;9

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;67;39;SW;6;38%;2%;9

Stockton;Sunshine, pleasant;87;51;WNW;6;50%;0%;9

Thermal;Partly sunny;101;66;WNW;6;13%;0%;10

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;71;35;SSE;4;40%;2%;9

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny and hot;94;65;WSW;7;13%;0%;10

Ukiah;Mostly sunny;84;50;N;3;46%;0%;9

Vacaville;Nice with sunshine;84;48;WSW;6;49%;0%;9

Van Nuys;Partly sunny;79;54;SSE;6;53%;1%;10

Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;62;44;NNW;6;79%;25%;9

Victorville;Partly sunny;86;52;SSW;7;28%;0%;10

Visalia;Mostly sunny, warm;91;57;NW;5;38%;3%;9

Watsonville;Clouds break;69;49;SSW;6;74%;0%;8

