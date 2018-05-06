CA Forecast for Tuesday, May 8, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Sunshine, pleasant;78;40;NW;4;39%;1%;9

Arcata;Sunshine;66;46;NE;6;72%;12%;9

Auburn;Abundant sunshine;82;50;E;5;43%;1%;10

Avalon;Partly sunny;73;55;SW;7;45%;1%;11

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, warm;90;57;ESE;6;34%;0%;10

Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;87;53;SE;3;45%;0%;9

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;74;37;WNW;7;30%;3%;12

Bishop;Mostly sunny;92;50;WNW;6;14%;0%;11

Blue Canyon;Sunny and nice;70;57;NE;5;28%;1%;10

Blythe;Unseasonably hot;105;67;SW;7;10%;0%;11

Burbank;Mostly sunny;83;55;SE;6;47%;1%;11

Camarillo;Partly cloudy;73;53;S;7;57%;1%;9

Camp Pendleton;Partly cloudy;69;53;SSE;7;70%;2%;10

Campo;Mostly sunny, warm;85;43;W;10;17%;3%;12

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;72;53;SSE;7;64%;2%;10

Chico;Sunny and very warm;90;55;ENE;5;38%;1%;9

China Lake;Mostly sunny;95;57;W;6;19%;0%;11

Chino;Mostly sunny;87;55;WSW;7;40%;2%;11

Concord;Partly cloudy;82;53;SSW;8;50%;0%;9

Corona;Mostly sunny, warm;90;53;SW;7;40%;1%;11

Crescent City;Sunshine;60;49;ENE;7;77%;14%;9

Daggett-Barstow;Very hot;97;66;WSW;13;13%;0%;11

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;91;57;SW;12;19%;0%;11

El Centro;Mostly sunny and hot;103;65;W;5;11%;0%;11

Eureka;Sunshine;64;46;NNE;6;74%;12%;9

Fairfield;Plenty of sunshine;83;47;WSW;9;53%;0%;10

Fresno;Mostly sunny, warm;89;60;NW;7;35%;0%;10

Fullerton;Partly cloudy;79;58;SSE;5;53%;1%;10

Hanford;Mostly sunny, warm;90;53;NNW;6;39%;2%;10

Hawthorne;Partly sunny;73;58;S;6;63%;1%;11

Hayward;Partly sunny;73;47;SW;8;62%;1%;9

Imperial;Mostly sunny and hot;103;65;W;5;11%;0%;11

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;67;52;WSW;8;71%;2%;11

Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warm;90;53;W;12;22%;0%;11

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;90;53;NNW;10;31%;0%;10

Lincoln;Sunshine;87;50;ESE;4;45%;0%;9

Livermore;Partly cloudy;80;45;SW;8;51%;1%;9

Lompoc;Partly cloudy;70;50;NW;11;66%;1%;9

Long Beach;Partly cloudy;76;58;S;6;59%;1%;10

Los Alamitos;Partly cloudy;77;54;SSW;7;59%;1%;10

Los Angeles;Partly cloudy;80;59;S;5;56%;2%;10

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly cloudy;80;59;S;5;56%;2%;10

Madera;Mostly sunny, warm;89;50;NW;7;42%;2%;10

Mammoth;Sunlit and very warm;79;42;NW;4;39%;3%;9

Marysville;Sunny and warm;89;51;E;4;44%;0%;9

Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;86;51;S;5;48%;0%;10

Merced;Mostly sunny, warm;88;52;WNW;9;43%;0%;10

Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, warm;88;52;WNW;9;43%;0%;10

Miramar Mcas;Partly cloudy;78;54;SSW;6;52%;2%;10

Modesto;Mostly sunny, warm;87;56;NNW;9;43%;0%;10

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;73;53;WSW;8;61%;1%;9

Mojave;Mostly sunny, warm;87;52;WNW;10;24%;0%;11

Montague;Sunny and very warm;82;47;N;4;40%;9%;9

Monterey Rabr;Partly cloudy;63;51;W;7;71%;2%;9

Mount Shasta;Sunny and very warm;81;46;N;2;39%;6%;9

Napa County;Partly cloudy;77;49;WSW;8;64%;0%;9

Needles;Mostly sunny;107;73;NE;9;6%;0%;11

North Island;Partly sunny;68;57;SW;7;71%;2%;10

Oakland;Partly sunny;70;47;SW;9;66%;1%;9

Oceanside;Partly sunny;72;53;SSE;7;64%;2%;10

Ontario;Mostly sunny;87;55;WSW;7;40%;2%;11

Oroville;Sunny and very warm;88;55;ENE;4;44%;0%;9

Oxnard;Partly cloudy;69;55;SE;7;70%;1%;11

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;104;73;W;8;10%;0%;11

Palmdale;Mostly sunny, warm;89;59;WSW;13;19%;0%;11

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, warm;88;49;NW;6;42%;1%;10

Point Mugu;Partly cloudy;68;52;SSE;7;71%;1%;9

Porterville;Mostly sunny;89;52;ESE;5;46%;1%;10

Ramona;Mostly sunny, warm;85;44;NE;7;36%;2%;11

Redding;Sunny;89;57;NE;3;35%;3%;9

Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;90;56;SW;7;36%;1%;11

Riverside March;Mostly sunny, warm;89;51;WSW;7;30%;1%;11

Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;87;50;SSW;5;49%;0%;9

Sacramento International;Sunshine;86;54;SSE;4;49%;0%;9

Salinas;Partly cloudy;70;50;S;9;63%;1%;9

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, warm;89;55;W;6;33%;1%;11

San Carlos;Partly cloudy;71;47;WSW;9;60%;1%;9

San Diego;Partly sunny;71;54;W;7;66%;2%;10

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;73;53;N;6;61%;2%;10

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;73;55;SSW;6;60%;2%;10

San Francisco;Partly cloudy;67;47;WSW;10;67%;1%;9

San Jose;Partly cloudy;78;53;NNW;7;56%;1%;9

San Luis Obispo;Partly cloudy;78;54;NNE;13;51%;1%;9

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;70;53;WNW;14;62%;1%;10

Sandberg;Mostly sunny;73;55;NW;14;35%;0%;11

Santa Ana;Partly sunny;79;54;S;6;55%;2%;10

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, nice;74;50;NNE;6;61%;2%;11

Santa Maria;Partly cloudy;75;51;NNW;12;58%;1%;9

Santa Monica;Partly cloudy;69;56;SE;6;66%;1%;10

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;78;45;W;6;56%;1%;9

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;86;47;NNE;6;62%;2%;11

Santee;Partly cloudy;83;52;ENE;7;34%;1%;10

South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;74;36;NW;5;27%;0%;10

Stockton;Mostly sunny, warm;88;49;W;7;44%;1%;10

Thermal;Mostly sunny and hot;104;72;NW;7;11%;0%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and warmer;76;35;N;4;32%;0%;10

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, warm;99;64;WNW;6;10%;0%;11

Ukiah;Sunny;83;50;NNW;5;44%;0%;9

Vacaville;Plenty of sunshine;86;52;SW;5;50%;0%;10

Van Nuys;Partly cloudy;82;54;SE;6;49%;2%;10

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;66;49;NW;13;71%;1%;9

Victorville;Mostly sunny;89;50;SW;7;29%;1%;11

Visalia;Mostly sunny, warm;87;55;NNW;6;40%;0%;10

Watsonville;Partly sunny;72;45;SW;6;61%;1%;9

