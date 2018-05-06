CA Forecast
Published 7:31 am, Sunday, May 6, 2018
CA Forecast for Tuesday, May 8, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunshine, pleasant;78;40;NW;4;39%;1%;9
Arcata;Sunshine;66;46;NE;6;72%;12%;9
Auburn;Abundant sunshine;82;50;E;5;43%;1%;10
Avalon;Partly sunny;73;55;SW;7;45%;1%;11
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, warm;90;57;ESE;6;34%;0%;10
Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;87;53;SE;3;45%;0%;9
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;74;37;WNW;7;30%;3%;12
Bishop;Mostly sunny;92;50;WNW;6;14%;0%;11
Blue Canyon;Sunny and nice;70;57;NE;5;28%;1%;10
Blythe;Unseasonably hot;105;67;SW;7;10%;0%;11
Burbank;Mostly sunny;83;55;SE;6;47%;1%;11
Camarillo;Partly cloudy;73;53;S;7;57%;1%;9
Camp Pendleton;Partly cloudy;69;53;SSE;7;70%;2%;10
Campo;Mostly sunny, warm;85;43;W;10;17%;3%;12
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;72;53;SSE;7;64%;2%;10
Chico;Sunny and very warm;90;55;ENE;5;38%;1%;9
China Lake;Mostly sunny;95;57;W;6;19%;0%;11
Chino;Mostly sunny;87;55;WSW;7;40%;2%;11
Concord;Partly cloudy;82;53;SSW;8;50%;0%;9
Corona;Mostly sunny, warm;90;53;SW;7;40%;1%;11
Crescent City;Sunshine;60;49;ENE;7;77%;14%;9
Daggett-Barstow;Very hot;97;66;WSW;13;13%;0%;11
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;91;57;SW;12;19%;0%;11
El Centro;Mostly sunny and hot;103;65;W;5;11%;0%;11
Eureka;Sunshine;64;46;NNE;6;74%;12%;9
Fairfield;Plenty of sunshine;83;47;WSW;9;53%;0%;10
Fresno;Mostly sunny, warm;89;60;NW;7;35%;0%;10
Fullerton;Partly cloudy;79;58;SSE;5;53%;1%;10
Hanford;Mostly sunny, warm;90;53;NNW;6;39%;2%;10
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;73;58;S;6;63%;1%;11
Hayward;Partly sunny;73;47;SW;8;62%;1%;9
Imperial;Mostly sunny and hot;103;65;W;5;11%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;67;52;WSW;8;71%;2%;11
Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warm;90;53;W;12;22%;0%;11
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;90;53;NNW;10;31%;0%;10
Lincoln;Sunshine;87;50;ESE;4;45%;0%;9
Livermore;Partly cloudy;80;45;SW;8;51%;1%;9
Lompoc;Partly cloudy;70;50;NW;11;66%;1%;9
Long Beach;Partly cloudy;76;58;S;6;59%;1%;10
Los Alamitos;Partly cloudy;77;54;SSW;7;59%;1%;10
Los Angeles;Partly cloudy;80;59;S;5;56%;2%;10
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly cloudy;80;59;S;5;56%;2%;10
Madera;Mostly sunny, warm;89;50;NW;7;42%;2%;10
Mammoth;Sunlit and very warm;79;42;NW;4;39%;3%;9
Marysville;Sunny and warm;89;51;E;4;44%;0%;9
Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;86;51;S;5;48%;0%;10
Merced;Mostly sunny, warm;88;52;WNW;9;43%;0%;10
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, warm;88;52;WNW;9;43%;0%;10
Miramar Mcas;Partly cloudy;78;54;SSW;6;52%;2%;10
Modesto;Mostly sunny, warm;87;56;NNW;9;43%;0%;10
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;73;53;WSW;8;61%;1%;9
Mojave;Mostly sunny, warm;87;52;WNW;10;24%;0%;11
Montague;Sunny and very warm;82;47;N;4;40%;9%;9
Monterey Rabr;Partly cloudy;63;51;W;7;71%;2%;9
Mount Shasta;Sunny and very warm;81;46;N;2;39%;6%;9
Napa County;Partly cloudy;77;49;WSW;8;64%;0%;9
Needles;Mostly sunny;107;73;NE;9;6%;0%;11
North Island;Partly sunny;68;57;SW;7;71%;2%;10
Oakland;Partly sunny;70;47;SW;9;66%;1%;9
Oceanside;Partly sunny;72;53;SSE;7;64%;2%;10
Ontario;Mostly sunny;87;55;WSW;7;40%;2%;11
Oroville;Sunny and very warm;88;55;ENE;4;44%;0%;9
Oxnard;Partly cloudy;69;55;SE;7;70%;1%;11
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;104;73;W;8;10%;0%;11
Palmdale;Mostly sunny, warm;89;59;WSW;13;19%;0%;11
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, warm;88;49;NW;6;42%;1%;10
Point Mugu;Partly cloudy;68;52;SSE;7;71%;1%;9
Porterville;Mostly sunny;89;52;ESE;5;46%;1%;10
Ramona;Mostly sunny, warm;85;44;NE;7;36%;2%;11
Redding;Sunny;89;57;NE;3;35%;3%;9
Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;90;56;SW;7;36%;1%;11
Riverside March;Mostly sunny, warm;89;51;WSW;7;30%;1%;11
Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;87;50;SSW;5;49%;0%;9
Sacramento International;Sunshine;86;54;SSE;4;49%;0%;9
Salinas;Partly cloudy;70;50;S;9;63%;1%;9
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, warm;89;55;W;6;33%;1%;11
San Carlos;Partly cloudy;71;47;WSW;9;60%;1%;9
San Diego;Partly sunny;71;54;W;7;66%;2%;10
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;73;53;N;6;61%;2%;10
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;73;55;SSW;6;60%;2%;10
San Francisco;Partly cloudy;67;47;WSW;10;67%;1%;9
San Jose;Partly cloudy;78;53;NNW;7;56%;1%;9
San Luis Obispo;Partly cloudy;78;54;NNE;13;51%;1%;9
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;70;53;WNW;14;62%;1%;10
Sandberg;Mostly sunny;73;55;NW;14;35%;0%;11
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;79;54;S;6;55%;2%;10
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, nice;74;50;NNE;6;61%;2%;11
Santa Maria;Partly cloudy;75;51;NNW;12;58%;1%;9
Santa Monica;Partly cloudy;69;56;SE;6;66%;1%;10
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;78;45;W;6;56%;1%;9
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;86;47;NNE;6;62%;2%;11
Santee;Partly cloudy;83;52;ENE;7;34%;1%;10
South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;74;36;NW;5;27%;0%;10
Stockton;Mostly sunny, warm;88;49;W;7;44%;1%;10
Thermal;Mostly sunny and hot;104;72;NW;7;11%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and warmer;76;35;N;4;32%;0%;10
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, warm;99;64;WNW;6;10%;0%;11
Ukiah;Sunny;83;50;NNW;5;44%;0%;9
Vacaville;Plenty of sunshine;86;52;SW;5;50%;0%;10
Van Nuys;Partly cloudy;82;54;SE;6;49%;2%;10
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;66;49;NW;13;71%;1%;9
Victorville;Mostly sunny;89;50;SW;7;29%;1%;11
Visalia;Mostly sunny, warm;87;55;NNW;6;40%;0%;10
Watsonville;Partly sunny;72;45;SW;6;61%;1%;9
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather