CA Forecast for Tuesday, May 22, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Partly sunny;72;47;NE;8;52%;39%;7

Arcata;Decreasing clouds;63;51;NW;8;75%;1%;9

Auburn;Variable cloudiness;75;55;SSE;5;64%;39%;9

Avalon;Decreasing clouds;63;54;WNW;8;65%;30%;4

Bakersfield;Partly sunny;81;61;E;7;38%;19%;11

Beale AFB;Partly sunny;84;55;SE;5;53%;30%;10

Big Bear City;Partly sunny;57;36;W;14;60%;36%;8

Bishop;A t-storm around;69;49;WNW;9;47%;64%;7

Blue Canyon;A t-storm around;61;51;NE;5;64%;64%;4

Blythe;Partly sunny;93;63;SSW;11;22%;2%;11

Burbank;Clearing;68;56;S;6;62%;19%;5

Camarillo;Decreasing clouds;66;51;SSE;8;67%;14%;4

Camp Pendleton;Decreasing clouds;66;57;SW;11;73%;35%;4

Campo;Partly sunny, cooler;65;43;WSW;13;64%;33%;8

Carlsbad;Decreasing clouds;68;57;SW;11;66%;43%;4

Chico;Variable cloudiness;88;60;ESE;6;45%;29%;9

China Lake;A t-storm around;81;58;W;10;32%;64%;10

Chino;Decreasing clouds;70;55;SW;7;64%;44%;5

Concord;Variable cloudiness;78;56;SSW;10;53%;3%;9

Corona;Decreasing clouds;74;56;SSW;7;61%;23%;5

Crescent City;Decreasing clouds;61;51;ENE;15;79%;4%;9

Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;82;57;WSW;17;34%;33%;11

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny, breezy;76;52;SW;16;37%;11%;11

El Centro;Sunshine;90;59;W;12;26%;0%;11

Eureka;Decreasing clouds;62;51;NNW;9;77%;1%;9

Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;78;54;WSW;12;58%;2%;9

Fresno;Partly sunny;80;59;NW;6;49%;38%;8

Fullerton;Decreasing clouds;71;60;S;6;60%;27%;5

Hanford;Clouds and sun;80;58;NNW;6;47%;27%;11

Hawthorne;Decreasing clouds;68;59;S;8;65%;25%;5

Hayward;Decreasing clouds;68;54;SW;9;66%;5%;10

Imperial;Sunshine;90;59;W;12;26%;0%;11

Imperial Beach;Decreasing clouds;66;58;W;11;68%;36%;4

Lancaster;Partly sunny;73;54;SW;17;45%;14%;12

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;80;56;NNW;7;43%;11%;11

Lincoln;Variable cloudiness;81;54;SSE;6;61%;26%;9

Livermore;Pleasant and warmer;75;53;WSW;9;60%;4%;9

Lompoc;Decreasing clouds;63;50;NNW;13;71%;10%;6

Long Beach;Decreasing clouds;69;59;S;9;60%;28%;5

Los Alamitos;Decreasing clouds;70;59;SSW;7;56%;28%;5

Los Angeles;Decreasing clouds;69;57;S;6;63%;23%;5

Los Angeles Downtown;Decreasing clouds;69;57;S;6;63%;23%;5

Madera;Clouds and sun;80;55;NW;6;52%;29%;11

Mammoth;Partly sunny;73;48;N;7;47%;33%;7

Marysville;Variable cloudiness;85;56;SE;5;57%;30%;9

Mather AFB;Variable clouds;82;53;S;6;56%;16%;9

Merced;Partly sunny;80;55;WSW;6;54%;24%;11

Merced (airport);Partly sunny;80;55;WSW;6;54%;24%;11

Miramar Mcas;Decreasing clouds;69;58;WSW;10;61%;35%;5

Modesto;More clouds than sun;83;57;N;6;50%;18%;9

Moffett Nas;Decreasing clouds;71;54;WSW;9;64%;6%;10

Mojave;Partly sunny;75;54;WNW;12;36%;30%;12

Montague;Warmer with some sun;80;48;N;6;44%;10%;10

Monterey Rabr;Decreasing clouds;62;54;W;10;75%;9%;10

Mount Shasta;Warmer;76;49;NW;4;50%;12%;10

Napa County;Clearing;72;50;SW;11;67%;3%;9

Needles;Clouds and sunshine;94;71;S;11;15%;12%;10

North Island;Decreasing clouds;66;59;WSW;10;68%;44%;4

Oakland;Decreasing clouds;66;55;SW;10;68%;29%;10

Oceanside;Decreasing clouds;68;57;SW;11;66%;43%;4

Ontario;Decreasing clouds;70;55;SW;7;64%;44%;5

Oroville;Variable clouds;85;58;ESE;5;53%;33%;9

Oxnard;Decreasing clouds;66;54;NW;11;71%;13%;10

Palm Springs;Partial sunshine;87;64;WNW;13;31%;9%;11

Palmdale;Partly sunny;73;54;SW;17;46%;14%;12

Paso Robles;Variable cloudiness;74;50;SSW;9;58%;2%;10

Point Mugu;Decreasing clouds;66;52;W;10;71%;14%;4

Porterville;Partly sunny;78;56;SE;6;53%;36%;10

Ramona;Decreasing clouds;67;50;SW;10;68%;34%;5

Redding;Partly sunny;91;61;NE;9;34%;17%;10

Riverside;Decreasing clouds;72;55;SW;7;60%;24%;5

Riverside March;Cooler with clearing;71;54;SSW;7;63%;24%;5

Sacramento;Variable clouds;82;54;SSW;7;58%;14%;9

Sacramento International;More clouds than sun;83;54;SSE;6;54%;13%;9

Salinas;Decreasing clouds;64;54;WSW;10;71%;8%;10

San Bernardino;Partial sunshine;71;54;SSW;10;63%;24%;7

San Carlos;Decreasing clouds;67;54;WSW;9;63%;6%;10

San Diego;Decreasing clouds;66;59;SW;9;64%;36%;4

San Diego Brown;Decreasing clouds;66;55;WSW;9;68%;35%;5

San Diego Montgomery;Decreasing clouds;66;57;WSW;10;68%;36%;5

San Francisco;Decreasing clouds;65;54;WSW;11;64%;5%;10

San Jose;Clearing and warmer;73;55;WNW;9;62%;6%;10

San Luis Obispo;Decreasing clouds;65;52;W;11;67%;3%;10

San Nicolas Island;Windy with clearing;64;53;NW;24;68%;30%;5

Sandberg;Sunny intervals;59;47;WSW;14;69%;16%;7

Santa Ana;Decreasing clouds;70;58;SSW;8;64%;31%;5

Santa Barbara;Decreasing clouds;68;52;NNW;7;61%;10%;5

Santa Maria;Decreasing clouds;64;52;NW;13;71%;7%;6

Santa Monica;Decreasing clouds;66;57;SE;8;69%;36%;5

Santa Rosa;Clearing;75;51;SW;7;61%;1%;9

Santa Ynez;Clearing;71;48;NNW;8;84%;7%;10

Santee;Decreasing clouds;70;57;SSW;10;49%;24%;8

South Lake Tahoe;A t-storm around;59;42;ENE;9;67%;64%;6

Stockton;More clouds than sun;84;55;W;8;49%;9%;9

Thermal;Partly sunny;93;65;WNW;10;26%;4%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;A t-storm around;61;39;N;8;63%;64%;6

Twentynine Palms;Sun and some clouds;85;63;W;9;25%;10%;12

Ukiah;Warmer;82;52;WNW;6;45%;1%;10

Vacaville;Variable cloudiness;83;56;SW;8;57%;2%;9

Van Nuys;Decreasing clouds;68;56;S;6;64%;21%;5

Vandenberg AFB;Decreasing clouds;60;50;NW;14;79%;10%;6

Victorville;Partly sunny;73;50;SSW;14;48%;19%;12

Visalia;Partly sunny;78;57;W;6;52%;36%;11

Watsonville;Decreasing clouds;66;52;SSW;7;70%;8%;10

