CA Forecast for Wednesday, May 23, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;A t-storm in spots;74;51;SW;6;52%;65%;9

Arcata;Some sun;63;53;NNW;6;80%;30%;6

Auburn;Partly sunny;77;53;SSE;6;63%;44%;11

Avalon;Clouds breaking;63;54;W;7;71%;37%;6

Bakersfield;Partly sunny;87;62;NE;7;32%;6%;11

Beale AFB;Periods of sun;83;54;SSE;9;53%;44%;10

Big Bear City;Partly sunny, cool;59;37;W;7;60%;34%;11

Bishop;Thundershower;77;50;W;6;36%;55%;10

Blue Canyon;Thundershower;62;50;ENE;5;72%;58%;6

Blythe;Plenty of sun;92;65;S;6;26%;0%;11

Burbank;Clouds breaking;70;56;SSE;6;64%;20%;7

Camarillo;Clouds breaking;65;52;S;7;72%;15%;6

Camp Pendleton;Some sun returning;67;57;SSW;9;70%;28%;6

Campo;Partly sunny, cool;70;44;W;11;61%;16%;12

Carlsbad;Clouds breaking;68;56;SW;8;65%;29%;6

Chico;Partly sunny;85;58;SE;7;53%;44%;10

China Lake;Partly sunny;87;60;WSW;6;28%;12%;11

Chino;Clouds breaking;72;54;WSW;6;66%;18%;7

Concord;Partly sunny, breezy;72;56;SW;14;62%;5%;10

Corona;Clouds breaking;74;55;WSW;6;64%;18%;7

Crescent City;Partly sunny;59;53;SSE;8;87%;30%;9

Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;87;61;WSW;10;33%;0%;11

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny, nice;81;56;SW;11;36%;0%;11

El Centro;Mostly sunny;90;63;W;7;26%;0%;11

Eureka;Partial sunshine;61;53;NNW;7;83%;25%;6

Fairfield;Partly sunny;72;54;WSW;13;69%;4%;11

Fresno;Partly sunny;87;58;NW;5;42%;32%;8

Fullerton;Clouds breaking;70;59;S;6;62%;26%;6

Hanford;Partly sunny;87;57;NNW;5;42%;14%;11

Hawthorne;Some sun returning;67;58;SSW;7;68%;36%;6

Hayward;Partly sunny;66;55;WSW;11;70%;8%;10

Imperial;Mostly sunny;90;63;W;7;26%;0%;11

Imperial Beach;Clouds breaking;67;58;W;9;63%;29%;6

Lancaster;Partly sunny;79;55;SW;11;40%;7%;12

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;87;56;NW;6;42%;4%;11

Lincoln;Periods of sun;81;53;SSE;7;63%;42%;10

Livermore;Partly sunny;73;54;WSW;10;66%;3%;10

Lompoc;Partly sunny;65;51;NNW;9;73%;8%;6

Long Beach;Clouds breaking;69;58;WSW;7;64%;27%;6

Los Alamitos;Clouds breaking;69;58;SW;7;62%;27%;6

Los Angeles;Clouds breaking;69;57;SSW;6;66%;23%;7

Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds breaking;69;57;SSW;6;66%;23%;7

Madera;Partly sunny;86;56;NW;5;45%;26%;11

Mammoth;A t-storm in spots;76;53;SW;5;44%;56%;9

Marysville;Periods of sun;83;54;SSE;8;59%;44%;10

Mather AFB;Partly sunny;80;52;S;8;57%;15%;10

Merced;Partly sunny;83;55;W;7;51%;21%;11

Merced (airport);Partly sunny;83;55;W;7;51%;21%;11

Miramar Mcas;Clouds breaking;70;58;WSW;6;56%;29%;7

Modesto;Clouds and sun;85;56;NNW;6;48%;16%;11

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;69;55;W;10;68%;7%;10

Mojave;Partly sunny;80;54;W;8;34%;2%;12

Montague;A t-storm in spots;85;54;NNE;3;39%;55%;10

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;63;54;W;9;75%;29%;6

Mount Shasta;A t-storm in spots;79;53;SSE;1;48%;55%;9

Napa County;Partly sunny;66;51;WSW;12;77%;6%;9

Needles;Partly sunny;94;72;S;8;20%;0%;11

North Island;Some sun returning;66;60;WSW;7;65%;31%;7

Oakland;Partly sunny;64;56;SW;11;76%;44%;10

Oceanside;Clouds breaking;68;56;SW;8;65%;29%;6

Ontario;Clouds breaking;72;54;WSW;6;66%;18%;7

Oroville;Periods of sun;84;58;SSE;7;53%;44%;10

Oxnard;Clouds breaking;65;54;WSW;9;75%;15%;10

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;90;66;WNW;10;32%;0%;11

Palmdale;Partly sunny;78;56;SW;12;43%;9%;12

Paso Robles;Partly sunny;72;50;SSW;11;67%;5%;11

Point Mugu;Some sun returning;65;52;WSW;9;75%;17%;6

Porterville;Clouds and sun;86;57;S;6;40%;19%;11

Ramona;Clouds breaking;70;51;SW;7;64%;23%;7

Redding;Partly sunny, warm;87;63;S;6;46%;44%;10

Riverside;Clouds breaking;74;56;WSW;6;59%;18%;7

Riverside March;Some sun returning;72;53;SW;6;65%;16%;7

Sacramento;Partly sunny;78;53;SSW;8;64%;22%;10

Sacramento International;Partly sunny;80;54;S;10;59%;23%;10

Salinas;Partly sunny;62;55;W;11;75%;27%;8

San Bernardino;Clouds breaking;73;53;SW;6;64%;17%;7

San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;65;55;WSW;10;70%;9%;8

San Diego;Some sun returning;68;60;WSW;8;61%;31%;7

San Diego Brown;Clouds breaking;67;56;W;7;68%;27%;7

San Diego Montgomery;Clouds breaking;68;57;SW;7;62%;29%;7

San Francisco;Partly sunny;62;55;WSW;12;73%;27%;7

San Jose;Partly sunny;71;56;NW;9;67%;7%;10

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny, cool;64;52;WNW;10;75%;6%;10

San Nicolas Island;Some sun returning;63;53;WNW;15;73%;31%;6

Sandberg;Partly sunny;65;49;SSW;12;61%;10%;12

Santa Ana;Clouds breaking;69;58;SW;7;64%;29%;6

Santa Barbara;Clouds breaking;66;53;SW;6;71%;8%;6

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;65;52;NW;9;74%;6%;9

Santa Monica;Clouds breaking;65;56;S;7;74%;33%;5

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny, nice;70;52;SW;7;75%;9%;9

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;74;50;NNW;7;86%;7%;9

Santee;Clouds breaking;72;57;WSW;7;45%;17%;9

South Lake Tahoe;Thundershower;61;43;WSW;5;74%;57%;8

Stockton;Partly sunny;84;55;WNW;8;53%;10%;11

Thermal;Mostly sunny;94;66;NW;9;27%;0%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;Thundershower;62;42;SW;3;72%;76%;6

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny, nice;87;64;WSW;6;28%;0%;12

Ukiah;Partly sunny;83;54;WNW;5;49%;20%;10

Vacaville;Partly sunny;77;55;SW;10;65%;3%;10

Van Nuys;Clouds breaking;69;56;S;6;69%;21%;7

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;62;51;NW;8;78%;27%;6

Victorville;Partly sunny;78;52;SSW;7;45%;11%;12

Visalia;Clouds and sun;86;58;NW;5;47%;22%;11

Watsonville;Partly sunny, cool;63;53;WSW;7;77%;9%;8

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather