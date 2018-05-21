CA Forecast
Published 7:33 am, Monday, May 21, 2018
CA Forecast for Wednesday, May 23, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;A t-storm in spots;74;51;SW;6;52%;65%;9
Arcata;Some sun;63;53;NNW;6;80%;30%;6
Auburn;Partly sunny;77;53;SSE;6;63%;44%;11
Avalon;Clouds breaking;63;54;W;7;71%;37%;6
Bakersfield;Partly sunny;87;62;NE;7;32%;6%;11
Beale AFB;Periods of sun;83;54;SSE;9;53%;44%;10
Big Bear City;Partly sunny, cool;59;37;W;7;60%;34%;11
Bishop;Thundershower;77;50;W;6;36%;55%;10
Blue Canyon;Thundershower;62;50;ENE;5;72%;58%;6
Blythe;Plenty of sun;92;65;S;6;26%;0%;11
Burbank;Clouds breaking;70;56;SSE;6;64%;20%;7
Camarillo;Clouds breaking;65;52;S;7;72%;15%;6
Camp Pendleton;Some sun returning;67;57;SSW;9;70%;28%;6
Campo;Partly sunny, cool;70;44;W;11;61%;16%;12
Carlsbad;Clouds breaking;68;56;SW;8;65%;29%;6
Chico;Partly sunny;85;58;SE;7;53%;44%;10
China Lake;Partly sunny;87;60;WSW;6;28%;12%;11
Chino;Clouds breaking;72;54;WSW;6;66%;18%;7
Concord;Partly sunny, breezy;72;56;SW;14;62%;5%;10
Corona;Clouds breaking;74;55;WSW;6;64%;18%;7
Crescent City;Partly sunny;59;53;SSE;8;87%;30%;9
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;87;61;WSW;10;33%;0%;11
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny, nice;81;56;SW;11;36%;0%;11
El Centro;Mostly sunny;90;63;W;7;26%;0%;11
Eureka;Partial sunshine;61;53;NNW;7;83%;25%;6
Fairfield;Partly sunny;72;54;WSW;13;69%;4%;11
Fresno;Partly sunny;87;58;NW;5;42%;32%;8
Fullerton;Clouds breaking;70;59;S;6;62%;26%;6
Hanford;Partly sunny;87;57;NNW;5;42%;14%;11
Hawthorne;Some sun returning;67;58;SSW;7;68%;36%;6
Hayward;Partly sunny;66;55;WSW;11;70%;8%;10
Imperial;Mostly sunny;90;63;W;7;26%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;Clouds breaking;67;58;W;9;63%;29%;6
Lancaster;Partly sunny;79;55;SW;11;40%;7%;12
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;87;56;NW;6;42%;4%;11
Lincoln;Periods of sun;81;53;SSE;7;63%;42%;10
Livermore;Partly sunny;73;54;WSW;10;66%;3%;10
Lompoc;Partly sunny;65;51;NNW;9;73%;8%;6
Long Beach;Clouds breaking;69;58;WSW;7;64%;27%;6
Los Alamitos;Clouds breaking;69;58;SW;7;62%;27%;6
Los Angeles;Clouds breaking;69;57;SSW;6;66%;23%;7
Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds breaking;69;57;SSW;6;66%;23%;7
Madera;Partly sunny;86;56;NW;5;45%;26%;11
Mammoth;A t-storm in spots;76;53;SW;5;44%;56%;9
Marysville;Periods of sun;83;54;SSE;8;59%;44%;10
Mather AFB;Partly sunny;80;52;S;8;57%;15%;10
Merced;Partly sunny;83;55;W;7;51%;21%;11
Merced (airport);Partly sunny;83;55;W;7;51%;21%;11
Miramar Mcas;Clouds breaking;70;58;WSW;6;56%;29%;7
Modesto;Clouds and sun;85;56;NNW;6;48%;16%;11
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;69;55;W;10;68%;7%;10
Mojave;Partly sunny;80;54;W;8;34%;2%;12
Montague;A t-storm in spots;85;54;NNE;3;39%;55%;10
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;63;54;W;9;75%;29%;6
Mount Shasta;A t-storm in spots;79;53;SSE;1;48%;55%;9
Napa County;Partly sunny;66;51;WSW;12;77%;6%;9
Needles;Partly sunny;94;72;S;8;20%;0%;11
North Island;Some sun returning;66;60;WSW;7;65%;31%;7
Oakland;Partly sunny;64;56;SW;11;76%;44%;10
Oceanside;Clouds breaking;68;56;SW;8;65%;29%;6
Ontario;Clouds breaking;72;54;WSW;6;66%;18%;7
Oroville;Periods of sun;84;58;SSE;7;53%;44%;10
Oxnard;Clouds breaking;65;54;WSW;9;75%;15%;10
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;90;66;WNW;10;32%;0%;11
Palmdale;Partly sunny;78;56;SW;12;43%;9%;12
Paso Robles;Partly sunny;72;50;SSW;11;67%;5%;11
Point Mugu;Some sun returning;65;52;WSW;9;75%;17%;6
Porterville;Clouds and sun;86;57;S;6;40%;19%;11
Ramona;Clouds breaking;70;51;SW;7;64%;23%;7
Redding;Partly sunny, warm;87;63;S;6;46%;44%;10
Riverside;Clouds breaking;74;56;WSW;6;59%;18%;7
Riverside March;Some sun returning;72;53;SW;6;65%;16%;7
Sacramento;Partly sunny;78;53;SSW;8;64%;22%;10
Sacramento International;Partly sunny;80;54;S;10;59%;23%;10
Salinas;Partly sunny;62;55;W;11;75%;27%;8
San Bernardino;Clouds breaking;73;53;SW;6;64%;17%;7
San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;65;55;WSW;10;70%;9%;8
San Diego;Some sun returning;68;60;WSW;8;61%;31%;7
San Diego Brown;Clouds breaking;67;56;W;7;68%;27%;7
San Diego Montgomery;Clouds breaking;68;57;SW;7;62%;29%;7
San Francisco;Partly sunny;62;55;WSW;12;73%;27%;7
San Jose;Partly sunny;71;56;NW;9;67%;7%;10
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny, cool;64;52;WNW;10;75%;6%;10
San Nicolas Island;Some sun returning;63;53;WNW;15;73%;31%;6
Sandberg;Partly sunny;65;49;SSW;12;61%;10%;12
Santa Ana;Clouds breaking;69;58;SW;7;64%;29%;6
Santa Barbara;Clouds breaking;66;53;SW;6;71%;8%;6
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;65;52;NW;9;74%;6%;9
Santa Monica;Clouds breaking;65;56;S;7;74%;33%;5
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny, nice;70;52;SW;7;75%;9%;9
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;74;50;NNW;7;86%;7%;9
Santee;Clouds breaking;72;57;WSW;7;45%;17%;9
South Lake Tahoe;Thundershower;61;43;WSW;5;74%;57%;8
Stockton;Partly sunny;84;55;WNW;8;53%;10%;11
Thermal;Mostly sunny;94;66;NW;9;27%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Thundershower;62;42;SW;3;72%;76%;6
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny, nice;87;64;WSW;6;28%;0%;12
Ukiah;Partly sunny;83;54;WNW;5;49%;20%;10
Vacaville;Partly sunny;77;55;SW;10;65%;3%;10
Van Nuys;Clouds breaking;69;56;S;6;69%;21%;7
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;62;51;NW;8;78%;27%;6
Victorville;Partly sunny;78;52;SSW;7;45%;11%;12
Visalia;Clouds and sun;86;58;NW;5;47%;22%;11
Watsonville;Partly sunny, cool;63;53;WSW;7;77%;9%;8
