CA Forecast
Updated 11:02 pm, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
CA Forecast for Thursday, May 31, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny;73;43;WNW;9;42%;62%;10
Arcata;Low clouds breaking;61;50;NNW;11;73%;33%;5
Auburn;Cooler with some sun;76;47;SSE;9;48%;5%;11
Avalon;Low clouds breaking;64;55;SW;6;78%;45%;6
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, warm;93;57;N;9;27%;3%;11
Beale AFB;Cooler with some sun;82;50;SSE;14;44%;4%;11
Big Bear City;Sunshine;68;40;SW;7;54%;37%;13
Bishop;Partly sunny;90;54;WNW;9;21%;17%;12
Blue Canyon;Not as warm;65;44;ESE;12;39%;4%;6
Blythe;Plenty of sun;102;72;SSW;10;20%;0%;11
Burbank;Low clouds, then sun;72;58;SSE;6;71%;45%;8
Camarillo;Low clouds breaking;68;54;SSE;8;70%;44%;7
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;70;60;SSW;9;73%;55%;7
Campo;Sunny;78;50;WSW;12;53%;13%;12
Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;70;59;SSW;9;69%;46%;7
Chico;Cooler with some sun;84;52;SE;11;41%;7%;11
China Lake;Brilliant sunshine;96;63;WSW;12;21%;0%;12
Chino;Clouds to sun;75;56;WSW;7;68%;44%;11
Concord;Partly sunny, cooler;72;55;SW;17;51%;4%;11
Corona;Clouds, then sun;78;58;WSW;8;67%;15%;11
Crescent City;Windy;59;47;NNW;22;70%;18%;5
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;97;62;WSW;17;22%;1%;12
Edwards AFB;Increasingly windy;87;56;SW;20;33%;0%;12
El Centro;Sunny and very warm;99;68;W;8;27%;0%;11
Eureka;Low clouds breaking;60;50;NNW;13;74%;60%;5
Fairfield;Partly sunny, cooler;72;52;WSW;20;57%;2%;11
Fresno;Partly sunny;90;52;NW;9;28%;8%;11
Fullerton;Clouds break;72;63;S;6;69%;46%;8
Hanford;Partly sunny, warm;92;51;NNW;7;34%;3%;11
Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;70;62;SW;7;72%;46%;8
Hayward;Cooler with some sun;63;53;WSW;15;69%;5%;11
Imperial;Sunny and very warm;99;68;W;8;27%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;68;62;SSW;11;70%;46%;6
Lancaster;Increasingly windy;84;57;SW;21;34%;8%;12
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;91;50;NNW;8;28%;3%;11
Lincoln;Partly sunny, cooler;81;50;SSE;12;51%;4%;11
Livermore;Partly sunny, cooler;68;52;WSW;17;60%;5%;11
Lompoc;Low clouds breaking;65;51;NW;10;74%;2%;7
Long Beach;Low clouds breaking;69;62;WSW;7;72%;46%;7
Los Alamitos;Low clouds breaking;70;62;S;7;67%;46%;8
Los Angeles;Low clouds, then sun;72;60;S;6;74%;46%;8
Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds, then sun;72;60;S;6;74%;46%;8
Madera;Not as hot;88;49;WNW;9;37%;8%;11
Mammoth;Not as warm;72;44;NW;7;42%;75%;9
Marysville;Partly sunny, cooler;83;51;SSE;12;47%;3%;11
Mather AFB;Partly sunny, cooler;79;49;SSE;13;48%;3%;11
Merced;Partly sunny, cooler;83;49;WSW;12;39%;7%;11
Merced (airport);Partly sunny, cooler;83;49;WSW;12;39%;7%;11
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;72;61;SSW;8;63%;45%;7
Modesto;Partly sunny, cooler;84;50;N;9;35%;7%;11
Moffett Nas;Not as warm;67;53;W;12;57%;8%;10
Mojave;Increasingly windy;87;56;WSW;14;28%;0%;12
Montague;Clouds and sun;74;45;N;9;42%;63%;10
Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;61;51;WNW;12;69%;8%;10
Mount Shasta;A t-storm in spots;74;44;NNW;3;45%;74%;10
Napa County;Partly sunny, cooler;70;49;WSW;15;58%;3%;11
Needles;Sunny and hot;105;78;S;12;12%;2%;11
North Island;Low clouds breaking;67;62;SW;10;72%;46%;6
Oakland;Cooler;64;54;W;16;67%;5%;10
Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;70;59;SSW;9;69%;46%;7
Ontario;Clouds to sun;75;56;WSW;7;68%;44%;11
Oroville;Partly sunny, cooler;84;50;SSE;12;42%;3%;11
Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;67;57;W;9;74%;43%;10
Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;96;68;WNW;11;30%;1%;11
Palmdale;Increasingly windy;84;57;SW;21;35%;9%;12
Paso Robles;Cooler with some sun;73;45;W;12;59%;1%;11
Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;68;56;W;10;73%;44%;6
Porterville;Partly sunny, warm;91;52;S;7;34%;3%;11
Ramona;Low clouds, then sun;74;55;SW;7;67%;45%;9
Redding;Not as hot;86;56;WNW;9;35%;41%;10
Riverside;Low clouds, then sun;77;58;WSW;7;69%;45%;9
Riverside March;Turning sunny;77;56;SSW;7;69%;15%;11
Sacramento;Cooler with some sun;76;51;S;12;57%;4%;11
Sacramento International;Cooler with some sun;79;51;SSE;15;49%;4%;11
Salinas;Cooler;62;52;W;14;68%;7%;10
San Bernardino;Low clouds, then sun;77;56;SSW;7;67%;44%;11
San Carlos;Cooler;63;53;W;14;60%;6%;10
San Diego;Low clouds breaking;68;62;SSW;8;68%;46%;6
San Diego Brown;Clouds to sun;70;60;SSW;7;68%;45%;8
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds breaking;69;60;SSW;8;70%;45%;7
San Francisco;Cooler;62;53;W;19;63%;6%;10
San Jose;Partly sunny, cooler;68;52;WNW;10;57%;8%;11
San Luis Obispo;Low clouds breaking;65;50;SW;10;74%;1%;10
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds breaking;65;54;NW;8;74%;14%;6
Sandberg;Sunny and cooler;68;47;SW;12;60%;9%;12
Santa Ana;Low clouds breaking;71;62;SSW;7;68%;46%;8
Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;67;51;N;6;79%;7%;7
Santa Maria;Low clouds breaking;65;51;NW;11;75%;3%;10
Santa Monica;Clouds to sun;68;59;SSW;7;74%;46%;8
Santa Rosa;Not as warm;71;49;WNW;9;58%;26%;10
Santa Ynez;Clouds, then sun;74;47;NNW;7;89%;3%;11
Santee;Low clouds, then sun;75;60;SSW;7;53%;44%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Clouds and sunshine;68;41;WSW;10;34%;5%;12
Stockton;Partly sunny, cooler;79;53;WSW;16;45%;5%;11
Thermal;Sunny and hot;102;73;WNW;10;28%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;69;37;S;14;37%;3%;12
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;97;66;WSW;10;21%;2%;12
Ukiah;Partly sunny, cooler;75;50;WNW;9;44%;9%;11
Vacaville;Partly sunny, cooler;78;50;SW;14;55%;26%;11
Van Nuys;Not as warm;71;58;S;6;76%;45%;8
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds breaking;62;50;NW;9;78%;3%;7
Victorville;Increasingly windy;83;53;SSW;21;40%;9%;12
Visalia;Partly sunny, warm;92;53;NW;6;33%;3%;11
Watsonville;Low clouds breaking;65;51;W;9;65%;6%;10
_____
