CA Forecast for Monday, June 4, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny, warm;86;47;W;9;28%;1%;11
Arcata;Partly cloudy;63;49;N;8;81%;6%;7
Auburn;Sunshine and hot;93;63;SE;5;31%;0%;11
Avalon;Fog to sun;76;60;WSW;7;44%;0%;11
Bakersfield;Hot with sunshine;103;72;SE;7;22%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Sunny and hot;100;63;SSE;6;32%;0%;11
Big Bear City;Sunny and warm;80;47;W;7;31%;2%;13
Bishop;Sunny and very warm;97;58;WNW;7;13%;3%;12
Blue Canyon;Sunny, nice and warm;77;61;E;7;31%;0%;12
Blythe;Sunny and very hot;110;78;SSW;5;9%;0%;12
Burbank;Warm with sunshine;88;63;SE;6;44%;0%;12
Camarillo;Fog, then sun;74;58;S;7;59%;0%;11
Camp Pendleton;Fog, then sun;74;60;S;8;66%;0%;11
Campo;Sunny and hot;94;53;WNW;10;23%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Clouds, then sun;74;59;SSW;7;63%;0%;11
Chico;Sunny and hot;99;66;NE;7;31%;0%;11
China Lake;Sunshine, very hot;105;72;W;6;11%;0%;12
Chino;Sunny and hot;92;64;WSW;7;40%;2%;12
Concord;Sunny and hot;92;60;SW;10;39%;0%;11
Corona;Sunny and hot;94;60;SW;7;40%;0%;12
Crescent City;Partly cloudy;58;48;NNW;8;85%;4%;6
Daggett-Barstow;Very hot;106;74;WSW;8;12%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Sunshine, very hot;102;65;SW;8;13%;0%;12
El Centro;Sunny and hot;110;74;SW;4;15%;0%;12
Eureka;Partly cloudy;61;49;N;8;83%;6%;7
Fairfield;Sunny and very warm;91;57;WSW;12;47%;0%;11
Fresno;Sunshine;103;68;NW;6;22%;0%;11
Fullerton;Sunny and very warm;85;63;SSE;5;50%;0%;11
Hanford;Sunshine and hot;104;65;NNW;5;30%;0%;11
Hawthorne;Fog, then sun;75;60;SSE;7;62%;0%;11
Hayward;Sunny and nice;79;54;SW;8;57%;0%;11
Imperial;Sunny and hot;110;74;SW;4;15%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Clouds, then sun;72;62;SW;9;66%;0%;11
Lancaster;Sunshine, very hot;101;70;WSW;8;16%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Hot with sunshine;104;63;NW;5;21%;0%;11
Lincoln;Sunny and hot;98;59;SSE;6;38%;0%;11
Livermore;Sunny and hot;94;57;WSW;8;36%;0%;11
Lompoc;Fog, then sun;70;52;N;9;69%;0%;11
Long Beach;Fog to sun;80;61;SSE;6;56%;0%;11
Los Alamitos;Fog to sun;81;60;SSW;6;55%;0%;11
Los Angeles;Plenty of sunshine;82;61;S;6;57%;0%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Plenty of sunshine;82;61;S;6;57%;0%;11
Madera;Hot with sunshine;103;63;NW;5;30%;0%;11
Mammoth;Sunshine and warm;85;47;NNW;7;31%;1%;11
Marysville;Sunny and hot;100;60;SSE;6;37%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Hot with sunshine;99;60;SSE;7;32%;0%;11
Merced;Sizzling sunshine;103;64;NW;5;28%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Sizzling sunshine;103;64;NW;5;28%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Clouds, then sun;81;61;WSW;7;50%;0%;11
Modesto;Sunshine and hot;102;65;NNW;7;27%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Sunshine;80;57;WNW;8;54%;0%;11
Mojave;Sunshine, very hot;100;67;WNW;8;14%;0%;12
Montague;Mostly sunny, warm;89;47;N;9;32%;29%;11
Monterey Rabr;Sunny and pleasant;67;52;SW;7;69%;0%;11
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, warm;87;48;NNW;2;33%;28%;11
Napa County;Sunny;82;53;W;10;54%;0%;11
Needles;Very hot;113;82;SW;6;6%;0%;12
North Island;Fog to sun;71;62;SW;8;69%;0%;11
Oakland;Sunny and pleasant;73;54;SSW;8;66%;0%;11
Oceanside;Clouds, then sun;74;59;SSW;7;63%;0%;11
Ontario;Sunny and hot;92;64;WSW;7;40%;2%;12
Oroville;Sunshine and hot;99;65;SE;6;34%;0%;11
Oxnard;Fog, then sun;70;58;SSE;8;70%;0%;11
Palm Springs;Sunshine, very hot;111;80;WNW;7;12%;0%;12
Palmdale;Sunshine, very hot;101;68;SSW;9;14%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Sunshine and hot;98;55;WNW;7;31%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Fog, then sun;70;57;SSE;9;70%;0%;11
Porterville;Sunshine and hot;102;66;ESE;5;26%;0%;11
Ramona;Sunny and very warm;89;55;E;7;39%;1%;12
Redding;Hot with sunshine;100;63;NW;7;27%;3%;11
Riverside;Sunny and hot;95;62;SW;7;37%;0%;12
Riverside March;Sunny and very hot;94;59;SSW;7;37%;2%;12
Sacramento;Sunshine and hot;97;59;SSW;6;40%;0%;11
Sacramento International;Sunny and hot;99;59;SW;8;36%;0%;11
Salinas;Sunny and nice;73;54;SSW;9;61%;0%;11
San Bernardino;Sunny and hot;95;63;SSW;7;37%;0%;12
San Carlos;Sunny and pleasant;78;56;W;8;60%;0%;11
San Diego;Fog to sun;73;60;W;7;65%;0%;11
San Diego Brown;Plenty of sunshine;77;59;WSW;6;57%;0%;12
San Diego Montgomery;Fog, then sun;77;60;WSW;7;55%;0%;11
San Francisco;Sunny and nice;70;55;WSW;10;69%;0%;11
San Jose;Abundant sunshine;87;57;NW;7;44%;0%;11
San Luis Obispo;Fog, then sun;78;53;SSE;7;56%;0%;10
San Nicolas Island;Fog to sun;69;55;WNW;12;65%;0%;11
Sandberg;Sunny and very warm;87;65;NW;11;19%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Plenty of sunshine;81;60;SSW;6;57%;0%;11
Santa Barbara;Plenty of sun;76;56;NNE;7;70%;0%;11
Santa Maria;Fog to sun;75;53;WNW;8;60%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Fog to sun;72;59;SE;6;65%;0%;11
Santa Rosa;Sunshine;85;50;W;6;55%;0%;11
Santa Ynez;Plenty of sunshine;92;52;N;7;66%;0%;11
Santee;Warm with sunshine;86;60;SW;7;32%;0%;12
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, warm;77;46;WSW;7;31%;25%;11
Stockton;Sunlit and very hot;101;61;W;8;32%;0%;11
Thermal;Very hot;113;78;NW;7;13%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunlit and pleasant;79;41;SSW;7;35%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;Sunshine, very hot;106;78;WSW;7;10%;0%;12
Ukiah;Sunny and hot;94;52;WNW;7;32%;0%;11
Vacaville;Hot with sunshine;97;59;WSW;8;41%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Sunny and warm;86;61;SSE;6;48%;0%;12
Vandenberg AFB;Fog, then sun;66;49;NNW;7;72%;0%;11
Victorville;Sunny and hot;98;62;SSW;6;22%;0%;12
Visalia;Sunshine and hot;102;65;NW;5;28%;0%;11
Watsonville;Sunny and pleasant;73;52;SSW;7;69%;0%;11
