CA Forecast
Updated 11:01 pm, Friday, June 22, 2018
CA Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Plenty of sunshine;83;43;ENE;7;33%;0%;11
Arcata;Sunny and warm;72;54;NNE;10;62%;1%;11
Auburn;Sunshine and hot;99;72;ENE;6;24%;0%;11
Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;71;56;SSE;7;76%;1%;11
Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;103;73;ESE;6;19%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Hot with sunshine;103;65;ENE;11;24%;0%;11
Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;80;46;WSW;8;37%;2%;13
Bishop;Plenty of sun;103;60;NNW;6;10%;0%;12
Blue Canyon;Sunny and very warm;84;67;ENE;7;24%;0%;12
Blythe;Sunny and breezy;107;77;S;15;21%;0%;12
Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;83;62;SSE;7;59%;0%;12
Camarillo;Clouds breaking;76;61;N;7;65%;1%;11
Camp Pendleton;Clearing;72;64;SE;10;75%;0%;11
Campo;Plenty of sunshine;90;49;SE;13;25%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Clouds, then sun;74;63;SSE;9;71%;0%;8
Chico;Scorching sunshine;104;74;NNE;11;22%;0%;11
China Lake;Sunshine, very hot;109;69;SW;7;9%;0%;12
Chino;Mostly sunny;88;61;WSW;9;48%;1%;11
Concord;Sunshine, very hot;103;62;SW;8;31%;0%;11
Corona;Sunny and very warm;90;60;WSW;9;49%;0%;12
Crescent City;Sunny and breezy;65;55;NNW;19;75%;4%;10
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and hot;109;72;WSW;13;10%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Sunny and hot;103;64;SW;14;12%;0%;12
El Centro;Sunny and very warm;106;71;SE;12;35%;0%;12
Eureka;Plenty of sunshine;69;53;ENE;11;66%;1%;11
Fairfield;Sunshine, very hot;101;63;W;8;31%;0%;11
Fresno;Sunshine and hot;104;72;NW;7;23%;0%;11
Fullerton;Clearing;78;65;SSE;6;68%;0%;11
Hanford;Hot with sunshine;104;64;WNW;6;29%;1%;11
Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;74;64;ESE;8;72%;0%;11
Hayward;Sunny and very warm;88;58;SW;6;48%;0%;11
Imperial;Sunny and very warm;106;71;SE;12;35%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;70;63;S;13;73%;0%;11
Lancaster;Sunny and hot;99;66;SW;14;14%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Sunshine and hot;105;66;W;10;20%;0%;11
Lincoln;Sunshine, very hot;103;65;ENE;7;29%;0%;11
Livermore;Sunshine, very hot;101;61;WSW;6;30%;0%;11
Lompoc;Clouds breaking;70;57;SSE;9;76%;1%;11
Long Beach;Turning sunny;74;64;SE;9;74%;0%;11
Los Alamitos;Turning sunny;75;64;S;8;73%;0%;11
Los Angeles;Turning sunny;80;63;S;6;65%;1%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Turning sunny;80;63;S;6;65%;1%;11
Madera;Sunshine and hot;103;63;NW;7;28%;0%;11
Mammoth;Plenty of sunshine;83;49;NNE;8;34%;0%;11
Marysville;Hot with sunshine;104;69;N;11;27%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Sunshine, very hot;105;65;S;10;23%;0%;11
Merced;Blazing sunshine;104;67;NW;10;27%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Blazing sunshine;104;67;NW;10;27%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Clouds breaking;78;64;S;9;62%;0%;11
Modesto;Sizzling sunshine;104;69;NNW;12;24%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Sunny and very warm;88;62;E;9;44%;0%;11
Mojave;Sunny and hot;101;65;W;13;12%;0%;12
Montague;Sunny and warm;88;52;N;8;32%;0%;11
Monterey Rabr;Fog to sun;71;54;SW;7;64%;1%;10
Mount Shasta;Sunny and warm;85;53;NNW;7;34%;0%;11
Napa County;Sunny and hot;94;54;SW;9;42%;0%;11
Needles;Sunny and hot;112;84;S;11;10%;0%;12
North Island;Low clouds, then sun;70;62;S;12;75%;1%;11
Oakland;Plenty of sunshine;81;57;SSW;7;56%;0%;11
Oceanside;Clouds, then sun;74;63;SSE;9;71%;0%;8
Ontario;Mostly sunny;88;61;WSW;9;48%;1%;11
Oroville;Hot with sunshine;104;73;NE;7;26%;0%;11
Oxnard;Clouds, then sun;70;59;SE;8;80%;1%;7
Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;108;76;WNW;8;21%;0%;12
Palmdale;Sunny and hot;99;64;SW;14;16%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Sunny and hot;98;53;SSW;8;31%;1%;12
Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;72;62;ESE;10;75%;1%;11
Porterville;Sunny and hot;102;68;SE;6;29%;1%;11
Ramona;Sunny and warm;85;53;S;7;51%;1%;12
Redding;Sunshine and hot;105;76;N;15;16%;0%;11
Riverside;Mostly sunny;91;61;SW;9;50%;0%;11
Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;91;58;S;8;45%;1%;12
Sacramento;Sunshine, very hot;102;67;WNW;9;29%;1%;11
Sacramento International;Scorching sunshine;103;67;WSW;14;22%;0%;11
Salinas;Fog to sun;79;55;N;9;55%;1%;10
San Bernardino;Sunny and warm;92;61;SSW;8;45%;0%;12
San Carlos;Plenty of sunshine;86;58;WSW;7;48%;0%;11
San Diego;Clouds, then sun;71;64;SSW;9;72%;1%;11
San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;75;61;SSW;9;70%;0%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds, then sun;73;63;S;10;69%;0%;11
San Francisco;Sunny and warm;76;57;SW;8;56%;0%;11
San Jose;Sunshine and hot;93;62;ENE;9;38%;0%;11
San Luis Obispo;Clouds to sun;76;54;SSE;7;58%;1%;11
San Nicolas Island;Turning sunny;67;55;ESE;6;79%;1%;11
Sandberg;Sunny and very warm;88;62;SW;13;19%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Low clouds, then sun;77;64;S;8;67%;1%;11
Santa Barbara;Clouds breaking;73;60;SE;7;72%;1%;11
Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;76;57;SSW;7;66%;1%;11
Santa Monica;Clouds to sun;72;63;E;7;75%;0%;11
Santa Rosa;Sunny and hot;93;54;S;6;41%;0%;11
Santa Ynez;Low clouds, then sun;89;56;SSE;7;66%;1%;11
Santee;Clearing;82;60;SSW;7;44%;0%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and warm;81;44;ENE;6;29%;0%;12
Stockton;Very hot;107;67;W;9;25%;0%;11
Thermal;Sunny and hot;108;72;SSW;9;29%;0%;12
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and very warm;84;37;NE;5;31%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;107;75;SW;9;11%;0%;12
Ukiah;Very hot;104;61;NNE;6;25%;0%;11
Vacaville;Very hot;107;66;WSW;10;19%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Plenty of sunshine;81;62;SSE;7;60%;1%;12
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;66;55;S;6;78%;1%;11
Victorville;Abundant sunshine;97;60;SSW;10;22%;0%;12
Visalia;Hot with sunshine;102;65;NW;6;31%;0%;11
Watsonville;Fog, then sun;79;54;SW;6;55%;1%;10
