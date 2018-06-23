CA Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny, warm;91;47;SSW;6;26%;0%;11

Arcata;Sunny and pleasant;68;55;NNW;8;67%;25%;11

Auburn;Sunny and hot;96;62;SSE;6;27%;0%;11

Avalon;Low clouds breaking;68;55;SSE;6;88%;1%;6

Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;104;72;NNE;7;22%;0%;11

Beale AFB;Hot with sunshine;102;57;SSE;7;23%;0%;11

Big Bear City;Sunny and pleasant;77;46;WSW;8;43%;0%;13

Bishop;Sunny and hot;101;61;WNW;6;12%;0%;12

Blue Canyon;Sunny and very warm;84;65;ENE;7;21%;0%;12

Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;105;76;S;8;24%;0%;12

Burbank;Low clouds, then sun;79;61;SSE;6;68%;0%;11

Camarillo;Low clouds, then sun;74;60;SSE;10;64%;0%;8

Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy;71;61;S;9;71%;0%;11

Campo;Plenty of sunshine;87;45;W;12;34%;0%;12

Carlsbad;Low clouds, then sun;73;61;S;8;68%;0%;8

Chico;Sunshine, very hot;105;64;SE;6;22%;0%;11

China Lake;Sunny and hot;107;70;SW;5;12%;0%;12

Chino;Turning sunny;84;60;WSW;8;57%;0%;11

Concord;Sunny and cooler;86;59;WSW;15;43%;0%;11

Corona;Turning sunny;86;59;WSW;8;58%;0%;11

Crescent City;Mostly sunny;62;52;NNW;9;82%;3%;7

Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sun;105;73;WSW;7;18%;0%;12

Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;100;67;SW;9;21%;0%;12

El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;104;70;SSW;5;32%;0%;12

Eureka;Plenty of sunshine;65;54;N;8;71%;1%;11

Fairfield;Sunny and cooler;85;56;WSW;14;43%;0%;11

Fresno;Sunny and hot;103;69;WNW;6;23%;0%;11

Fullerton;Clouds, then sun;76;63;S;6;67%;0%;9

Hanford;Sunshine and hot;103;65;NW;5;29%;0%;11

Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;73;62;SW;8;71%;0%;8

Hayward;Plenty of sunshine;81;57;W;8;53%;0%;11

Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;104;70;SSW;5;32%;0%;12

Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;70;61;SW;10;69%;0%;6

Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;96;68;SW;8;19%;0%;12

Lemoore Nas;Hot with sunshine;104;63;NW;6;24%;0%;11

Lincoln;Sunny and hot;100;59;SSE;6;31%;0%;11

Livermore;Sunny and very warm;91;57;WSW;8;38%;0%;11

Lompoc;Clouds to sun;72;56;SE;12;76%;0%;7

Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;73;63;S;8;70%;0%;11

Los Alamitos;Clouds, then sun;74;63;SSW;7;70%;0%;11

Los Angeles;Low clouds, then sun;77;61;SSW;6;72%;0%;9

Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds, then sun;77;61;SSW;6;72%;0%;9

Madera;Hot with sunshine;103;61;NW;6;31%;0%;11

Mammoth;Mostly sunny and hot;91;53;W;6;27%;0%;11

Marysville;Sunshine and hot;103;59;SSE;6;28%;0%;11

Mather AFB;Sunny and hot;97;55;S;9;27%;0%;11

Merced;Hot with sunshine;102;61;WNW;7;28%;0%;11

Merced (airport);Hot with sunshine;102;61;WNW;7;28%;0%;11

Miramar Mcas;Low clouds, then sun;76;62;SW;7;62%;0%;11

Modesto;Sunny and hot;101;62;N;8;27%;0%;11

Moffett Nas;Plenty of sun;82;60;WSW;8;53%;0%;11

Mojave;Sunny and hot;99;67;WNW;8;16%;0%;12

Montague;Mostly sunny;98;54;NNW;5;24%;3%;11

Monterey Rabr;Fog to sun;71;56;NE;7;69%;0%;10

Mount Shasta;Abundant sunshine;96;54;NW;1;26%;1%;11

Napa County;Sunny and cooler;77;52;WSW;14;57%;0%;11

Needles;Sunny and very warm;108;83;S;7;16%;0%;12

North Island;Low clouds breaking;70;61;SSW;10;71%;0%;11

Oakland;Sunny and pleasant;75;57;WSW;9;64%;0%;11

Oceanside;Low clouds, then sun;73;61;S;8;68%;0%;8

Ontario;Turning sunny;84;60;WSW;8;57%;0%;11

Oroville;Sunshine and hot;104;64;SE;6;27%;0%;11

Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;70;58;SSE;11;73%;0%;11

Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;106;76;WNW;6;22%;0%;12

Palmdale;Plenty of sun;95;65;SW;11;25%;0%;12

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, cooler;84;54;SSW;10;56%;0%;12

Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;72;60;SSE;14;70%;0%;6

Porterville;Sunny and hot;103;65;SSE;6;28%;0%;11

Ramona;Clouds, then sun;82;51;N;7;59%;1%;11

Redding;Sunshine, very hot;108;68;SSW;8;15%;0%;11

Riverside;Clouds, then sun;87;61;WSW;7;58%;0%;11

Riverside March;Low clouds, then sun;87;57;SW;7;56%;0%;11

Sacramento;Sunny and hot;95;56;S;8;36%;0%;11

Sacramento International;Sunny and hot;97;56;SSE;10;28%;0%;11

Salinas;Fog to sun;72;58;N;11;67%;0%;10

San Bernardino;Clearing;87;61;SW;7;54%;0%;11

San Carlos;Sunny and nice;78;57;SW;9;58%;0%;11

San Diego;Low clouds breaking;72;62;WSW;8;66%;0%;11

San Diego Brown;Clouds to sun;73;59;WSW;7;70%;0%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Clouds breaking;72;61;SW;8;67%;0%;11

San Francisco;Sunny and pleasant;71;56;WSW;11;64%;0%;11

San Jose;Sunny and warm;86;60;SSE;8;46%;0%;11

San Luis Obispo;Low clouds, then sun;73;55;NW;8;73%;0%;11

San Nicolas Island;Low clouds breaking;67;55;S;11;75%;25%;6

Sandberg;Sunny and warm;84;63;WSW;13;32%;0%;12

Santa Ana;Clouds to sun;76;62;SW;7;61%;0%;8

Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;71;58;SSE;8;72%;0%;7

Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;75;56;NNW;8;70%;0%;11

Santa Monica;Clouds, then sun;70;60;WSW;8;72%;0%;9

Santa Rosa;Sunny and cooler;78;52;WSW;7;57%;0%;11

Santa Ynez;Low clouds, then sun;85;55;SSW;7;85%;0%;11

Santee;Low clouds, then sun;80;60;WNW;7;49%;0%;11

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and warm;82;48;WSW;6;34%;0%;12

Stockton;Sunny and hot;99;59;NNW;9;32%;0%;11

Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;106;72;NW;6;29%;0%;12

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and very warm;87;41;SW;4;28%;0%;12

Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;103;77;WSW;6;19%;0%;12

Ukiah;Sunshine, very hot;100;55;WNW;6;25%;0%;11

Vacaville;Sunny and cooler;91;56;SW;13;36%;0%;11

Van Nuys;Low clouds, then sun;77;60;S;7;71%;0%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Clouds, then sun;70;56;SW;9;75%;0%;7

Victorville;Sunshine;95;60;SSW;8;28%;0%;12

Visalia;Sunshine and hot;102;65;NW;5;36%;0%;11

Watsonville;Fog to sun;72;55;W;8;66%;0%;10

