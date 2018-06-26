CA Forecast
Updated 11:03 pm, Monday, June 25, 2018
CA Forecast for Wednesday, June 27, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;89;49;W;8;29%;0%;11
Arcata;Low clouds, then sun;68;51;WNW;7;70%;3%;10
Auburn;Sunny and very warm;92;59;SSE;6;29%;0%;11
Avalon;Clouds, then sun;71;59;W;7;70%;0%;11
Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;103;70;NE;7;29%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Sunny and seasonable;94;55;SSE;7;39%;1%;11
Big Bear City;Sunny and nice;83;52;WSW;7;32%;2%;13
Bishop;Sunny and hot;101;62;WNW;7;13%;6%;12
Blue Canyon;Sunny and pleasant;78;61;E;8;25%;0%;12
Blythe;Sunny and hot;112;76;S;8;11%;0%;12
Burbank;Fog to sun;85;61;SSE;6;56%;0%;11
Camarillo;Low clouds, then sun;74;60;W;8;66%;0%;11
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;73;61;WNW;9;70%;0%;11
Campo;Plenty of sunshine;95;49;WNW;12;16%;2%;12
Carlsbad;Low clouds, then sun;74;61;W;9;68%;0%;11
Chico;Sunny and hot;97;60;ESE;6;33%;0%;11
China Lake;Sunny and hot;106;68;WSW;8;17%;2%;12
Chino;Clouds, then sun;88;59;WSW;7;47%;1%;11
Concord;Low clouds, then sun;84;55;SSW;11;46%;2%;10
Corona;Fog to sun;91;58;SW;7;48%;0%;11
Crescent City;Low clouds, then sun;63;49;NNW;15;73%;4%;9
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and hot;108;75;WSW;11;14%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;101;69;SW;13;20%;0%;12
El Centro;Sunny and very warm;111;73;W;6;14%;0%;12
Eureka;Clouds, then sun;65;51;NNW;8;73%;3%;10
Fairfield;Plenty of sunshine;83;53;WSW;10;50%;2%;11
Fresno;Sunny and hot;101;67;NW;6;29%;1%;11
Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;82;64;WSW;5;61%;0%;11
Hanford;Sizzling sunshine;104;63;NNW;7;33%;1%;11
Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;73;62;SW;8;72%;0%;11
Hayward;Clearing;74;53;WSW;9;62%;3%;10
Imperial;Sunny and very warm;111;73;W;6;14%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;72;61;NW;11;70%;2%;11
Lancaster;Plenty of sun;97;68;SW;11;19%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;102;62;NNW;6;29%;0%;11
Lincoln;Sunny and hot;95;57;SSE;7;40%;2%;11
Livermore;Plenty of sun;86;54;WSW;8;43%;3%;11
Lompoc;Clouds, then sun;67;52;NNW;9;79%;0%;11
Long Beach;Clouds break;77;61;WSW;7;66%;0%;11
Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;79;61;SW;6;60%;0%;11
Los Angeles;Clearing;80;61;S;7;63%;0%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Clearing;80;61;S;7;63%;0%;11
Madera;Sunny and hot;102;60;NW;7;33%;1%;11
Mammoth;Mostly sunny, warm;87;49;NW;6;32%;0%;11
Marysville;Sunny and hot;97;56;SSE;7;39%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Sunny and seasonable;93;54;S;7;38%;0%;11
Merced;Sunny and hot;98;58;W;7;31%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;98;58;W;7;31%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds, then sun;80;62;NW;8;58%;2%;11
Modesto;Sunny and hot;98;59;NNW;7;32%;1%;11
Moffett Nas;Clouds, then sun;76;54;NW;8;59%;2%;10
Mojave;Sunny and hot;100;68;W;11;16%;0%;12
Montague;Mostly sunny, warm;91;50;N;7;30%;1%;11
Monterey Rabr;Afternoon sun;64;53;WSW;8;75%;1%;10
Mount Shasta;Sunny and very warm;88;51;NNW;1;33%;0%;11
Napa County;Clouds break;76;51;SW;11;64%;2%;10
Needles;Sunny and hot;113;79;S;8;8%;0%;12
North Island;Low clouds, then sun;72;62;NW;10;68%;0%;11
Oakland;Low clouds, then sun;68;54;SW;9;72%;3%;10
Oceanside;Low clouds, then sun;74;61;W;9;68%;0%;11
Ontario;Clouds, then sun;88;59;WSW;7;47%;1%;11
Oroville;Sunny and hot;96;59;ESE;7;37%;2%;11
Oxnard;Clouds breaking;70;60;W;8;78%;0%;7
Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;110;74;WNW;7;14%;0%;12
Palmdale;Sunny and hot;97;68;SW;14;21%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Warmer with sunshine;90;50;S;9;45%;0%;12
Point Mugu;Clouds, then sun;70;60;NW;9;75%;0%;11
Porterville;Sunny and hot;102;65;SSE;6;35%;6%;11
Ramona;Sunny;89;54;ENE;6;44%;2%;12
Redding;Sunny and hot;99;67;SSW;7;23%;0%;11
Riverside;Fog, then sun;92;59;WSW;6;45%;0%;11
Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;92;55;SSW;7;44%;1%;12
Sacramento;Sunny and hot;93;55;S;6;44%;2%;11
Sacramento International;Sunny and warm;92;55;SSE;8;47%;1%;11
Salinas;Turning sunny;68;52;SW;10;68%;1%;10
San Bernardino;Sunshine, seasonable;93;59;SSW;6;43%;0%;12
San Carlos;Turning sunny;73;53;WSW;10;59%;3%;10
San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;74;61;NW;7;64%;0%;11
San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;77;59;NW;7;66%;2%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Clouds breaking;77;60;NW;8;63%;2%;11
San Francisco;Turning sunny;66;54;WSW;10;68%;3%;10
San Jose;Clouds to sun;81;54;N;8;52%;2%;10
San Luis Obispo;Low clouds, then sun;75;51;SW;8;66%;0%;11
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds, then sun;66;56;WNW;11;78%;0%;11
Sandberg;Sunny and warm;86;64;W;12;34%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Turning sunny;79;60;SSW;6;60%;1%;11
Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;73;57;N;6;75%;0%;11
Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;71;52;NW;8;73%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;71;61;WSW;7;74%;0%;11
Santa Rosa;Clouds, then sun;80;50;SSW;7;58%;2%;10
Santa Ynez;Fog, then sun;88;53;N;7;79%;0%;11
Santee;Fog, then sun;86;58;N;6;36%;2%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and very warm;84;49;WSW;9;23%;0%;12
Stockton;Sunny and hot;95;54;NW;8;38%;1%;11
Thermal;Sunny and hot;111;74;WNW;6;15%;0%;12
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and warm;84;40;S;9;25%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;107;74;WSW;7;11%;0%;12
Ukiah;Sunny and very warm;95;54;WNW;5;35%;1%;11
Vacaville;Plenty of sunshine;90;53;SW;9;47%;2%;11
Van Nuys;Fog, then sun;83;60;SSE;6;60%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;63;51;NNW;7;83%;0%;11
Victorville;Sunny;97;64;SSW;8;25%;0%;12
Visalia;Sunny and hot;100;63;NW;5;41%;2%;11
Watsonville;Clouds, then sun;69;51;SW;6;67%;1%;10
