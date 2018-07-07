CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;92;46;SW;9;20%;0%;11
Arcata;Mostly sunny;65;51;N;6;80%;2%;7
Auburn;Sunshine and warm;96;66;SSE;6;22%;0%;11
Avalon;Partly sunny;87;71;SSE;5;31%;0%;12
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny and hot;104;73;NE;6;20%;2%;11
Beale AFB;Sunshine;98;62;SSE;7;29%;0%;11
Big Bear City;A t-storm around;82;54;W;14;29%;55%;13
Bishop;Partly sunny and hot;102;68;WNW;9;18%;23%;12
Blue Canyon;Sunny;80;67;E;11;22%;0%;12
Blythe;A t-storm around;114;89;SE;10;24%;64%;12
Burbank;Not as hot;99;71;SSE;6;29%;0%;12
Camarillo;Partly sunny;89;68;S;7;45%;1%;11
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;83;67;SE;7;57%;15%;12
Campo;A t-storm around;98;64;W;10;26%;64%;12
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;85;66;SE;8;52%;15%;12
Chico;Mostly sunny and hot;99;67;E;5;24%;0%;11
China Lake;Partly sunny and hot;112;79;W;9;16%;6%;12
Chino;Not as hot;102;72;SW;7;25%;10%;12
Concord;Sunny and very warm;94;60;SW;11;34%;0%;11
Corona;Partly sunny;105;68;SW;8;24%;10%;12
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;61;51;NNW;5;83%;5%;7
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny and hot;109;83;SW;13;17%;30%;12
Edwards AFB;Very hot;108;77;SW;11;14%;27%;12
El Centro;Mostly sunny;113;86;SW;7;29%;36%;12
Eureka;Mostly sunny;63;51;N;6;82%;2%;7
Fairfield;Sunshine;92;57;WSW;12;39%;0%;11
Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;104;72;NW;9;18%;5%;11
Fullerton;Partly sunny;97;71;S;5;37%;4%;11
Hanford;Mostly sunny and hot;104;67;NNW;7;24%;4%;11
Hawthorne;Not as hot;88;70;SE;7;49%;1%;11
Hayward;Sunny;77;57;SW;9;55%;0%;11
Imperial;Mostly sunny;113;86;SW;7;29%;36%;12
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;80;66;S;9;58%;22%;12
Lancaster;Very hot;107;78;WSW;12;16%;44%;12
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;104;67;NNW;12;16%;0%;11
Lincoln;Hot with sunshine;99;61;SSE;6;29%;0%;11
Livermore;Warm with sunshine;92;57;WSW;9;30%;0%;11
Lompoc;Cooler with sunshine;80;54;NW;11;53%;0%;11
Long Beach;Not as hot;91;71;SE;7;45%;1%;11
Los Alamitos;Not as hot;90;68;SSW;7;46%;1%;11
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;96;70;S;6;41%;1%;12
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;96;70;S;6;41%;1%;12
Madera;Sunny and hot;102;64;NW;8;23%;0%;11
Mammoth;Sunshine and warm;89;51;WNW;7;25%;0%;11
Marysville;Sunny and warm;100;60;SSE;6;29%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Hot with sunshine;98;59;SSE;8;30%;0%;11
Merced;Sunshine and warm;101;66;NW;11;21%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Sunshine and warm;101;66;NW;11;21%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Sun and some clouds;95;71;S;7;36%;20%;12
Modesto;Sunshine;99;66;NNW;12;20%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Sunny and pleasant;78;59;W;10;54%;0%;11
Mojave;Very hot;104;75;WNW;10;16%;27%;12
Montague;Mostly sunny;93;53;N;7;25%;2%;11
Monterey Rabr;Fog to sun;69;55;WNW;8;66%;0%;10
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;88;53;NNW;1;28%;0%;11
Napa County;Sunny;84;53;WSW;12;51%;0%;11
Needles;A t-storm around;116;92;SSE;9;19%;64%;12
North Island;Sun and some clouds;81;69;S;8;62%;21%;12
Oakland;Clouds, then sun;74;57;SW;10;60%;0%;10
Oceanside;Partly sunny;85;66;SE;8;52%;15%;12
Ontario;Not as hot;102;72;SW;7;25%;10%;12
Oroville;Hot with sunshine;99;65;ESE;5;28%;0%;11
Oxnard;Not as warm;81;66;SE;8;61%;1%;7
Palm Springs;Partly sunny;113;87;WNW;7;21%;30%;12
Palmdale;Partly sunny and hot;106;77;SW;13;16%;44%;12
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny and hot;107;60;NW;8;18%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;81;63;SE;8;60%;0%;8
Porterville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;68;NNE;7;29%;10%;11
Ramona;Partly sunny and hot;100;65;SE;7;28%;20%;12
Redding;Mostly sunny, warm;99;66;WNW;6;22%;0%;11
Riverside;Partly sunny and hot;106;70;SW;7;23%;11%;12
Riverside March;Partly sunny and hot;104;67;S;7;23%;14%;12
Sacramento;Sunny and hot;96;59;S;7;34%;0%;11
Sacramento International;Sunny and warm;97;59;SSE;8;38%;0%;11
Salinas;Fog, then sun;75;55;SW;11;57%;0%;10
San Bernardino;Partly sunny and hot;105;70;SSW;7;23%;11%;12
San Carlos;Clouds, then sun;77;57;W;10;50%;0%;10
San Diego;Humid with sunshine;83;69;SW;7;63%;21%;12
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, warm;89;68;WSW;6;44%;24%;12
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;90;71;SSW;7;42%;20%;12
San Francisco;Fog, then sun;71;57;W;12;57%;0%;10
San Jose;Sunny;83;59;NNW;9;45%;0%;11
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny, warm;94;58;N;13;28%;0%;11
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;83;67;NW;7;57%;0%;8
Sandberg;Partly sunny and hot;94;72;NW;16;18%;44%;12
Santa Ana;Partial sunshine;93;68;SSW;7;44%;5%;12
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, cooler;85;63;NE;6;58%;1%;11
Santa Maria;Not as hot;86;55;W;10;43%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Some sun;84;69;ESE;6;53%;1%;11
Santa Rosa;Sunny and warm;85;51;W;7;46%;1%;11
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny and hot;101;55;NNE;7;47%;0%;11
Santee;Partly sunny and hot;97;70;SSW;7;33%;27%;12
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;83;49;SW;10;27%;2%;12
Stockton;Sunshine and hot;99;60;W;9;27%;0%;11
Thermal;Partly sunny;114;83;NW;6;24%;36%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;84;43;S;10;27%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;A t-storm around;109;85;WSW;9;18%;53%;12
Ukiah;Sunny;91;54;NW;7;32%;1%;11
Vacaville;Sunshine and hot;98;60;SW;9;31%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Not as hot;97;69;SSE;6;31%;0%;12
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;76;53;NNW;11;58%;0%;11
Victorville;Partly sunny;103;69;SSW;10;21%;44%;12
Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;102;67;NW;8;28%;8%;11
Watsonville;Fog, then sun;80;53;SSW;7;49%;0%;10
_____
