CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny and hot;95;54;NW;7;28%;10%;11
Arcata;Fog, then some sun;67;57;NW;5;80%;28%;5
Auburn;Mostly sunny, warm;96;66;SSE;5;31%;18%;11
Avalon;Fog, then some sun;84;68;W;8;39%;0%;11
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;NNE;7;27%;2%;11
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;98;66;SSE;5;34%;19%;11
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;75;51;W;6;44%;26%;13
Bishop;Mostly sunny;95;67;NW;6;35%;44%;12
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;78;68;E;5;40%;30%;12
Blythe;Partly sunny;108;87;SW;8;30%;0%;11
Burbank;Mostly sunny;93;69;S;6;41%;0%;11
Camarillo;Fog, then some sun;83;67;SSE;8;59%;0%;11
Camp Pendleton;Fog, then some sun;79;67;WSW;9;71%;0%;11
Campo;Mostly sunny;92;60;W;8;43%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Fog, then some sun;81;65;WSW;8;66%;0%;11
Chico;Mostly sunny and hot;99;70;E;5;34%;23%;11
China Lake;Sunny intervals;104;81;W;6;25%;9%;12
Chino;Mostly sunny and hot;96;70;WSW;7;39%;0%;12
Concord;Clouds, then sun;90;63;SW;10;44%;2%;10
Corona;Mostly sunny and hot;99;68;SW;7;39%;0%;12
Crescent City;Fog, then some sun;64;54;NNW;5;85%;13%;5
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;102;81;SW;8;32%;2%;12
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;101;74;SW;9;25%;0%;12
El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;108;84;WSW;5;35%;2%;12
Eureka;Fog, then some sun;66;56;NW;5;82%;17%;5
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;90;58;WSW;13;47%;5%;11
Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;NW;6;32%;18%;11
Fullerton;Fog, then some sun;91;69;S;6;49%;0%;11
Hanford;Mostly sunny and hot;102;70;NW;6;34%;9%;11
Hawthorne;Some sun, fog early;83;70;SW;9;61%;0%;11
Hayward;Fog to sun;79;59;W;8;61%;1%;10
Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;108;84;WSW;5;35%;2%;12
Imperial Beach;Fog, then some sun;77;66;NW;10;73%;0%;11
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;99;77;SW;11;26%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;102;70;NW;9;31%;4%;11
Lincoln;Mostly sunny and hot;100;63;SSE;6;32%;16%;11
Livermore;Mostly sunny;91;61;WSW;8;42%;1%;11
Lompoc;Fog, then some sun;72;56;NNW;10;76%;0%;10
Long Beach;Some sun, fog early;86;68;SSW;8;57%;0%;11
Los Alamitos;Fog, then some sun;88;69;SW;7;49%;0%;11
Los Angeles;Fog, then some sun;89;69;S;6;48%;0%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Fog, then some sun;89;69;S;6;48%;0%;11
Madera;Mostly sunny and hot;101;68;NW;7;33%;11%;11
Mammoth;Very hot;94;60;NW;6;28%;10%;11
Marysville;Lots of sun, warm;100;64;SE;5;33%;20%;11
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;97;63;SSE;7;34%;3%;11
Merced;Mostly sunny, warm;99;68;NW;9;38%;6%;11
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, warm;99;68;NW;9;38%;6%;11
Miramar Mcas;Fog, then some sun;86;67;WNW;7;55%;0%;11
Modesto;Mostly sunny, warm;98;69;NNW;10;39%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny, nice;78;62;NNW;9;68%;0%;11
Mojave;Mostly sunny;99;76;WNW;9;26%;2%;12
Montague;Very hot;99;65;NW;6;24%;6%;11
Monterey Rabr;Fog to sun;70;57;WNW;6;75%;0%;10
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, warm;93;61;NW;1;34%;30%;11
Napa County;Fog to sun;80;57;WSW;11;62%;5%;10
Needles;A t-storm around;110;91;SSE;5;27%;42%;11
North Island;Fog, then some sun;78;69;NW;9;72%;0%;11
Oakland;Fog to sun;73;59;WSW;9;68%;2%;10
Oceanside;Fog, then some sun;81;65;WSW;8;66%;0%;11
Ontario;Mostly sunny and hot;96;70;WSW;7;39%;0%;12
Oroville;Sunshine, seasonable;98;68;E;4;36%;23%;11
Oxnard;Some sun, fog early;77;66;NW;10;74%;0%;11
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;109;86;W;6;29%;1%;11
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;100;76;SW;11;26%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Warm with sunshine;95;60;S;9;40%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Fog, then some sun;79;65;NW;10;68%;0%;11
Porterville;Mostly sunny;100;70;SSE;6;33%;13%;11
Ramona;Mostly sunny, warm;93;63;SE;7;45%;0%;12
Redding;Sunshine and warm;100;72;S;4;25%;25%;10
Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;99;69;WSW;7;40%;0%;12
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;98;66;WSW;7;38%;0%;12
Sacramento;Sunshine and warm;96;60;SSW;7;37%;29%;11
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;96;64;SSE;7;42%;30%;11
Salinas;Fog to sun;73;59;WNW;10;73%;0%;10
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, warm;98;70;SW;7;38%;0%;12
San Carlos;Fog, then sun;78;59;W;8;61%;1%;10
San Diego;Some sun, fog early;80;70;WNW;8;68%;0%;11
San Diego Brown;Fog, then some sun;82;65;NW;7;69%;0%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Fog, then some sun;83;67;WNW;8;61%;0%;11
San Francisco;Fog, then sun;71;58;W;9;67%;2%;10
San Jose;Mostly sunny;84;62;NNW;9;57%;0%;11
San Luis Obispo;Fog, then some sun;79;57;W;9;59%;0%;10
San Nicolas Island;Fog, then some sun;76;64;WNW;14;65%;0%;11
Sandberg;Mostly sunny;89;69;WSW;10;36%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;88;69;SW;7;52%;0%;11
Santa Barbara;Fog, then some sun;78;62;NNW;7;70%;0%;10
Santa Maria;Fog, then some sun;76;56;NW;8;71%;0%;10
Santa Monica;Fog, then some sun;81;68;SSW;8;63%;0%;11
Santa Rosa;Fog, then sun;81;54;W;6;61%;7%;10
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, humid;92;57;NNW;7;79%;0%;11
Santee;Fog, then some sun;90;68;NW;7;46%;0%;11
South Lake Tahoe;A t-storm in spots;80;51;WSW;6;44%;64%;12
Stockton;Warm with sunshine;97;62;WNW;8;37%;1%;11
Thermal;Warm with sunshine;110;84;WNW;5;30%;1%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;A t-storm in spots;84;46;SW;3;41%;64%;12
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;103;84;WSW;6;29%;1%;12
Ukiah;Sunshine, seasonable;95;62;NW;5;36%;17%;11
Vacaville;Mostly sunny, warm;97;63;SW;8;37%;7%;11
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny, warm;93;69;S;6;42%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Fog, then some sun;68;54;NNW;7;82%;0%;10
Victorville;Mostly sunny;96;68;SSW;7;33%;0%;12
Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;99;70;NW;6;43%;13%;11
Watsonville;Fog to sun;73;57;SW;7;68%;0%;10
