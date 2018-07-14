CA Forecast for Monday, July 16, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Abundant sunshine;92;55;NNE;5;37%;40%;11

Arcata;Fog, then sun;69;56;NNW;6;80%;5%;6

Auburn;Sunshine and hot;96;65;SSE;5;40%;0%;11

Avalon;Fog, then some sun;79;63;W;6;61%;0%;7

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;NE;6;32%;0%;11

Beale AFB;Sunny and warm;99;64;SSE;7;44%;0%;11

Big Bear City;A t-storm around;77;54;WSW;6;49%;41%;13

Bishop;Mostly sunny;100;69;WNW;6;24%;19%;12

Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;82;67;ENE;6;44%;1%;12

Blythe;Partly sunny;109;87;S;9;30%;14%;11

Burbank;Partly sunny;90;68;SSE;6;51%;0%;11

Camarillo;Fog, then some sun;80;67;SSW;7;67%;0%;10

Camp Pendleton;Fog, then some sun;76;65;SSW;8;75%;0%;11

Campo;A t-storm around;92;61;W;10;38%;40%;12

Carlsbad;Fog, then some sun;79;68;SSW;8;68%;0%;11

Chico;Sunny and hot;103;69;SE;5;39%;0%;11

China Lake;Mostly sunny and hot;109;80;WSW;6;23%;7%;12

Chino;Partly sunny, warm;94;68;WSW;7;51%;0%;12

Concord;Fog, then sun;88;60;SW;12;48%;0%;10

Corona;Warm with some sun;96;67;WSW;7;51%;0%;11

Crescent City;Fog to sun;62;54;SSE;5;86%;21%;6

Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;107;81;WSW;9;23%;6%;12

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;105;76;SW;11;22%;4%;12

El Centro;Partly sunny;111;85;S;7;28%;0%;11

Eureka;Fog to sun;66;55;NNW;6;85%;5%;6

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;87;58;WSW;13;56%;0%;11

Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;NW;7;30%;10%;11

Fullerton;Fog, then some sun;86;71;S;6;57%;0%;11

Hanford;Mostly sunny and hot;103;69;NW;6;33%;6%;11

Hawthorne;Fog, then some sun;80;70;SSW;7;67%;0%;11

Hayward;Fog to sun;77;58;WSW;8;66%;0%;11

Imperial;Partly sunny;111;85;S;7;28%;0%;11

Imperial Beach;Fog, then some sun;75;67;SW;9;75%;0%;6

Lancaster;Partly sunny;101;76;SW;12;27%;0%;12

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;104;69;NW;9;30%;0%;11

Lincoln;Sunny and hot;99;62;SSE;6;46%;0%;11

Livermore;Fog to sun;90;59;WSW;9;46%;0%;10

Lompoc;Fog, then sun;68;54;NNW;11;82%;0%;7

Long Beach;Fog, then some sun;81;70;SSW;7;66%;0%;11

Los Alamitos;Fog, then some sun;81;69;SSW;7;64%;0%;11

Los Angeles;Some sun, fog early;86;68;S;6;60%;0%;11

Los Angeles Downtown;Some sun, fog early;86;68;S;6;60%;0%;11

Madera;Mostly sunny and hot;102;67;NW;7;34%;3%;11

Mammoth;A t-storm around;92;58;NNW;5;36%;55%;11

Marysville;Sunny and hot;101;62;SSE;6;45%;0%;11

Mather AFB;Sunny and warm;97;59;SSE;9;44%;0%;11

Merced;Sunny and warm;100;67;NW;9;36%;0%;11

Merced (airport);Sunny and warm;100;67;NW;9;36%;0%;11

Miramar Mcas;Fog, then some sun;83;70;SW;7;61%;0%;11

Modesto;Sunny and warm;99;66;NNW;10;36%;0%;11

Moffett Nas;Fog, then sun;77;59;N;9;69%;0%;10

Mojave;Partly sunny and hot;102;75;WNW;10;24%;4%;12

Montague;Very hot;99;63;N;5;27%;51%;10

Monterey Rabr;Fog to sun;69;55;N;7;78%;1%;10

Mount Shasta;A t-storm around;95;57;NW;1;39%;48%;11

Napa County;Fog to sun;78;55;WSW;12;68%;0%;10

Needles;Partly sunny;111;91;S;6;24%;27%;11

North Island;Fog, then some sun;75;68;SW;8;76%;0%;6

Oakland;Clouds, then sun;71;58;WSW;9;73%;0%;11

Oceanside;Fog, then some sun;79;68;SSW;8;68%;0%;11

Ontario;Partly sunny, warm;94;68;WSW;7;51%;0%;12

Oroville;Sunny and hot;102;67;SE;5;42%;0%;11

Oxnard;Fog, then some sun;75;65;SSW;9;79%;0%;6

Palm Springs;Partly sunny;110;84;WNW;6;26%;7%;11

Palmdale;Partly sunny;102;77;SW;13;25%;0%;12

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, warm;95;58;S;9;43%;0%;11

Point Mugu;Fog, then some sun;76;65;WSW;9;75%;0%;10

Porterville;Mostly sunny;101;70;S;6;38%;10%;11

Ramona;Partial sunshine;91;63;SW;7;51%;0%;12

Redding;Hot with sunshine;107;73;S;6;30%;6%;10

Riverside;Partly sunny, warm;97;68;WSW;7;51%;0%;11

Riverside March;Partly sunny;96;67;SSW;6;46%;1%;12

Sacramento;Sunny and warm;94;59;S;7;52%;0%;11

Sacramento International;Sunny and warm;96;61;SE;9;52%;0%;11

Salinas;Clouds, then sun;70;56;NNW;10;75%;0%;10

San Bernardino;Partial sunshine;96;68;SW;6;47%;0%;12

San Carlos;Clouds, then sun;76;58;W;8;64%;0%;10

San Diego;Fog, then some sun;77;69;WSW;7;71%;0%;6

San Diego Brown;Fog, then some sun;79;65;WSW;6;71%;0%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Fog, then some sun;79;68;SW;7;68%;0%;11

San Francisco;Fog, then sun;69;57;WSW;11;69%;0%;10

San Jose;Fog, then sun;83;59;NNW;8;58%;0%;10

San Luis Obispo;Fog, then sun;75;54;WSW;9;66%;0%;10

San Nicolas Island;Fog, then some sun;73;60;WNW;17;76%;0%;11

Sandberg;Partly sunny, warm;90;69;SW;12;35%;0%;12

Santa Ana;Fog, then some sun;84;69;SSW;7;60%;0%;7

Santa Barbara;Fog, then some sun;78;62;S;6;72%;0%;10

Santa Maria;Fog to sun;71;55;NW;8;79%;0%;11

Santa Monica;Fog, then some sun;78;68;SSW;7;69%;0%;10

Santa Rosa;Fog, then sun;79;53;SW;7;69%;0%;10

Santa Ynez;Humid with sunshine;90;57;NNW;7;84%;0%;11

Santee;Partly sunny;88;68;WSW;7;51%;2%;12

South Lake Tahoe;A t-storm around;82;49;W;6;43%;42%;11

Stockton;Sunshine and hot;98;60;WNW;8;42%;0%;11

Thermal;Partly sunny, warm;112;84;NW;6;26%;6%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;Brilliant sunshine;87;44;WSW;5;47%;7%;12

Twentynine Palms;A t-storm around;105;82;WSW;6;27%;43%;12

Ukiah;Sunny and hot;100;60;NNW;5;37%;1%;11

Vacaville;Sunny and warm;96;61;SW;9;43%;0%;11

Van Nuys;Partly sunny;89;68;SSE;6;55%;0%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Fog, then sun;64;53;NW;8;89%;0%;7

Victorville;Partly sunny;97;69;SSW;8;36%;3%;12

Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;101;71;NW;6;41%;10%;11

Watsonville;Clouds, then sun;71;55;SW;7;71%;0%;11

