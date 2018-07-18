CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Friday, July 20, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny and hot;96;51;NW;6;22%;0%;11
Arcata;Partly cloudy;68;53;WNW;6;71%;0%;9
Auburn;Partly sunny and hot;98;68;SSE;5;24%;0%;11
Avalon;Partly sunny;82;65;W;5;57%;4%;10
Bakersfield;Partly sunny and hot;105;78;NE;6;26%;1%;11
Beale AFB;Partly sunny and hot;101;66;SE;7;33%;0%;10
Big Bear City;A t-storm around;76;53;SE;6;55%;64%;13
Bishop;A t-storm around;99;67;W;8;24%;64%;12
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;85;68;E;6;28%;0%;11
Blythe;Partly sunny;105;86;SW;7;40%;0%;11
Burbank;Partly sunny;89;70;S;6;56%;41%;11
Camarillo;Partly sunny, mild;82;68;SW;7;63%;2%;10
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, humid;77;69;SW;8;72%;2%;10
Campo;A t-storm around;88;63;W;9;51%;64%;12
Carlsbad;Partly sunny, humid;80;68;SW;8;66%;3%;10
Chico;Partly sunny and hot;104;68;SE;5;26%;0%;10
China Lake;Partly sunny;106;78;SSW;6;28%;9%;11
Chino;Warm with some sun;93;69;WSW;7;54%;0%;11
Concord;Partly sunny, warm;91;62;WSW;11;41%;0%;11
Corona;Partial sunshine;95;69;W;7;53%;0%;11
Crescent City;Partly sunny;63;52;NNW;16;78%;4%;9
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;104;78;W;9;31%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;A t-storm around;101;74;SW;7;30%;64%;12
El Centro;Partly sunny;104;82;SSE;7;46%;9%;11
Eureka;Partly cloudy;65;52;NNW;7;75%;0%;9
Fairfield;Partial sunshine;88;61;WSW;13;46%;0%;11
Fresno;Partly sunny and hot;106;74;NW;5;25%;12%;11
Fullerton;Partly sunny;86;71;SSW;5;58%;2%;10
Hanford;Very hot;104;72;S;5;32%;9%;11
Hawthorne;Partly sunny, humid;81;70;W;8;67%;3%;10
Hayward;Partly sunny;82;61;W;7;57%;0%;11
Imperial;Partly sunny;104;82;SSE;7;46%;9%;11
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;75;67;W;9;71%;5%;6
Lancaster;A t-storm around;98;75;WSW;9;35%;64%;12
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny and hot;105;69;WSW;8;25%;3%;11
Lincoln;Partly sunny and hot;100;66;SSE;6;33%;0%;11
Livermore;Partly sunny and hot;94;63;WSW;7;37%;0%;11
Lompoc;Partly sunny;76;61;SSW;8;76%;0%;10
Long Beach;Partly sunny, humid;82;70;WSW;7;64%;3%;10
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;83;70;WSW;7;67%;3%;10
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;85;69;SW;6;62%;2%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;85;69;SW;6;62%;2%;11
Madera;Partly sunny and hot;103;70;NW;6;31%;4%;11
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;94;55;NW;6;24%;0%;11
Marysville;Partly sunny and hot;102;64;SSE;6;33%;0%;10
Mather AFB;Partly sunny and hot;99;62;S;8;34%;0%;11
Merced;Partly sunny and hot;103;67;WNW;7;31%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Partly sunny and hot;103;67;WNW;7;31%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;84;68;WSW;7;57%;4%;11
Modesto;Partly sunny and hot;101;68;NNW;8;31%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;79;63;SE;8;62%;0%;11
Mojave;A t-storm around;99;73;W;8;31%;64%;12
Montague;Mostly sunny and hot;98;54;N;6;24%;0%;10
Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;73;60;ENE;7;73%;0%;10
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, warm;94;54;NNW;3;31%;0%;11
Napa County;Partly sunny;78;58;WSW;12;66%;0%;11
Needles;A t-storm around;109;89;SW;6;32%;64%;11
North Island;Partly sunny, humid;76;68;WSW;7;72%;5%;11
Oakland;Partly sunny;74;60;W;8;68%;0%;10
Oceanside;Partly sunny, humid;80;68;SW;8;66%;3%;10
Ontario;Warm with some sun;93;69;WSW;7;54%;0%;11
Oroville;Partly sunny and hot;103;67;SE;5;31%;0%;10
Oxnard;Partly sunny, humid;77;67;S;9;75%;3%;10
Palm Springs;Partly sunny;105;84;WNW;7;39%;1%;11
Palmdale;A t-storm around;98;75;SW;10;35%;64%;12
Paso Robles;Partly sunny;92;65;SW;11;47%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Partly sunny, humid;78;68;SSE;9;71%;3%;10
Porterville;Partly sunny and hot;104;72;S;6;31%;10%;11
Ramona;A t-storm around;88;66;WNW;6;52%;64%;12
Redding;Partly sunny and hot;109;72;SSW;7;19%;0%;10
Riverside;Partly sunny, warm;95;68;W;7;53%;40%;11
Riverside March;Partly sunny;94;68;WSW;7;53%;40%;12
Sacramento;Partly sunny and hot;96;62;S;7;40%;0%;11
Sacramento International;Partly sunny, warm;97;64;SSE;9;43%;0%;11
Salinas;Low clouds breaking;73;61;N;10;73%;0%;10
San Bernardino;A t-storm around;95;68;SW;7;52%;64%;11
San Carlos;Partly sunny;81;61;WSW;7;57%;0%;10
San Diego;Partly sunny;78;70;WNW;7;69%;5%;11
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, humid;80;67;W;6;69%;6%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;80;67;WSW;7;62%;5%;11
San Francisco;Low clouds breaking;72;60;WSW;11;67%;0%;10
San Jose;Sun and some clouds;87;66;SSE;8;48%;0%;11
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;79;62;SSE;7;64%;0%;10
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;75;63;S;6;76%;3%;11
Sandberg;A t-storm around;88;67;SSW;13;42%;64%;12
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;84;70;WSW;7;60%;3%;10
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny, humid;77;65;SSE;7;71%;1%;10
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;80;63;WSW;7;71%;0%;10
Santa Monica;Partly sunny, humid;78;69;WSW;7;71%;3%;10
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny, warm;83;55;WSW;6;58%;1%;11
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, humid;92;62;SW;7;76%;0%;10
Santee;Partly sunny;86;69;WNW;6;57%;42%;11
South Lake Tahoe;A t-storm around;86;50;W;6;31%;64%;12
Stockton;Partly sunny and hot;99;65;NNW;7;34%;0%;11
Thermal;Partly sunny;106;81;NW;7;39%;1%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, warm;91;46;SSW;5;30%;2%;12
Twentynine Palms;A t-storm around;101;79;WSW;6;40%;64%;12
Ukiah;Partly sunny and hot;101;58;WSW;5;30%;1%;11
Vacaville;Partly sunny, warm;97;64;WSW;10;35%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;88;69;S;6;55%;41%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;73;60;SSW;6;80%;0%;10
Victorville;A t-storm around;95;67;SSW;7;42%;64%;12
Visalia;Partly sunny and hot;103;70;S;5;37%;13%;11
Watsonville;Low clouds breaking;73;60;W;7;67%;0%;10
