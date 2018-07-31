CA Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Smoky with hazy sun;96;49;WSW;8;24%;0%;10
Arcata;Partly cloudy;64;52;NNE;7;81%;26%;5
Auburn;Sunny and warm;96;64;ESE;5;24%;0%;10
Avalon;Partly sunny;84;66;WSW;6;40%;0%;10
Bakersfield;Partly sunny and hot;105;75;SE;6;21%;2%;11
Beale AFB;Hazy sun and smoky;97;60;SSE;7;38%;0%;10
Big Bear City;A t-storm around;80;55;SW;7;38%;48%;12
Bishop;Brilliant sunshine;98;66;W;6;31%;43%;11
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;83;69;E;7;19%;0%;11
Blythe;A t-storm in spots;109;88;SSW;8;37%;46%;11
Burbank;Partly cloudy;94;70;S;6;41%;0%;10
Camarillo;Partly sunny;82;65;N;7;59%;0%;10
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, humid;80;67;SSW;8;70%;14%;10
Campo;A t-storm around;95;66;WSW;11;35%;46%;12
Carlsbad;Partly sunny, mild;83;68;SW;8;66%;13%;10
Chico;Hazy sun, very hot;100;67;E;4;26%;0%;10
China Lake;Mostly sunny and hot;109;79;WSW;6;21%;14%;11
Chino;Partly sunny and hot;97;69;SW;7;38%;12%;11
Concord;Plenty of sunshine;89;57;SSW;12;44%;0%;10
Corona;Hot with some sun;99;67;SW;7;39%;11%;11
Crescent City;Partly cloudy;59;52;NNW;6;88%;3%;5
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny and hot;108;81;WSW;9;21%;16%;11
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny and hot;105;74;SW;11;17%;8%;11
El Centro;Periods of sun;109;87;SSW;8;35%;37%;11
Eureka;Partly cloudy;62;53;NNE;8;82%;2%;5
Fairfield;Sunshine;88;56;WSW;10;48%;0%;10
Fresno;Hot with sunshine;105;74;NW;6;25%;12%;10
Fullerton;Partly sunny, warm;91;70;S;5;48%;5%;11
Hanford;Sunny and very hot;104;67;NW;5;26%;7%;10
Hawthorne;Partly cloudy;81;71;SW;7;64%;0%;10
Hayward;Partly cloudy;72;55;SSW;8;71%;0%;9
Imperial;Periods of sun;109;87;SSW;8;35%;37%;11
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny, humid;78;67;W;10;72%;18%;10
Lancaster;Partly sunny and hot;103;75;SW;10;20%;2%;11
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;105;67;NNW;8;22%;1%;10
Lincoln;Warm with sunshine;98;61;SE;6;34%;0%;10
Livermore;Abundant sunshine;89;56;SW;8;43%;0%;10
Lompoc;Partly sunny;71;54;NW;9;75%;0%;10
Long Beach;Partly cloudy;86;70;SW;6;58%;1%;10
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;85;69;SSW;6;58%;1%;10
Los Angeles;Partly cloudy;88;70;SSW;6;50%;0%;10
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly cloudy;88;70;SSW;6;50%;0%;10
Madera;Sunny and hot;102;65;NW;6;26%;4%;10
Mammoth;Hazy sun and warm;94;54;WNW;6;26%;0%;10
Marysville;Smoky with hazy sun;99;59;SE;6;33%;0%;10
Mather AFB;Sunny and hot;98;57;S;7;37%;0%;10
Merced;Sunny and hot;100;65;WNW;8;30%;0%;10
Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;100;65;WNW;8;30%;0%;10
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny, warm;90;68;W;7;51%;16%;10
Modesto;Sunny and warm;99;64;N;9;30%;0%;10
Moffett Nas;Partly cloudy;72;55;W;9;71%;0%;9
Mojave;Partly sunny and hot;102;74;W;8;20%;9%;11
Montague;Hazy sun and smoky;97;53;N;6;26%;1%;9
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;64;53;W;8;82%;1%;10
Mount Shasta;Smoky with hazy sun;92;52;NNW;1;36%;1%;10
Napa County;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;WSW;11;64%;0%;10
Needles;A t-storm around;113;91;SSW;7;26%;50%;11
North Island;Partly sunny, humid;79;70;W;8;72%;16%;8
Oakland;Partly cloudy;68;54;SW;9;78%;0%;10
Oceanside;Partly sunny, mild;83;68;SW;8;66%;13%;10
Ontario;Partly sunny and hot;97;69;SW;7;38%;12%;11
Oroville;Hazy, warm and smoky;100;63;E;4;31%;1%;10
Oxnard;Partly sunny, humid;76;63;N;8;75%;0%;6
Palm Springs;Partly sunny;109;87;W;6;28%;33%;11
Palmdale;Partly sunny and hot;103;75;SW;12;21%;4%;11
Paso Robles;Sunny and hot;102;58;NW;8;33%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Partly sunny, nice;77;66;WNW;7;70%;0%;10
Porterville;Sunny and hot;103;68;ESE;6;29%;16%;11
Ramona;A t-storm around;93;65;WSW;7;46%;44%;11
Redding;Hazy, warm and smoky;103;67;WSW;6;29%;1%;9
Riverside;Partly sunny and hot;100;69;SW;7;40%;13%;11
Riverside March;Partly sunny;98;66;SW;7;35%;16%;11
Sacramento;Plenty of sun;94;57;S;6;43%;0%;10
Sacramento International;Sunny and seasonable;95;58;SSE;8;46%;0%;10
Salinas;Partly cloudy;68;54;W;11;74%;0%;9
San Bernardino;Warm with some sun;100;68;SW;7;35%;13%;11
San Carlos;Partly cloudy;72;55;WSW;9;67%;0%;9
San Diego;Partly sunny;80;71;WNW;7;69%;16%;8
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, humid;84;67;W;7;65%;19%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny, warm;85;70;W;7;58%;17%;10
San Francisco;Partly cloudy;65;54;WSW;10;72%;0%;9
San Jose;Partly sunny;80;58;NW;8;55%;0%;9
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;82;54;NW;8;57%;0%;10
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny, nice;75;62;WNW;8;76%;0%;10
Sandberg;Partly sunny, warm;93;69;WSW;10;30%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Some sun;87;68;SSW;6;53%;6%;11
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;78;62;N;6;70%;0%;9
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;76;55;S;7;66%;0%;10
Santa Monica;Partly cloudy;78;68;SSW;7;69%;0%;10
Santa Rosa;Plenty of sunshine;82;51;WSW;6;56%;0%;10
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;93;57;N;6;74%;0%;11
Santee;Partly sunny;90;69;WNW;6;51%;24%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, warm;85;48;SW;7;30%;1%;11
Stockton;Sunny and warm;97;59;W;6;37%;0%;10
Thermal;Partly sunny and hot;111;86;NW;7;28%;35%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;87;43;SSW;8;28%;0%;11
Twentynine Palms;A t-storm around;105;83;SSW;8;31%;52%;11
Ukiah;Sunny and warm;96;54;NW;7;30%;0%;10
Vacaville;Sunny and hot;98;60;SW;7;35%;0%;10
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;92;68;S;6;42%;0%;10
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;67;51;WNW;7;80%;0%;10
Victorville;A t-storm around;99;70;SSW;6;29%;44%;11
Visalia;Sunny and hot;100;68;NW;6;39%;14%;10
Watsonville;Partly sunny;71;53;SW;6;67%;1%;10
