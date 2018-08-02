CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, August 4, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Hazy sun and smoky;87;42;NW;7;27%;0%;10
Arcata;Low clouds, then sun;66;53;W;6;78%;1%;8
Auburn;Warm with hazy sun;93;62;SE;5;25%;3%;10
Avalon;Areas of low clouds;81;65;WSW;5;53%;0%;9
Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;102;70;ESE;6;20%;2%;11
Beale AFB;Hazy sunshine;94;62;SE;5;40%;3%;10
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, nice;82;51;W;7;40%;0%;12
Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;101;60;NW;6;15%;0%;11
Blue Canyon;Hazy sun;79;62;E;7;21%;3%;10
Blythe;Mostly sunny;111;87;SSW;10;32%;2%;11
Burbank;Lots of sun, warm;93;65;SSE;6;43%;0%;11
Camarillo;Partly cloudy;82;62;SSE;7;58%;0%;10
Camp Pendleton;Partly cloudy;79;66;SSE;7;72%;0%;10
Campo;Mostly sunny;97;61;WSW;12;28%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Partly cloudy;81;65;S;7;66%;0%;10
Chico;Hazy and hot;98;66;NNE;5;27%;2%;9
China Lake;Plenty of sun;109;72;WSW;7;13%;0%;11
Chino;Sunny and hot;97;65;WSW;7;43%;0%;11
Concord;Clouds, then sun;95;59;SW;8;42%;2%;9
Corona;Sunny and hot;99;63;SW;7;42%;0%;11
Crescent City;Clouds, then sun;63;53;E;11;80%;5%;5
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny and hot;110;77;WSW;14;13%;1%;11
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;106;71;SW;13;11%;0%;11
El Centro;Mostly sunny and hot;112;85;SSW;7;27%;2%;11
Eureka;Turning sunny;64;53;NW;7;79%;1%;8
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;91;57;WSW;9;46%;2%;10
Fresno;Hazy and hot;101;70;NW;7;26%;1%;10
Fullerton;Sunshine and warm;90;69;SSE;5;48%;0%;11
Hanford;Sunny and hot;101;63;NNW;6;24%;2%;10
Hawthorne;Partly cloudy;82;68;S;8;64%;0%;10
Hayward;Turning sunny;75;56;SW;7;65%;2%;9
Imperial;Mostly sunny and hot;112;85;SSW;7;27%;2%;11
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;77;66;SSW;9;73%;0%;11
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;103;72;WSW;12;14%;0%;11
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;101;62;NNW;9;22%;1%;10
Lincoln;Hazy sun, seasonable;96;59;SSE;5;35%;3%;10
Livermore;Sunshine and warm;91;57;WSW;8;44%;2%;10
Lompoc;Partly cloudy;70;52;N;12;73%;1%;10
Long Beach;Partly cloudy;86;69;S;7;59%;0%;10
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;85;67;SSW;6;63%;0%;10
Los Angeles;Partly cloudy;88;66;S;6;51%;0%;10
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly cloudy;88;66;S;6;51%;0%;10
Madera;Hazy and hot;99;62;NW;7;28%;2%;10
Mammoth;Smoky with hazy sun;84;48;NW;7;29%;0%;10
Marysville;Hazy sun;97;61;SE;4;34%;3%;10
Mather AFB;Hazy and warm;96;60;SSE;5;40%;0%;10
Merced;Sunny and hot;96;62;WNW;9;35%;1%;10
Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;96;62;WNW;9;35%;1%;10
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;89;67;SSW;6;51%;0%;10
Modesto;Sunny and warm;96;66;N;9;36%;1%;10
Moffett Nas;Low clouds, then sun;73;57;WSW;8;69%;2%;9
Mojave;Plenty of sun;102;68;WNW;13;13%;0%;11
Montague;Smoky with hazy sun;86;49;N;7;31%;4%;9
Monterey Rabr;Low clouds, then sun;65;52;SW;8;78%;2%;9
Mount Shasta;Smoky with hazy sun;84;49;NNW;4;38%;3%;10
Napa County;Low clouds, then sun;80;53;WSW;9;62%;2%;9
Needles;Mostly sunny, warm;113;91;S;8;23%;3%;11
North Island;Partly cloudy;78;67;SSW;8;73%;0%;11
Oakland;Turning sunny;71;56;SW;9;70%;2%;9
Oceanside;Partly cloudy;81;65;S;7;66%;0%;10
Ontario;Sunny and hot;97;65;WSW;7;43%;0%;11
Oroville;Hazy sun, seasonable;97;63;E;4;33%;2%;10
Oxnard;Partly sunny;75;62;SE;8;74%;0%;10
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;112;86;WNW;6;23%;2%;11
Palmdale;Plenty of sun;104;72;SW;14;15%;0%;11
Paso Robles;Hot with sunshine;104;55;NW;7;29%;1%;11
Point Mugu;Partly cloudy;77;59;SE;8;72%;0%;10
Porterville;Sunny and very warm;100;64;NE;6;28%;2%;10
Ramona;Mostly sunny, warm;94;60;SSE;7;45%;0%;11
Redding;Hazy and very warm;100;65;WNW;6;26%;1%;9
Riverside;Sunny and hot;100;67;SW;7;42%;0%;11
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;99;63;SSW;7;38%;0%;11
Sacramento;Warm with hazy sun;94;58;S;5;45%;2%;10
Sacramento International;Sunny and seasonable;94;59;SSE;5;48%;3%;10
Salinas;Low clouds, then sun;69;53;SSW;10;71%;2%;9
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;100;65;SSW;6;38%;0%;11
San Carlos;Clouds break;75;56;WSW;9;64%;2%;9
San Diego;Partly cloudy;80;68;WSW;7;69%;0%;11
San Diego Brown;Partly cloudy;84;66;WSW;6;65%;0%;10
San Diego Montgomery;Partly cloudy;85;68;SSW;6;59%;0%;10
San Francisco;Clouds to sun;68;55;WSW;11;66%;2%;9
San Jose;Low clouds, then sun;83;60;WSW;7;53%;2%;9
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;81;53;N;11;51%;1%;9
San Nicolas Island;Areas of low clouds;75;60;WNW;11;76%;1%;9
Sandberg;Sunny, breezy, warm;93;67;NW;14;19%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;87;67;SSW;6;55%;0%;10
Santa Barbara;Partly cloudy;78;59;NNE;6;67%;2%;10
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;73;54;NW;8;67%;1%;10
Santa Monica;Partly cloudy;78;65;SE;7;69%;0%;9
Santa Rosa;Low clouds, then sun;85;51;WSW;7;51%;2%;9
Santa Ynez;Sunshine and humid;91;52;N;6;64%;2%;11
Santee;Mostly sunny;92;66;WSW;6;47%;0%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Hazy sunshine;81;43;WSW;7;22%;0%;11
Stockton;Sunny and hot;97;60;W;6;39%;2%;10
Thermal;Mostly sunny and hot;113;85;NW;6;24%;2%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Hazy sunshine;83;39;SW;9;25%;0%;11
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;107;81;W;7;22%;2%;11
Ukiah;Mostly sunny, warm;97;55;WNW;7;28%;3%;10
Vacaville;Mostly sunny and hot;99;61;WSW;5;37%;3%;10
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;91;65;SSE;6;45%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Partly cloudy;65;51;NW;9;80%;1%;10
Victorville;Sunny;100;66;SW;8;24%;0%;11
Visalia;Sunny and warm;97;63;NW;6;39%;3%;10
Watsonville;Low clouds, then sun;72;52;SSW;6;65%;2%;9
_____
