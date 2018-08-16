CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, August 18, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Dimmed sunshine;89;43;WNW;6;31%;0%;9
Arcata;Low clouds, then sun;67;52;WSW;6;75%;0%;7
Auburn;Hazy sun and smoky;94;66;ESE;5;29%;2%;9
Avalon;Clouds breaking;81;65;SW;6;52%;0%;9
Bakersfield;Hot with hazy sun;101;73;ESE;6;29%;0%;10
Beale AFB;Dimmed sunshine;94;58;SE;4;40%;2%;9
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;76;51;W;6;55%;30%;11
Bishop;Mostly sunny;100;61;WNW;6;23%;1%;10
Blue Canyon;Dimmed sunshine;79;64;ENE;7;28%;2%;9
Blythe;Partly sunny;105;86;SSW;7;43%;0%;10
Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;90;69;SSE;6;51%;0%;10
Camarillo;Turning sunny;83;66;SSW;7;64%;0%;9
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;80;70;SW;8;74%;5%;9
Campo;A t-storm around;91;63;W;9;56%;44%;11
Carlsbad;Clearing;82;70;SW;8;69%;6%;9
Chico;Hazy sun, hot, smoky;97;67;ENE;4;31%;2%;8
China Lake;Hot with sunshine;105;75;WSW;6;24%;1%;10
Chino;Hot with lots of sun;94;68;WSW;7;48%;3%;10
Concord;Low clouds, then sun;94;57;SW;7;43%;1%;8
Corona;Sunshine and warm;96;67;WSW;7;48%;3%;10
Crescent City;Clouds break;65;53;NNW;9;78%;3%;5
Daggett-Barstow;Brilliant sunshine;103;79;SW;6;30%;8%;10
Edwards AFB;Brilliant sunshine;101;73;SW;8;23%;5%;10
El Centro;Mostly sunny;105;87;W;6;44%;9%;10
Eureka;Clouds breaking;65;52;NNW;7;77%;0%;7
Fairfield;Smoky with hazy sun;91;55;WSW;10;49%;1%;9
Fresno;Hazy and hot;102;70;NW;6;31%;0%;9
Fullerton;Partly cloudy;89;71;S;5;55%;1%;9
Hanford;Hot with hazy sun;101;65;NW;5;34%;0%;9
Hawthorne;Clouds to sun;83;71;S;8;69%;0%;9
Hayward;Clouds breaking;78;54;WSW;8;64%;1%;8
Imperial;Mostly sunny;105;87;W;6;44%;9%;10
Imperial Beach;Clearing;79;70;W;9;75%;9%;6
Lancaster;Sunshine;100;74;SW;9;26%;0%;10
Lemoore Nas;Hot with hazy sun;101;65;NW;8;29%;0%;9
Lincoln;Hazy sun, hot, smoky;97;59;SE;5;38%;2%;9
Livermore;Dimmed sunshine;93;56;WSW;8;41%;1%;9
Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;73;56;NNW;9;79%;0%;9
Long Beach;Clouds, then sun;86;71;SSW;7;61%;0%;9
Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;85;70;SSW;7;61%;0%;9
Los Angeles;Partly cloudy;87;69;SSW;6;57%;0%;9
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly cloudy;87;69;SSW;6;57%;0%;9
Madera;Hot with hazy sun;101;64;NW;7;32%;0%;9
Mammoth;Smoky with hazy sun;88;52;NW;5;32%;1%;9
Marysville;Dimmed sunshine;96;59;SE;4;40%;2%;9
Mather AFB;Hazy, warm and smoky;96;56;SSE;5;40%;0%;9
Merced;Hot with hazy sun;98;62;NW;7;37%;0%;9
Merced (airport);Hot with hazy sun;98;62;NW;7;37%;0%;9
Miramar Mcas;Clearing;87;72;WNW;7;59%;8%;9
Modesto;Hazy sun and smoky;97;63;NNW;8;35%;0%;9
Moffett Nas;Low clouds, then sun;76;57;NNW;8;70%;0%;8
Mojave;Plenty of sun;100;73;WNW;9;24%;3%;10
Montague;Hazy and smoky;92;52;N;4;33%;0%;8
Monterey Rabr;Low clouds, then sun;67;53;N;6;78%;0%;8
Mount Shasta;Hazy sun and smoky;88;50;NNW;1;41%;0%;9
Napa County;Low clouds, then sun;79;53;SW;8;65%;1%;8
Needles;Partly sunny, warm;109;90;SSW;7;37%;8%;10
North Island;Low clouds, then sun;80;71;WNW;8;72%;8%;9
Oakland;Low clouds, then sun;72;54;SW;8;70%;1%;8
Oceanside;Clearing;82;70;SW;8;69%;6%;9
Ontario;Hot with lots of sun;94;68;WSW;7;48%;3%;10
Oroville;Smoky with hazy sun;96;63;ENE;4;37%;2%;8
Oxnard;Turning sunny;77;65;SSW;8;79%;0%;6
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;106;84;WNW;6;42%;14%;10
Palmdale;Sunny;100;74;SW;10;27%;0%;10
Paso Robles;Sunny and hot;101;59;SSW;6;37%;0%;10
Point Mugu;Clouds, then sun;78;64;WSW;8;75%;0%;9
Porterville;Hazy and warm;100;68;SE;6;35%;1%;9
Ramona;Mostly sunny;91;66;SSW;7;53%;10%;10
Redding;Hazy, warm and smoky;100;65;ENE;4;26%;0%;8
Riverside;Sunshine, seasonable;97;68;WSW;7;48%;5%;10
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;95;67;SSW;7;47%;8%;10
Sacramento;Hazy sun and smoky;95;57;S;5;47%;1%;9
Sacramento International;Smoky with hazy sun;94;57;SSE;4;47%;0%;9
Salinas;Clouds, then sun;74;54;NNE;8;70%;0%;8
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;96;68;SW;7;46%;5%;10
San Carlos;Clouds, then sun;77;55;W;8;66%;1%;8
San Diego;Clearing;81;72;WNW;7;69%;8%;9
San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;83;70;W;7;72%;11%;9
San Diego Montgomery;Turning sunny;84;71;WNW;7;65%;8%;9
San Francisco;Clearing;69;53;WSW;10;71%;1%;8
San Jose;Mostly sunny, warm;85;60;NW;7;54%;0%;9
San Luis Obispo;Clouds, then sun;83;56;SSW;7;61%;0%;9
San Nicolas Island;Clouds breaking;79;63;WNW;7;67%;0%;9
Sandberg;Plenty of sun;91;70;W;12;32%;0%;10
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;87;70;SW;7;58%;2%;9
Santa Barbara;Partly cloudy;78;62;SSE;6;70%;0%;9
Santa Maria;Clearing;78;58;WNW;6;71%;0%;9
Santa Monica;Clouds, then sun;80;68;SSE;7;76%;0%;9
Santa Rosa;Low clouds, then sun;84;50;SW;6;56%;1%;8
Santa Ynez;Partly cloudy;93;55;N;6;71%;0%;9
Santee;Mostly sunny;90;70;NW;7;55%;10%;10
South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;80;40;WSW;7;37%;0%;10
Stockton;Hazy sun, hot, smoky;97;58;WNW;6;40%;0%;9
Thermal;Mostly sunny;107;85;NW;6;41%;14%;10
Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sun;83;36;WSW;7;37%;0%;9
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;101;82;WSW;7;39%;30%;10
Ukiah;Hazy and hot;100;56;ENE;4;30%;1%;9
Vacaville;Hazy sun, hot, smoky;98;58;WSW;4;39%;1%;9
Van Nuys;Partly cloudy;89;68;S;6;52%;0%;9
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;73;55;NNW;6;77%;0%;9
Victorville;Mostly sunny;96;66;SSW;6;36%;5%;10
Visalia;Hot with hazy sun;98;66;NW;5;44%;0%;9
Watsonville;Low clouds, then sun;75;53;SSW;6;61%;0%;8
