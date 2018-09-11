CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Thursday, September 13, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;More sun than clouds;70;34;WNW;5;42%;10%;6

Arcata;Low clouds breaking;61;49;NNW;6;88%;29%;3

Auburn;Not as warm;75;52;SSE;6;32%;1%;6

Avalon;Clouds, then sun;74;60;WNW;5;73%;0%;7

Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;91;58;N;5;26%;1%;7

Beale AFB;Not as warm;78;52;SE;7;44%;1%;6

Big Bear City;Sunny and pleasant;75;44;WSW;9;44%;2%;8

Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;89;46;NW;8;15%;0%;7

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, cooler;61;47;SE;10;31%;1%;7

Blythe;Sunny and hot;108;74;SSW;8;13%;0%;8

Burbank;Low clouds, then sun;83;61;SSE;6;54%;1%;7

Camarillo;Clouds, then sun;77;58;ENE;7;66%;1%;7

Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;76;58;SE;7;71%;0%;7

Campo;Plenty of sunshine;89;49;NNW;12;23%;0%;8

Carlsbad;Low clouds, then sun;77;61;SSE;7;66%;0%;7

Chico;More sun than clouds;80;54;ESE;5;37%;3%;6

China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;98;62;WSW;14;12%;0%;7

Chino;Clear;87;58;WSW;7;51%;2%;7

Concord;Plenty of sunshine;77;56;SW;11;48%;1%;6

Corona;Low clouds, then sun;90;57;SSW;7;51%;1%;7

Crescent City;Low clouds breaking;60;49;S;5;89%;30%;3

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and breezy;99;64;WSW;19;15%;0%;7

Edwards AFB;Sunny and breezy;94;57;SW;16;17%;0%;7

El Centro;Sunny and hot;108;73;W;8;17%;0%;8

Eureka;Low clouds breaking;60;49;N;6;87%;29%;3

Fairfield;Plenty of sunshine;76;52;WSW;11;52%;1%;6

Fresno;Abundant sunshine;89;56;NW;7;29%;1%;7

Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;81;63;SE;5;59%;1%;7

Hanford;Sunny;90;52;NNW;5;29%;2%;7

Hawthorne;Clouds, then sun;77;64;S;6;69%;1%;7

Hayward;Clouds breaking;67;56;WSW;10;67%;2%;6

Imperial;Sunny and hot;108;73;W;8;17%;0%;8

Imperial Beach;Clearing;74;64;SSE;8;67%;0%;7

Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;91;59;WSW;14;18%;1%;8

Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;90;51;NNW;8;26%;2%;7

Lincoln;Not as warm;79;53;SSE;6;41%;2%;6

Livermore;Sunny and cooler;74;53;WSW;10;54%;2%;7

Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;70;49;NW;10;74%;2%;7

Long Beach;Clouds, then sun;79;64;SSE;6;66%;1%;7

Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;79;64;SSW;6;71%;1%;7

Los Angeles;Low clouds, then sun;81;63;S;5;64%;1%;7

Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds, then sun;81;63;S;5;64%;1%;7

Madera;Sunny;88;53;NW;6;33%;2%;7

Mammoth;Partly sunny, cool;66;40;NW;5;44%;30%;6

Marysville;Not as warm;80;52;SSE;6;41%;1%;6

Mather AFB;Not as warm;78;52;S;7;45%;3%;6

Merced;Plenty of sunshine;84;49;NW;8;38%;2%;7

Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;84;49;NW;8;38%;2%;7

Miramar Mcas;Low clouds, then sun;81;64;S;6;57%;0%;7

Modesto;Sunny, not as warm;80;52;NNW;9;40%;2%;7

Moffett Nas;Low clouds, then sun;69;55;W;9;63%;2%;6

Mojave;Sunny and breezy;91;56;W;15;15%;0%;8

Montague;Partly sunny;70;41;NNW;4;46%;38%;6

Monterey Rabr;Low clouds, then sun;64;53;WNW;9;77%;2%;6

Mount Shasta;A shower in the p.m.;67;40;NNW;2;49%;66%;6

Napa County;Low clouds, then sun;71;49;WSW;11;60%;1%;6

Needles;Sunny and hot;108;78;SW;9;9%;0%;7

North Island;Clouds breaking;73;64;SSE;7;70%;0%;7

Oakland;Turning sunny;67;56;WSW;10;69%;2%;6

Oceanside;Low clouds, then sun;77;61;SSE;7;66%;0%;7

Ontario;Clear;87;58;WSW;7;51%;2%;7

Oroville;More sun than clouds;80;53;SE;5;40%;2%;6

Oxnard;Clouds, then sun;73;57;E;8;79%;1%;7

Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;105;71;WNW;8;18%;0%;8

Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;91;57;WSW;16;22%;1%;8

Paso Robles;Sunny and not as hot;86;45;NW;8;38%;2%;7

Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;75;58;ESE;8;72%;1%;5

Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;90;51;NW;5;30%;2%;7

Ramona;Afternoon sun;87;53;E;6;45%;2%;7

Redding;Partly sunny;81;50;SW;6;35%;12%;6

Riverside;Clear;90;58;SW;6;49%;0%;7

Riverside March;Abundant sunshine;89;55;E;6;45%;2%;8

Sacramento;Not as warm;77;54;S;7;49%;2%;6

Sacramento International;Not as warm;78;52;SSE;7;46%;1%;6

Salinas;Low clouds, then sun;67;53;SSW;10;70%;2%;6

San Bernardino;Sunny;89;58;S;6;46%;1%;8

San Carlos;Clouds, then sun;67;56;W;10;64%;2%;6

San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;76;65;WNW;6;62%;0%;7

San Diego Brown;Clouds breaking;77;60;NW;6;67%;0%;7

San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds, then sun;77;63;S;6;64%;0%;7

San Francisco;Low clouds, then sun;65;55;W;12;66%;2%;6

San Jose;Clouds, then sun;72;54;NW;9;60%;2%;6

San Luis Obispo;Clouds, then sun;75;50;NNE;11;58%;2%;6

San Nicolas Island;Clouds to sun;73;59;NW;7;76%;2%;5

Sandberg;Plenty of sun;80;56;WNW;10;26%;1%;8

Santa Ana;Low clouds, then sun;81;63;SSW;6;59%;1%;7

Santa Barbara;Clouds, then sun;74;55;NE;6;70%;2%;7

Santa Maria;Clouds, then sun;73;51;W;9;70%;2%;6

Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;76;64;SSE;6;68%;1%;7

Santa Rosa;Clouds break;74;48;W;7;57%;2%;6

Santa Ynez;Clouds breaking;83;48;N;6;72%;2%;7

Santee;Turning sunny;86;62;E;6;38%;0%;7

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;66;38;WSW;11;23%;0%;7

Stockton;Plenty of sunshine;79;54;WSW;8;45%;2%;6

Thermal;Sunny and hot;108;68;NW;5;17%;0%;7

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;67;29;SSW;13;23%;0%;7

Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;101;68;WSW;8;13%;0%;8

Ukiah;Partial sunshine;76;46;WNW;7;46%;3%;6

Vacaville;Sunny, not as warm;79;51;SW;7;44%;2%;6

Van Nuys;Clouds, then sun;82;61;SSE;6;57%;1%;7

Vandenberg AFB;Clouds break;69;51;NW;9;74%;2%;7

Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;90;55;SSW;10;28%;0%;8

Visalia;Sunshine;88;51;NW;5;40%;1%;7

Watsonville;Low clouds, then sun;69;53;W;6;67%;2%;6

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather