CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny;51;20;NNW;5;63%;8%;3
Arcata;Sun and clouds;60;44;NE;5;82%;28%;3
Auburn;Partly sunny;66;46;NNE;6;52%;0%;3
Avalon;Mostly sunny;73;59;SE;5;50%;0%;4
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;72;48;SSE;13;58%;1%;4
Beale AFB;Partly sunny, nice;72;44;NNW;11;48%;0%;3
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;68;35;WSW;7;48%;1%;4
Bishop;Partly sunny, warm;78;37;N;7;21%;0%;4
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, cool;54;41;ENE;4;48%;1%;3
Blythe;Mostly sunny, warm;91;59;S;6;25%;0%;4
Burbank;Mostly sunny;82;55;NE;5;46%;0%;4
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;75;53;ENE;5;64%;0%;4
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;72;56;ESE;5;73%;0%;4
Campo;Sunshine and warm;83;42;ESE;9;26%;0%;4
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;73;54;E;5;68%;0%;4
Chico;Clouds and sun, nice;71;48;N;8;46%;2%;3
China Lake;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;47;W;13;25%;0%;4
Chino;Mostly sunny;82;56;SW;6;41%;1%;4
Concord;Partly sunny;76;50;W;7;42%;0%;3
Corona;Mostly sunny;84;53;SSE;6;41%;0%;4
Crescent City;A shower or two;58;48;NE;7;88%;65%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, warm;88;51;WSW;14;25%;0%;4
Edwards AFB;Breezy with sunshine;81;42;SW;14;32%;0%;4
El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;93;59;W;4;27%;0%;4
Eureka;Clouds and sun;60;45;NE;5;82%;28%;3
Fairfield;Partly sunny, nice;74;50;WNW;8;48%;0%;3
Fresno;Mostly sunny;73;47;NW;13;52%;1%;4
Fullerton;Partly sunny;79;57;ESE;4;61%;0%;4
Hanford;Mostly sunny, breezy;73;42;NW;13;55%;3%;4
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;74;59;E;5;72%;0%;4
Hayward;Partly sunny, nice;70;49;NW;7;55%;1%;4
Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;93;59;W;4;27%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;72;56;S;7;71%;0%;4
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;79;43;W;12;33%;0%;4
Lemoore Nas;Lots of sun, breezy;74;44;NW;14;42%;2%;4
Lincoln;Partly sunny, nice;71;44;N;8;50%;2%;3
Livermore;Partly sunny;72;46;W;7;46%;1%;4
Lompoc;Mostly sunny;74;50;N;13;60%;2%;4
Long Beach;Partly sunny;76;59;ESE;5;69%;0%;4
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;76;59;S;5;66%;0%;4
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;79;58;SSE;5;56%;1%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;79;58;SSE;5;56%;1%;4
Madera;Mostly sunny, breezy;73;43;NW;13;52%;2%;4
Mammoth;Partly sunny, cool;52;29;NNW;5;62%;15%;3
Marysville;Partly sunny, nice;72;47;NNW;9;49%;0%;3
Mather AFB;Nice with some sun;72;48;NNW;12;44%;0%;3
Merced;Partly sunny, breezy;72;46;NW;14;50%;0%;4
Merced (airport);Partly sunny, breezy;72;46;NW;14;50%;0%;4
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;80;59;SE;5;52%;0%;4
Modesto;Partly sunny, breezy;73;49;NW;15;44%;0%;4
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;71;50;WNW;10;55%;0%;4
Mojave;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;43;NW;15;30%;1%;4
Montague;Partly sunny, cool;57;28;NNE;4;55%;31%;2
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;65;46;N;8;63%;0%;4
Mount Shasta;Clouds and sun, cool;55;29;NNW;3;56%;29%;2
Napa County;Partly sunny;71;45;NW;8;52%;0%;3
Needles;Mostly sunny;92;63;E;7;19%;1%;4
North Island;Partly sunny;73;62;SSE;6;73%;0%;4
Oakland;Partly sunny;70;50;NNW;8;54%;1%;3
Oceanside;Partly sunny;73;54;E;5;68%;0%;4
Ontario;Mostly sunny;82;56;SW;6;41%;1%;4
Oroville;Nice with some sun;71;48;NNE;7;48%;2%;3
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;72;52;ENE;6;72%;0%;4
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;93;65;WNW;4;17%;0%;4
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;81;42;WSW;12;32%;0%;4
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, nice;78;38;NNW;7;50%;2%;4
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;72;53;ESE;6;69%;0%;4
Porterville;Abundant sunshine;72;44;S;14;55%;2%;4
Ramona;Mostly sunny;83;48;SE;6;40%;2%;4
Redding;Sun and clouds, nice;72;47;NNW;5;43%;13%;3
Riverside;Mostly sunny;84;55;S;6;40%;0%;4
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;83;49;ESE;6;39%;1%;4
Sacramento;Partly sunny;72;49;NNW;9;48%;2%;3
Sacramento International;Partly sunny, nice;72;48;NNW;12;48%;0%;3
Salinas;Partly sunny;69;44;SE;8;64%;0%;4
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;84;55;SSE;6;38%;0%;4
San Carlos;Partly sunny;70;50;NW;8;52%;1%;4
San Diego;Partly sunny;74;60;S;6;70%;0%;4
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;76;55;WSW;5;60%;0%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;76;57;SE;5;61%;0%;4
San Francisco;Partly sunny;68;52;NNW;9;58%;1%;4
San Jose;Partly sunny;70;50;WNW;10;53%;0%;4
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;77;51;N;15;47%;2%;4
San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;72;58;NW;9;72%;1%;4
Sandberg;Not as warm;68;50;NW;14;43%;0%;4
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;78;58;SSE;5;62%;1%;4
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;77;49;NNE;6;57%;2%;4
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;76;51;N;13;52%;2%;4
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;74;59;ENE;5;66%;0%;4
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny, nice;72;42;NNW;6;51%;0%;3
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;82;43;NE;6;64%;3%;4
Santee;Mostly sunny;82;56;SSE;6;42%;1%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;55;26;E;6;37%;0%;4
Stockton;Partly sunny, nice;74;49;NW;9;46%;0%;3
Thermal;Mostly sunny, warm;92;57;WNW;4;25%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Clouds and sun, cool;55;19;ENE;3;49%;0%;3
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, warm;88;58;WNW;5;17%;1%;4
Ukiah;Partly sunny;70;40;WNW;6;52%;2%;3
Vacaville;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;NW;9;39%;2%;3
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;81;56;NNE;5;48%;1%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;71;54;N;15;61%;2%;4
Victorville;Mostly sunny;80;43;WSW;8;36%;1%;4
Visalia;Sunny and warm;72;43;NW;13;58%;1%;4
Watsonville;Partly sunny;71;45;N;5;58%;0%;4
