CA Forecast for Thursday, November 1, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;High clouds, cool;57;35;WSW;5;61%;29%;2
Arcata;High clouds;63;50;NNE;5;73%;14%;3
Auburn;Mostly sunny;73;53;ENE;5;30%;1%;3
Avalon;Abundant sunshine;75;65;NW;7;21%;1%;4
Bakersfield;Sunny and beautiful;77;50;ESE;4;34%;0%;4
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;79;51;NNE;5;33%;1%;3
Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;57;32;NNE;7;33%;1%;4
Bishop;Sunny and pleasant;71;43;NW;6;24%;0%;4
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;64;51;ENE;6;29%;4%;4
Blythe;Sunny and breezy;79;50;NW;14;13%;0%;4
Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;81;56;NE;5;20%;0%;4
Camarillo;Plenty of sunshine;81;54;NE;12;21%;0%;4
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;76;46;NNE;7;40%;0%;4
Campo;Sunny;74;44;NE;17;13%;0%;4
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;77;44;NNE;7;40%;0%;4
Chico;Mostly sunny, warm;81;57;NNE;7;33%;2%;3
China Lake;Sunny and pleasant;73;47;NW;6;17%;0%;4
Chino;Plenty of sun;81;55;NNE;7;20%;1%;4
Concord;Mostly sunny, warm;81;56;WSW;4;27%;0%;3
Corona;Plenty of sunshine;83;53;ESE;8;19%;0%;4
Crescent City;High clouds;60;52;N;6;83%;28%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and pleasant;72;47;SW;6;18%;0%;4
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;71;39;NNE;5;16%;0%;4
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;82;51;W;10;15%;0%;4
Eureka;High clouds;61;51;N;6;73%;14%;3
Fairfield;Mostly sunny, warm;81;53;NW;7;31%;0%;3
Fresno;Sunny and nice;75;50;NNW;4;41%;0%;4
Fullerton;Plenty of sunshine;82;55;ESE;4;22%;0%;4
Hanford;Sunny and pleasant;75;42;N;4;47%;1%;4
Hawthorne;Plenty of sun;79;58;N;5;33%;0%;4
Hayward;Mostly sunny;76;53;SW;5;36%;1%;3
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;82;51;W;10;15%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;76;52;N;8;46%;0%;4
Lancaster;Sunshine;72;41;NNW;7;22%;0%;4
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and beautiful;75;44;NW;5;33%;0%;4
Lincoln;Mostly sunny, warm;78;49;E;5;38%;1%;3
Livermore;Mostly sunny;78;51;WSW;5;30%;1%;3
Lompoc;Sunny and pleasant;77;44;ENE;7;45%;0%;4
Long Beach;Abundant sunshine;81;55;ESE;6;27%;0%;4
Los Alamitos;Sunshine;81;54;S;5;30%;0%;4
Los Angeles;Plenty of sun;80;58;NE;5;31%;2%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Plenty of sun;80;58;NE;5;31%;2%;4
Madera;Sunny and nice;75;47;NE;4;46%;1%;4
Mammoth;Some sun;57;40;NNW;5;61%;20%;2
Marysville;Mostly sunny;80;53;NNE;6;37%;1%;3
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;77;50;ESE;4;30%;0%;3
Merced;Mostly sunny, nice;75;46;ENE;3;41%;0%;3
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, nice;75;46;ENE;3;41%;0%;3
Miramar Mcas;Sunny;82;54;NE;6;30%;0%;4
Modesto;Mostly sunny;75;50;E;5;35%;0%;3
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;78;53;N;6;37%;0%;3
Mojave;Sunny;69;42;NNW;7;20%;1%;4
Montague;Some sun;60;42;NNE;2;52%;33%;2
Monterey Rabr;Sunny and nice;71;52;ESE;5;45%;0%;4
Mount Shasta;High clouds;63;41;NW;4;54%;20%;3
Napa County;Mostly sunny;78;51;NNW;5;37%;0%;3
Needles;Sunny and breezy;77;56;NW;14;16%;1%;4
North Island;Mostly sunny;76;57;NNW;7;46%;0%;4
Oakland;Mostly sunny;74;54;WSW;5;40%;1%;3
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;77;44;NNE;7;40%;0%;4
Ontario;Plenty of sun;81;55;NNE;7;20%;1%;4
Oroville;Mostly sunny, warm;81;56;NE;6;35%;2%;3
Oxnard;Sunny and breezy;78;54;N;14;33%;0%;4
Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;83;60;W;6;11%;0%;4
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;72;43;NE;10;17%;0%;4
Paso Robles;Plenty of sunshine;79;39;E;4;36%;0%;4
Point Mugu;Plenty of sunshine;78;54;NNE;14;31%;0%;4
Porterville;Sunny and pleasant;75;47;SE;5;45%;2%;4
Ramona;Sunny;80;45;E;6;24%;2%;4
Redding;High clouds;80;55;N;9;30%;5%;3
Riverside;Plenty of sun;82;52;NE;8;19%;0%;4
Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;78;46;E;6;23%;1%;4
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;78;51;WSW;4;36%;1%;3
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;79;52;NNE;6;35%;0%;3
Salinas;Sunny and nice;76;48;ESE;7;42%;0%;4
San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;80;53;NE;7;21%;0%;4
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;76;54;WSW;5;40%;1%;3
San Diego;Mostly sunny;77;56;NE;6;46%;0%;4
San Diego Brown;Sunny;79;50;ENE;6;33%;0%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;80;53;NNE;6;33%;0%;4
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;71;56;W;6;46%;1%;3
San Jose;Mostly sunny;78;53;SSW;7;32%;0%;3
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;81;47;NNE;7;33%;0%;4
San Nicolas Island;Clouds to sun;75;58;NW;9;51%;1%;4
Sandberg;Sunshine;66;54;NNW;12;17%;0%;4
Santa Ana;Sunny;82;55;E;7;33%;2%;4
Santa Barbara;Plenty of sunshine;75;49;NE;5;41%;1%;4
Santa Maria;Sunny and warm;80;47;NE;6;42%;0%;4
Santa Monica;Plenty of sunshine;78;57;NNE;6;32%;0%;4
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;79;50;N;5;40%;0%;3
Santa Ynez;Plenty of sunshine;83;42;NE;5;46%;1%;4
Santee;Sunny;83;52;E;6;24%;1%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;58;35;SE;5;46%;0%;4
Stockton;Mostly sunny;77;51;SSW;4;34%;0%;3
Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;83;51;NNW;8;14%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;61;29;NE;3;49%;0%;4
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and nice;73;54;WNW;9;15%;1%;4
Ukiah;Mostly sunny, warm;80;48;E;3;42%;0%;3
Vacaville;Mostly sunny, warm;82;55;NNW;8;25%;1%;3
Van Nuys;Plenty of sunshine;81;55;NNE;5;18%;1%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Plenty of sunshine;75;46;NE;6;47%;0%;4
Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;70;42;SSE;7;23%;1%;4
Visalia;Sunny and pleasant;74;44;WNW;3;48%;0%;4
Watsonville;Sunny;75;49;ENE;5;39%;0%;4
