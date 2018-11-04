CA Forecast for Monday, November 5, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Partly sunny, cool;53;18;NNE;4;55%;0%;3

Arcata;Partly sunny;59;39;NNE;6;75%;4%;3

Auburn;Mostly sunny;74;44;ENE;5;36%;2%;3

Avalon;Patchy fog, then sun;71;59;SE;5;55%;0%;4

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;78;52;ESE;4;40%;0%;4

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;78;40;N;7;34%;2%;3

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, mild;68;39;W;7;41%;1%;4

Bishop;Mostly sunny, warm;78;39;N;6;24%;0%;4

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;64;48;ENE;4;26%;2%;3

Blythe;Mostly sunny;86;57;SSE;4;27%;0%;4

Burbank;Mostly sunny;79;56;ESE;5;43%;0%;4

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;74;56;ENE;6;63%;0%;4

Camp Pendleton;Patchy fog, then sun;71;56;ESE;6;71%;25%;4

Campo;Mostly sunny, warm;80;41;SSW;10;26%;0%;4

Carlsbad;Patchy fog, then sun;72;51;ESE;6;66%;0%;4

Chico;Mostly sunny, warm;79;48;N;9;29%;3%;3

China Lake;Mostly sunny, warm;83;48;WNW;5;22%;0%;4

Chino;Mostly sunny;80;55;SSE;6;38%;1%;4

Concord;Mostly sunny;80;46;SW;5;39%;1%;3

Corona;Mostly sunny;82;53;SE;6;37%;0%;4

Crescent City;Periods of sun;59;44;N;13;76%;6%;3

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, warm;83;52;WSW;7;23%;0%;4

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;82;43;WSW;7;22%;0%;4

El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;89;57;WNW;4;26%;0%;4

Eureka;Partly sunny;59;42;NNE;7;73%;4%;3

Fairfield;Mostly sunny, warm;80;44;WNW;6;38%;1%;3

Fresno;Mostly sunny, nice;77;50;NNW;5;44%;0%;3

Fullerton;Patchy fog, then sun;77;57;ESE;4;59%;0%;4

Hanford;Mostly sunny, nice;78;43;WNW;5;51%;1%;3

Hawthorne;Patchy fog, then sun;73;60;ENE;5;73%;0%;4

Hayward;Mostly sunny;72;47;SSW;5;53%;2%;3

Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;89;57;WNW;4;26%;0%;4

Imperial Beach;Patchy fog, then sun;71;54;S;7;67%;0%;4

Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warm;82;47;WSW;9;26%;0%;4

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;79;44;NW;10;37%;0%;3

Lincoln;Mostly sunny, warm;78;40;NE;6;40%;3%;3

Livermore;Mostly sunny, warm;78;45;WSW;5;40%;2%;3

Lompoc;Patchy fog, then sun;73;47;NW;8;68%;0%;4

Long Beach;Patchy fog, then sun;75;59;ESE;6;66%;0%;4

Los Alamitos;Patchy fog, then sun;75;58;SSE;5;59%;0%;4

Los Angeles;Patchy fog, then sun;77;57;SE;5;55%;1%;4

Los Angeles Downtown;Patchy fog, then sun;77;57;SE;5;55%;1%;4

Madera;Mostly sunny, nice;79;45;NW;5;48%;1%;3

Mammoth;Partly sunny;53;23;NNW;5;55%;0%;3

Marysville;Mostly sunny, warm;79;43;NNW;9;36%;2%;3

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;79;43;NW;8;32%;0%;3

Merced;Mostly sunny;78;42;NNW;9;42%;0%;3

Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;78;42;NNW;9;42%;0%;3

Miramar Mcas;Patchy fog, then sun;80;57;SSE;6;47%;0%;4

Modesto;Mostly sunny;78;47;NNW;10;37%;0%;3

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;74;50;N;6;56%;0%;3

Mojave;Mostly sunny, warm;80;45;NW;8;23%;1%;4

Montague;Partly sunny;60;27;N;4;51%;6%;3

Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;65;47;NE;6;64%;0%;3

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;58;29;NNW;5;44%;6%;3

Napa County;Mostly sunny, nice;76;40;WNW;6;54%;1%;3

Needles;Mostly sunny;86;60;E;5;22%;1%;4

North Island;Patchy fog, then sun;72;59;SSE;6;66%;0%;4

Oakland;Mostly sunny, nice;71;48;SW;6;51%;2%;3

Oceanside;Patchy fog, then sun;72;51;ESE;6;66%;0%;4

Ontario;Mostly sunny;80;55;SSE;6;38%;1%;4

Oroville;Mostly sunny, warm;79;47;NE;7;34%;4%;3

Oxnard;Patchy fog, then sun;70;55;E;6;72%;0%;4

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;90;61;WNW;4;20%;0%;4

Palmdale;Mostly sunny;82;47;WSW;10;24%;0%;4

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;82;40;NNW;5;39%;0%;4

Point Mugu;Patchy fog, then sun;71;53;E;7;72%;0%;4

Porterville;Mostly sunny, nice;77;48;SE;4;42%;1%;3

Ramona;Mostly sunny;81;46;SE;6;38%;1%;4

Redding;Partly sunny, warm;78;48;NNW;12;24%;3%;3

Riverside;Mostly sunny;82;53;SSE;6;38%;0%;4

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;81;49;ESE;6;38%;1%;4

Sacramento;Mostly sunny, warm;79;44;NNW;8;40%;3%;3

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, warm;79;44;NNW;10;33%;2%;3

Salinas;Mostly sunny, nice;73;45;ESE;8;60%;0%;3

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;81;53;SSE;5;36%;0%;4

San Carlos;Mostly sunny, nice;73;48;W;6;52%;2%;3

San Diego;Patchy fog, then sun;73;58;S;5;68%;0%;4

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, nice;76;54;S;6;55%;0%;4

San Diego Montgomery;Patchy fog, then sun;76;57;SSE;6;52%;0%;4

San Francisco;Mostly sunny;68;50;W;7;58%;2%;3

San Jose;Mostly sunny;75;49;SSE;8;51%;0%;3

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;81;50;NE;10;42%;0%;4

San Nicolas Island;Patchy fog, then sun;71;58;NNE;4;72%;1%;4

Sandberg;Mostly sunny, breezy;73;54;WNW;14;26%;0%;4

Santa Ana;Patchy fog, then sun;77;57;SE;5;60%;1%;4

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;72;52;ENE;5;67%;1%;4

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;77;49;S;7;57%;0%;4

Santa Monica;Patchy fog, then sun;73;59;ENE;5;69%;0%;4

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, nice;76;40;NW;5;43%;2%;3

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;81;45;ENE;5;62%;1%;4

Santee;Mostly sunny;82;54;SSE;5;38%;1%;4

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;61;27;SE;5;35%;0%;3

Stockton;Mostly sunny, warm;80;47;WNW;7;40%;0%;3

Thermal;Mostly sunny, warm;90;53;WNW;4;26%;0%;4

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;63;20;N;3;38%;0%;3

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, warm;84;57;W;5;20%;1%;4

Ukiah;Mostly sunny, nice;76;37;NW;5;43%;2%;3

Vacaville;Mostly sunny, warm;82;46;WNW;8;26%;3%;3

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny, nice;78;56;ESE;5;47%;1%;4

Vandenberg AFB;Patchy fog, then sun;72;49;WNW;7;66%;0%;4

Victorville;Mostly sunny, warm;80;48;SSW;6;30%;1%;4

Visalia;Mostly sunny;76;45;N;4;49%;0%;3

Watsonville;Mostly sunny;73;45;NE;5;55%;0%;3

