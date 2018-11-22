CA Forecast for Friday, November 23, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Periods of rain;50;27;W;13;85%;86%;1

Arcata;Rain, some heavy;59;42;NNW;9;91%;91%;0

Auburn;Periods of rain;53;51;S;8;99%;93%;1

Avalon;Partly sunny;65;59;NW;9;70%;5%;3

Bakersfield;Periods of sun;63;54;SE;5;64%;36%;2

Beale AFB;Breezy with rain;55;49;SSE;16;95%;90%;0

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;53;33;WNW;8;90%;9%;4

Bishop;Showers around;59;38;WNW;6;49%;68%;1

Blue Canyon;Periods of rain;43;41;SSW;11;85%;85%;1

Blythe;Mostly sunny;73;48;SSE;4;50%;0%;3

Burbank;Mostly sunny;70;52;NNE;5;59%;6%;3

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;69;53;WNW;8;67%;8%;3

Camp Pendleton;Clouds breaking;66;53;E;7;76%;10%;3

Campo;Partly sunny;66;42;W;9;54%;26%;3

Carlsbad;Clouds breaking;68;51;ESE;6;71%;10%;3

Chico;Breezy with rain;57;53;SE;14;95%;88%;1

China Lake;Partly sunny;67;43;WSW;7;46%;0%;2

Chino;Mostly sunny;67;49;E;6;69%;6%;3

Concord;Rain at times;64;53;SW;11;79%;87%;1

Corona;Mostly sunny;69;51;SE;5;64%;6%;3

Crescent City;Rain, heavy at times;56;43;SSE;15;96%;92%;0

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, breezy;69;47;WSW;18;42%;0%;3

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;45;SW;16;47%;0%;3

El Centro;Mostly sunny;75;50;WSW;3;48%;0%;3

Eureka;Heavy rain;59;44;NNW;10;91%;91%;0

Fairfield;Periods of rain;62;54;SW;10;93%;88%;1

Fresno;Afternoon showers;58;51;ESE;8;86%;100%;1

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;71;54;E;4;65%;6%;3

Hanford;Mostly cloudy;61;50;SE;6;81%;44%;1

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;69;55;NE;6;70%;6%;3

Hayward;Periods of rain;62;56;WSW;9;95%;92%;1

Imperial;Mostly sunny;75;50;WSW;3;48%;0%;3

Imperial Beach;Some sun returning;67;54;NE;9;68%;27%;3

Lancaster;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;49;W;19;54%;1%;3

Lemoore Nas;A shower in the p.m.;62;46;ESE;8;83%;66%;1

Lincoln;Breezy with rain;56;52;SSE;14;100%;91%;1

Livermore;Occasional rain;62;55;WSW;7;87%;87%;1

Lompoc;Partly sunny;67;52;NW;9;88%;44%;1

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;70;54;ENE;6;68%;6%;3

Los Alamitos;Turning sunny;70;54;SE;5;63%;6%;3

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;69;53;ENE;5;62%;6%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;69;53;ENE;5;62%;6%;3

Madera;Afternoon showers;59;52;SE;7;82%;98%;1

Mammoth;Breezy with rain;47;30;W;14;88%;87%;1

Marysville;Breezy with rain;57;52;SSE;15;100%;86%;0

Mather AFB;Showers;55;48;SSE;13;93%;100%;1

Merced;Cooler, p.m. showers;57;48;SE;10;93%;100%;1

Merced (airport);Cooler, p.m. showers;57;48;SE;10;93%;100%;1

Miramar Mcas;Clouds breaking;72;57;SE;6;53%;27%;3

Modesto;Showers around;57;49;SE;10;91%;92%;1

Moffett Nas;Periods of rain;63;54;S;7;91%;87%;1

Mojave;Partly sunny, breezy;62;49;WNW;18;48%;1%;3

Montague;Rain, some heavy;53;30;NW;10;74%;91%;0

Monterey Rabr;Showers around;63;53;WSW;10;81%;92%;1

Mount Shasta;Rain, heavy at times;46;35;NW;4;80%;85%;1

Napa County;Periods of rain;60;49;WSW;11;94%;90%;1

Needles;Mostly sunny;72;50;SSE;5;40%;1%;3

North Island;Some sun returning;69;57;NW;8;64%;27%;3

Oakland;Rain at times;62;55;WSW;11;92%;89%;1

Oceanside;Clouds breaking;68;51;ESE;6;71%;10%;3

Ontario;Mostly sunny;67;49;E;6;69%;6%;3

Oroville;Breezy with rain;57;54;SSE;14;92%;90%;1

Oxnard;Mostly sunny;67;53;WNW;12;75%;10%;3

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;75;55;WSW;5;46%;0%;3

Palmdale;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;48;SW;15;50%;0%;3

Paso Robles;Mostly cloudy;63;50;SSW;6;87%;44%;1

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;69;50;WNW;11;69%;8%;3

Porterville;Rather cloudy;61;50;ESE;4;66%;44%;1

Ramona;Partly sunny;67;48;SE;6;70%;27%;3

Redding;Rain, heavy at times;58;45;SSW;12;84%;91%;0

Riverside;Mostly sunny;68;49;SE;5;71%;6%;3

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;66;46;ESE;6;77%;6%;3

Sacramento;Rainy times;59;53;SSE;11;97%;100%;1

Sacramento International;Showers;56;48;SSE;14;95%;96%;1

Salinas;Showers around;63;55;WSW;11;90%;93%;1

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;67;48;E;5;71%;27%;3

San Carlos;Rain at times;63;56;WSW;9;91%;88%;1

San Diego;Some sun returning;69;58;ESE;6;64%;27%;3

San Diego Brown;Clouds breaking;68;54;SE;6;68%;27%;3

San Diego Montgomery;Clouds breaking;69;54;SE;6;59%;27%;3

San Francisco;Periods of rain;62;55;W;13;92%;86%;1

San Jose;Periods of rain;63;55;SE;7;89%;92%;1

San Luis Obispo;Mostly cloudy;65;53;NW;7;85%;44%;1

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny, windy;67;54;NW;22;76%;9%;3

Sandberg;Breezy with some sun;54;46;NW;18;64%;27%;3

Santa Ana;Turning sunny;70;55;SE;5;65%;7%;3

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;69;54;NNW;7;67%;19%;2

Santa Maria;Periods of sun;66;54;NNW;7;89%;44%;1

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;70;55;NE;6;63%;6%;3

Santa Rosa;Occasional rain;63;51;W;8;92%;89%;1

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;69;52;N;6;85%;44%;1

Santee;Some sun returning;72;53;SE;6;57%;26%;3

South Lake Tahoe;Periods of rain;45;37;WSW;15;80%;91%;1

Stockton;Showers;60;55;SSE;9;93%;100%;1

Thermal;Mostly sunny;76;46;SSW;3;53%;0%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;Breezy with rain;46;33;SW;14;77%;80%;1

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;70;48;WSW;5;44%;1%;3

Ukiah;Rain, heavy at times;59;45;W;7;87%;91%;0

Vacaville;Periods of rain;61;47;SSW;10;90%;88%;1

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;70;52;NNE;5;58%;7%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;65;54;NW;9;90%;44%;1

Victorville;Mostly sunny;65;45;WSW;11;60%;3%;3

Visalia;Mostly cloudy;60;47;ESE;5;81%;44%;1

Watsonville;Afternoon showers;64;56;WSW;6;88%;95%;1

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather