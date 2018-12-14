CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mainly cloudy;46;37;SSE;6;78%;33%;1
Arcata;Mostly cloudy;61;55;SSE;7;69%;75%;1
Auburn;Mostly cloudy;58;48;ESE;5;75%;37%;1
Avalon;Plenty of sunshine;65;56;NW;6;39%;0%;3
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;63;43;E;5;56%;0%;3
Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy;59;50;SE;4;75%;44%;1
Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;56;25;SSW;5;32%;2%;3
Bishop;Partly sunny;54;23;S;5;32%;1%;3
Blue Canyon;Mainly cloudy;46;39;ESE;5;57%;35%;1
Blythe;Sunny and warm;72;41;NE;5;22%;0%;3
Burbank;Sunny and pleasant;72;49;ENE;4;31%;0%;3
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;70;46;NE;5;44%;0%;3
Camp Pendleton;Brilliant sunshine;64;43;NNE;7;64%;0%;3
Campo;Plenty of sun;70;38;NE;10;22%;1%;3
Carlsbad;Plenty of sunshine;69;42;N;5;60%;0%;3
Chico;A shower;56;52;SE;5;84%;82%;1
China Lake;Mostly sunny;60;32;NW;3;29%;0%;3
Chino;Sunny;72;47;NE;4;25%;2%;3
Concord;Mostly cloudy;64;52;SSE;3;71%;74%;1
Corona;Sunny and pleasant;74;45;E;5;24%;0%;3
Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;58;51;S;15;72%;77%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;64;35;S;4;27%;0%;3
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;60;28;W;2;39%;0%;3
El Centro;Sunny and pleasant;73;44;WNW;3;30%;0%;3
Eureka;Mostly cloudy;60;55;SSE;7;68%;76%;1
Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;61;50;ESE;5;82%;44%;1
Fresno;Partly sunny;62;42;E;4;62%;2%;3
Fullerton;Sunny and pleasant;73;47;N;3;40%;0%;3
Hanford;Partly sunny;61;38;SE;4;79%;2%;3
Hawthorne;Plenty of sunshine;70;51;NE;4;49%;0%;3
Hayward;Mostly cloudy;64;54;SSE;6;75%;44%;1
Imperial;Sunny and pleasant;73;44;WNW;3;30%;0%;3
Imperial Beach;Sunshine;68;49;ENE;8;60%;0%;3
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;62;31;N;5;29%;0%;3
Lemoore Nas;Partial sunshine;61;38;ENE;4;81%;2%;3
Lincoln;Mostly cloudy;60;49;ESE;5;79%;44%;1
Livermore;Mostly cloudy;63;49;S;6;75%;44%;1
Lompoc;Partly sunny;65;41;E;5;74%;3%;3
Long Beach;Sunny and beautiful;70;49;N;4;52%;0%;3
Los Alamitos;Plenty of sun;70;46;N;5;44%;0%;3
Los Angeles;Sunny and nice;71;51;NE;4;38%;2%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and nice;71;51;NE;4;38%;2%;3
Madera;Mostly cloudy;63;42;E;4;68%;6%;2
Mammoth;A shower in the a.m.;43;39;SSE;8;79%;83%;1
Marysville;Mainly cloudy;58;50;SE;4;82%;44%;1
Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy;63;48;SE;5;70%;30%;1
Merced;Mostly cloudy;60;42;SE;4;73%;13%;2
Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;60;42;SE;4;73%;13%;2
Miramar Mcas;Nice with sunshine;74;49;ENE;6;42%;0%;3
Modesto;Mostly cloudy;61;45;SSE;4;75%;25%;1
Moffett Nas;Mostly cloudy;64;52;SSE;5;80%;44%;1
Mojave;Mostly sunny;60;32;N;6;26%;1%;3
Montague;Mostly cloudy;47;39;E;5;81%;67%;1
Monterey Rabr;Rather cloudy;64;48;S;3;71%;42%;1
Mount Shasta;Spotty showers;44;39;SE;3;83%;91%;1
Napa County;Mostly cloudy;61;53;E;5;82%;77%;1
Needles;Plenty of sunshine;71;46;NW;6;19%;1%;3
North Island;Plenty of sunshine;68;51;NE;7;61%;0%;3
Oakland;Mostly cloudy;62;54;SSE;6;76%;77%;1
Oceanside;Plenty of sunshine;69;42;N;5;60%;0%;3
Ontario;Sunny;72;47;NE;4;25%;2%;3
Oroville;Mostly cloudy;58;53;ESE;5;82%;44%;1
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;66;48;N;6;58%;0%;3
Palm Springs;Sunny and nice;76;49;W;3;21%;0%;3
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;60;34;S;3;36%;0%;3
Paso Robles;Partly sunny;63;38;SE;2;78%;6%;3
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;66;45;NNE;6;57%;0%;3
Porterville;Partly sunny;63;39;E;4;73%;2%;3
Ramona;Sunny and delightful;74;39;E;5;27%;2%;3
Redding;A shower;54;50;NNE;3;89%;90%;1
Riverside;Sunny and beautiful;74;45;ENE;5;26%;0%;3
Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;72;39;E;5;23%;2%;3
Sacramento;Mostly cloudy;62;50;SE;4;76%;42%;1
Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;60;48;SSE;5;81%;44%;1
Salinas;Mostly cloudy;65;48;ESE;9;71%;37%;1
San Bernardino;Sunny and pleasant;73;45;ENE;4;23%;0%;3
San Carlos;Mostly cloudy;63;54;SSE;7;80%;44%;1
San Diego;Plenty of sunshine;69;50;N;6;53%;0%;3
San Diego Brown;Plenty of sun;71;46;E;6;48%;0%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Plenty of sun;71;47;NE;5;48%;0%;3
San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;61;55;SSE;7;89%;75%;1
San Jose;Mostly cloudy;65;52;SE;6;76%;44%;1
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;66;44;N;4;67%;5%;3
San Nicolas Island;Plenty of sunshine;64;51;WNW;8;80%;2%;3
Sandberg;Not as cool;58;45;N;14;26%;0%;3
Santa Ana;Sunshine;70;46;ENE;5;53%;2%;3
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;65;42;E;5;73%;2%;3
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;67;43;E;4;68%;1%;3
Santa Monica;Plenty of sunshine;72;52;NNE;4;45%;0%;3
Santa Rosa;Mostly cloudy;60;54;SE;4;87%;81%;1
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;67;38;ESE;4;72%;2%;3
Santee;Sunny and nice;75;44;E;5;34%;1%;3
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;45;30;SW;6;53%;8%;2
Stockton;Mostly cloudy;64;48;SE;6;74%;37%;1
Thermal;Sunny and nice;77;40;NW;2;31%;0%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;42;29;S;5;67%;14%;1
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;67;41;W;5;22%;1%;3
Ukiah;A shower;57;52;SE;4;86%;87%;1
Vacaville;Mainly cloudy;61;47;SSE;3;84%;44%;1
Van Nuys;Sunny and delightful;72;48;NNE;4;33%;2%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;63;45;E;5;78%;4%;3
Victorville;Plenty of sun;64;33;SSE;4;29%;1%;3
Visalia;Partly sunny;61;39;NE;3;74%;1%;3
Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;64;51;E;5;78%;44%;1
