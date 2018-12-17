CA Forecast for Wednesday, December 19, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly cloudy;46;35;SW;15;74%;54%;1

Arcata;Breezy with rain;59;51;S;14;86%;88%;0

Auburn;Mostly cloudy;57;42;ENE;5;71%;13%;2

Avalon;Mostly sunny;63;56;NNW;6;70%;3%;3

Bakersfield;Partly sunny;58;44;SSE;4;77%;7%;3

Beale AFB;Mainly cloudy;61;44;ESE;6;76%;21%;2

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;54;26;NNW;6;81%;5%;3

Bishop;Periods of sun;58;28;NW;5;42%;0%;3

Blue Canyon;Mostly cloudy;44;38;ENE;4;53%;14%;2

Blythe;Mostly sunny, warm;70;44;NW;6;39%;0%;3

Burbank;Mostly sunny, nice;69;48;NNE;5;65%;3%;3

Camarillo;Mostly sunny, nice;67;46;ENE;5;63%;4%;3

Camp Pendleton;Sunshine and cool;63;46;ENE;7;82%;3%;3

Campo;Mostly sunny;67;40;NE;8;50%;2%;3

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;66;43;N;5;78%;3%;3

Chico;Mostly cloudy;58;46;E;6;74%;44%;1

China Lake;Partly sunny;62;35;NW;4;60%;0%;3

Chino;Mostly sunny;67;47;N;4;68%;4%;3

Concord;Clouds and sun;63;48;SW;3;72%;15%;2

Corona;Sunshine, pleasant;68;45;ESE;5;64%;3%;3

Crescent City;Rain, heavy at times;57;48;SSE;23;93%;93%;0

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;63;38;WSW;7;62%;0%;3

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;60;32;SW;4;77%;0%;3

El Centro;Mostly sunny;72;46;WNW;3;53%;0%;3

Eureka;Breezy with rain;59;52;S;14;87%;87%;0

Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;62;46;WNW;5;81%;17%;1

Fresno;Partly sunny;59;45;SSE;4;77%;3%;2

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;69;47;NE;3;67%;4%;3

Hanford;Partly sunny;57;43;ESE;4;85%;5%;3

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;66;50;NNE;4;71%;4%;3

Hayward;Periods of sun;60;49;NW;5;80%;14%;2

Imperial;Mostly sunny;72;46;WNW;3;53%;0%;3

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;66;49;NE;9;73%;3%;3

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;61;33;WNW;6;61%;0%;3

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;59;41;WNW;6;81%;4%;2

Lincoln;Mostly cloudy;60;42;ENE;5;75%;19%;2

Livermore;Periods of sun;60;45;W;5;76%;11%;2

Lompoc;Partly sunny;64;43;N;9;69%;2%;3

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;67;49;N;4;74%;4%;3

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;67;47;ESE;5;76%;4%;3

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;68;50;NNE;4;70%;5%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;68;50;NNE;4;70%;5%;3

Madera;Periods of sun;59;45;SW;4;75%;2%;2

Mammoth;A little p.m. rain;43;35;SSW;14;84%;80%;1

Marysville;Mostly cloudy;60;45;E;6;73%;25%;1

Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy;60;44;ESE;4;82%;5%;2

Merced;Periods of sun;60;43;NW;4;81%;3%;2

Merced (airport);Periods of sun;60;43;NW;4;81%;3%;2

Miramar Mcas;Sunshine and nice;69;49;ENE;6;64%;3%;3

Modesto;Partly sunny;62;45;NW;3;78%;4%;2

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;62;48;N;3;75%;12%;2

Mojave;Mostly sunny;59;35;NW;7;62%;1%;3

Montague;Occasional rain;54;38;SW;16;74%;83%;1

Monterey Rabr;Periods of sun;61;45;E;3;66%;4%;3

Mount Shasta;Breezy with rain;43;34;N;14;81%;74%;1

Napa County;Rather cloudy;61;48;NW;5;81%;20%;1

Needles;Mostly sunny, nice;71;50;NW;8;33%;1%;3

North Island;Mostly sunny;67;52;NE;7;71%;3%;3

Oakland;Partly sunny;60;49;NW;6;79%;15%;2

Oceanside;Mostly sunny;66;43;N;5;78%;3%;3

Ontario;Mostly sunny;67;47;N;4;68%;4%;3

Oroville;Rather cloudy;59;46;ENE;6;71%;36%;1

Oxnard;Mostly sunny;64;48;NE;6;70%;3%;3

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;76;53;WNW;3;39%;0%;3

Palmdale;Mostly sunny;61;34;WNW;6;62%;0%;3

Paso Robles;Partly sunny;59;39;ENE;5;81%;2%;3

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;64;48;ENE;6;75%;4%;3

Porterville;Partly sunny;57;43;SSW;4;79%;8%;3

Ramona;Mostly sunny;68;40;E;5;70%;4%;3

Redding;A little p.m. rain;54;46;ESE;4;87%;79%;1

Riverside;Mostly sunny, nice;69;46;NE;5;64%;3%;3

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;67;40;E;5;68%;4%;3

Sacramento;Mostly cloudy;61;45;NW;5;76%;14%;2

Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;60;43;S;6;85%;15%;1

Salinas;Periods of sun;64;44;ESE;7;67%;3%;2

San Bernardino;Sunshine, pleasant;68;47;NE;5;66%;3%;3

San Carlos;Partly sunny;61;49;NNW;5;79%;14%;2

San Diego;Mostly sunny;67;51;N;6;75%;3%;3

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;66;47;E;6;72%;3%;3

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;67;48;NE;5;69%;3%;3

San Francisco;Periods of sun;60;51;WNW;6;86%;16%;2

San Jose;Clouds and sun;62;47;SE;4;71%;10%;2

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;66;49;NNE;9;58%;2%;3

San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;63;53;NW;11;80%;5%;3

Sandberg;Mostly sunny, breezy;52;43;NNW;15;60%;4%;3

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;67;48;E;5;71%;5%;3

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;66;43;NE;5;72%;5%;3

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;66;48;N;10;63%;2%;3

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny, nice;67;52;NE;5;63%;4%;3

Santa Rosa;Mostly cloudy;59;47;WNW;4;85%;44%;1

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;68;39;NE;6;72%;3%;3

Santee;Mostly sunny, nice;71;46;ENE;6;59%;3%;3

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;46;24;WSW;6;57%;0%;2

Stockton;Partly sunny;62;46;NW;5;74%;8%;2

Thermal;Mostly sunny, nice;75;44;NW;3;44%;0%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;Mainly cloudy;41;24;SSE;4;64%;1%;2

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;67;45;WNW;7;45%;1%;3

Ukiah;A little p.m. rain;57;46;N;2;86%;85%;1

Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;63;44;WSW;4;83%;18%;2

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny, nice;69;49;NNE;5;65%;5%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;63;49;N;12;71%;2%;3

Victorville;Mostly sunny;60;33;WSW;5;73%;2%;3

Visalia;Partly sunny;58;43;S;3;81%;5%;3

Watsonville;Partly sunny;63;45;NE;5;73%;6%;2

