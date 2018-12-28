CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, December 29, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny;42;27;SW;4;82%;16%;2
Arcata;Partly sunny;56;44;SE;5;87%;37%;2
Auburn;Partly sunny;52;35;ESE;5;70%;4%;2
Avalon;Sunny;61;50;NNW;7;28%;0%;3
Bakersfield;Sunny and breezy;55;33;E;18;48%;0%;3
Beale AFB;Partly sunny;55;34;E;4;61%;3%;2
Big Bear City;Plenty of sun;39;21;NNE;32;34%;2%;3
Bishop;Sunny, but cool;52;28;NW;6;25%;0%;3
Blue Canyon;Not as cool;52;38;ENE;3;40%;4%;2
Blythe;Sunny, but cool;59;33;NNW;10;24%;0%;3
Burbank;Sunny and breezy;62;39;NNE;18;23%;0%;3
Camarillo;Plenty of sunshine;65;39;NE;8;28%;0%;3
Camp Pendleton;Cool with sunshine;59;37;NE;6;39%;0%;3
Campo;Plenty of sunshine;51;29;NE;22;25%;0%;3
Carlsbad;Plenty of sunshine;63;32;NE;6;42%;0%;3
Chico;Partly sunny;56;36;E;5;69%;8%;2
China Lake;Sunny, windy, cool;54;27;WNW;22;26%;0%;3
Chino;Sunshine and breezy;61;39;NNE;18;21%;1%;3
Concord;Mostly sunny;58;39;SSW;3;49%;0%;2
Corona;Breezy with sunshine;62;35;ESE;18;20%;0%;3
Crescent City;Partly sunny;53;45;SSE;3;80%;44%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and breezy;52;30;WSW;18;26%;0%;3
Edwards AFB;Sunny, windy, cool;51;24;S;22;30%;0%;3
El Centro;Sunny and breezy;61;34;WNW;19;27%;0%;3
Eureka;Partly sunny;56;45;SE;5;84%;37%;2
Fairfield;Partly sunny;57;35;SW;6;56%;1%;2
Fresno;Sunny;54;33;E;3;53%;0%;3
Fullerton;Plenty of sunshine;66;40;NE;3;25%;0%;3
Hanford;Sunshine;53;28;SSE;4;70%;1%;3
Hawthorne;Plenty of sunshine;65;45;N;4;27%;0%;3
Hayward;Mostly sunny;57;43;SW;5;53%;2%;2
Imperial;Sunny and breezy;61;34;WNW;19;27%;0%;3
Imperial Beach;Plenty of sunshine;64;40;E;8;36%;0%;3
Lancaster;Sunny and windy;50;28;SSE;22;29%;0%;3
Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;53;29;WNW;3;66%;0%;3
Lincoln;Partly sunny;54;34;ESE;5;73%;3%;2
Livermore;Mostly sunny;56;38;SW;6;52%;2%;2
Lompoc;Plenty of sun;61;37;NNW;6;52%;0%;3
Long Beach;Plenty of sunshine;65;43;NE;4;28%;0%;3
Los Alamitos;Plenty of sunshine;65;42;E;6;28%;0%;3
Los Angeles;Sunny, but cool;63;43;N;5;29%;1%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny, but cool;63;43;N;5;29%;1%;3
Madera;Mostly sunny;54;30;E;4;63%;1%;2
Mammoth;Clouds and sun;42;29;SW;4;85%;27%;2
Marysville;Partly sunny;55;34;ESE;6;74%;4%;2
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;54;34;ESE;4;61%;1%;2
Merced;Mostly sunny;53;31;ESE;3;65%;0%;2
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;53;31;ESE;3;65%;0%;2
Miramar Mcas;Sunny;65;39;ENE;7;30%;0%;3
Modesto;Mostly sunny;54;33;ESE;3;61%;0%;2
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;59;42;SSW;3;48%;1%;2
Mojave;Sunny, windy, chilly;49;28;WNW;22;27%;1%;3
Montague;Periods of sun;47;31;E;2;77%;36%;2
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;58;43;W;4;50%;1%;3
Mount Shasta;Milder;49;32;NNW;1;70%;36%;2
Napa County;Partly sunny;57;38;W;3;59%;1%;2
Needles;Sunny and breezy;56;37;NNW;17;22%;1%;3
North Island;Sunny and cool;65;44;E;7;37%;0%;3
Oakland;Mostly sunny;56;43;WSW;5;50%;2%;2
Oceanside;Plenty of sunshine;63;32;NE;6;42%;0%;3
Ontario;Sunshine and breezy;61;39;NNE;18;21%;1%;3
Oroville;Partly sunny;56;37;E;5;70%;6%;2
Oxnard;Plenty of sunshine;63;42;NE;10;36%;0%;3
Palm Springs;Sunny and breezy;63;40;SW;18;17%;0%;3
Palmdale;Sunny, windy, cool;51;30;SSW;22;23%;0%;3
Paso Robles;Plenty of sun;56;28;E;4;57%;0%;3
Point Mugu;Sunny;64;39;NE;11;34%;0%;3
Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;53;31;SE;4;63%;1%;3
Ramona;Sunny and breezy;60;27;E;18;28%;2%;3
Redding;Partly sunny;61;37;NNE;3;57%;16%;2
Riverside;Sunny and breezy;62;36;NE;19;19%;0%;3
Riverside March;Sunny and breezy;59;30;E;19;25%;2%;3
Sacramento;Partly sunny;55;33;SE;5;63%;2%;2
Sacramento International;Partly sunny;55;33;SE;4;62%;1%;2
Salinas;Mostly sunny;60;40;SSE;7;49%;0%;3
San Bernardino;Sunshine and breezy;60;37;NNE;18;21%;0%;3
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;58;45;W;5;53%;2%;2
San Diego;Sunny and cool;63;42;E;6;37%;0%;3
San Diego Brown;Sunny, but cool;63;36;ESE;6;34%;0%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Plenty of sun;63;38;ENE;6;35%;0%;3
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;56;46;W;6;59%;2%;2
San Jose;Mostly sunny;58;41;SSE;4;47%;1%;2
San Luis Obispo;Plenty of sunshine;62;36;NNE;5;48%;0%;3
San Nicolas Island;Sunny and breezy;61;50;NW;16;51%;1%;3
Sandberg;Sunny, windy, chilly;45;36;NNW;25;25%;0%;3
Santa Ana;Sunny and cool;64;40;E;8;29%;2%;3
Santa Barbara;Plenty of sunshine;60;37;NE;6;51%;1%;3
Santa Maria;Sunny and breezy;62;36;NNE;18;49%;0%;3
Santa Monica;Plenty of sunshine;67;46;NNE;5;24%;0%;3
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;58;38;WNW;4;64%;2%;2
Santa Ynez;Sunny and breezy;60;30;NNE;18;58%;1%;3
Santee;Sunny and breezy;65;35;E;18;25%;1%;3
South Lake Tahoe;Not as cold;42;21;SW;5;59%;0%;3
Stockton;Mostly sunny;55;36;SE;4;58%;0%;2
Thermal;Sunny and breezy;64;36;NW;18;19%;0%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Not as cold;42;23;SW;0;64%;0%;3
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and windy;53;36;NW;22;20%;1%;3
Ukiah;Partly sunny;58;38;WNW;1;63%;6%;2
Vacaville;Partly sunny;58;35;SSW;4;53%;2%;2
Van Nuys;Sunny and breezy;63;40;N;18;21%;1%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Plenty of sunshine;59;39;N;6;52%;0%;3
Victorville;Sunny and windy;50;27;SSW;22;29%;1%;3
Visalia;Abundant sunshine;54;30;NE;2;62%;0%;3
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;59;39;ENE;4;51%;1%;2
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather