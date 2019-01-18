CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Cloudy with flurries;41;36;SW;8;85%;66%;1
Arcata;A little rain;58;55;S;11;79%;95%;1
Auburn;Mostly cloudy;53;49;SE;5;91%;44%;1
Avalon;Mostly sunny, cool;61;55;N;5;72%;2%;3
Bakersfield;Partly sunny;60;46;E;4;70%;7%;3
Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy;57;49;ESE;5;84%;65%;1
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;48;28;NNE;7;96%;7%;4
Bishop;Partly sunny;56;31;W;6;47%;7%;2
Blue Canyon;Mostly cloudy;41;39;ESE;4;72%;66%;1
Blythe;Sunny and nice;70;46;N;9;49%;0%;3
Burbank;Mostly sunny;66;48;NNE;5;69%;3%;3
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;67;49;NE;4;69%;2%;3
Camp Pendleton;Cool with sunshine;60;48;N;4;92%;25%;3
Campo;Mostly sunny;64;46;ENE;9;62%;25%;4
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;64;45;NE;4;88%;25%;3
Chico;Becoming rainy;53;50;SE;7;89%;81%;1
China Lake;Partly sunny;61;37;NW;5;67%;0%;3
Chino;Mostly sunny;64;49;NNE;5;77%;41%;3
Concord;Mainly cloudy;59;49;SE;3;72%;66%;1
Corona;Mostly sunny;66;48;ENE;5;71%;3%;3
Crescent City;Occasional rain;56;53;S;19;82%;93%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;63;40;SW;7;65%;0%;3
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;59;35;NE;7;73%;0%;3
El Centro;Mostly sunny;69;46;NW;7;60%;0%;3
Eureka;A touch of rain;58;55;S;13;78%;94%;1
Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;57;48;ESE;5;87%;55%;1
Fresno;Partly sunny;61;45;ESE;3;78%;12%;2
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;66;49;NE;3;78%;3%;3
Hanford;Sun and clouds;59;41;ESE;4;91%;8%;2
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;64;50;N;4;80%;2%;3
Hayward;Periods of sun;59;51;SSE;5;75%;44%;1
Imperial;Mostly sunny;69;46;NW;7;60%;0%;3
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;64;52;N;7;79%;4%;3
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;60;35;N;8;68%;0%;3
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;61;41;SSW;4;79%;6%;2
Lincoln;Mostly cloudy;56;50;ESE;5;90%;44%;1
Livermore;Periods of sun;58;48;S;4;77%;43%;1
Lompoc;Partly sunny;66;46;NNW;7;70%;2%;3
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;65;49;NNE;4;82%;3%;3
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;65;48;NE;5;76%;3%;3
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;65;50;NNE;4;79%;4%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;65;50;NNE;4;79%;4%;3
Madera;Partly sunny;62;46;ESE;4;78%;14%;2
Mammoth;Cloudy with flurries;39;37;SSW;11;87%;79%;1
Marysville;Mostly cloudy;55;49;ESE;6;92%;65%;1
Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy;58;48;E;4;85%;34%;2
Merced;Partly sunny;60;43;ENE;3;81%;23%;2
Merced (airport);Partly sunny;60;43;ENE;3;81%;23%;2
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;67;52;NE;5;75%;25%;3
Modesto;Periods of sun;60;46;E;3;77%;36%;2
Moffett Nas;Periods of sun;61;49;SSE;3;70%;42%;1
Mojave;Mostly sunny;58;37;NNW;7;63%;1%;3
Montague;Periods of rain;46;41;S;8;79%;90%;1
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;64;48;SSE;2;63%;23%;2
Mount Shasta;Cloudy, rain, chilly;41;39;SE;3;85%;100%;1
Napa County;Mostly cloudy;58;49;E;5;80%;65%;1
Needles;Mostly sunny;68;49;NNW;11;40%;1%;3
North Island;Cool with sunshine;66;53;N;7;74%;25%;3
Oakland;Periods of sun;58;52;SE;5;75%;44%;1
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;64;45;NE;4;88%;25%;3
Ontario;Mostly sunny;64;49;NNE;5;77%;41%;3
Oroville;Becoming rainy;54;50;ESE;6;92%;81%;1
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;63;49;NNE;5;75%;2%;3
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;72;52;WNW;5;55%;0%;3
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;60;36;WSW;7;63%;0%;3
Paso Robles;Periods of sun;62;40;ENE;3;81%;5%;3
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;64;47;NNE;5;75%;2%;3
Porterville;Partly sunny;60;43;ESE;4;92%;10%;2
Ramona;Mostly sunny;64;43;E;5;72%;26%;3
Redding;Occasional rain;52;48;NE;6;87%;85%;1
Riverside;Mostly sunny;66;49;NE;5;69%;3%;3
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;64;43;ENE;5;78%;5%;3
Sacramento;Mostly cloudy;56;49;SE;4;84%;55%;1
Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;57;48;E;4;87%;44%;1
Salinas;Periods of sun;64;47;ESE;8;68%;17%;2
San Bernardino;Sunshine and cool;65;48;NE;6;75%;25%;3
San Carlos;Partly sunny;60;51;SSE;5;80%;44%;1
San Diego;Mostly sunny, cool;65;51;NNE;6;75%;25%;3
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;64;49;ENE;6;85%;4%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;65;50;NNE;5;78%;25%;3
San Francisco;Partly sunny;57;53;SSE;5;88%;44%;1
San Jose;Partly sunny;62;49;SSE;5;66%;39%;2
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;66;46;NNE;6;66%;4%;3
San Nicolas Island;Breezy with sunshine;62;53;NW;14;81%;3%;3
Sandberg;Mostly sunny, breezy;53;44;NNW;17;68%;3%;3
Santa Ana;Sunshine and cool;66;49;ENE;5;72%;5%;3
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;66;47;NNE;5;70%;3%;3
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;67;45;N;8;68%;3%;3
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;65;52;NE;4;71%;2%;3
Santa Rosa;Mostly cloudy;56;50;ESE;4;88%;65%;1
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;67;43;NE;5;73%;4%;3
Santee;Mostly sunny;67;47;ENE;6;62%;41%;3
South Lake Tahoe;A few flurries;40;34;WSW;6;87%;80%;1
Stockton;Partly sunny;58;48;SE;5;82%;44%;1
Thermal;Mostly sunny;74;47;NNW;5;54%;0%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;A few flurries;39;31;S;2;85%;79%;1
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;65;45;NW;9;53%;1%;3
Ukiah;Occasional rain;54;49;SE;4;84%;82%;1
Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;57;47;S;2;86%;70%;1
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;66;49;NNE;5;63%;4%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;63;47;N;11;76%;2%;3
Victorville;Mostly sunny, cool;59;36;SE;6;76%;2%;3
Visalia;Partial sunshine;60;42;SSE;3;84%;10%;2
Watsonville;Partly sunny;63;47;E;5;75%;29%;2
