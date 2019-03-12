CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, March 14, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny, cold;40;18;E;6;53%;1%;4
Arcata;Mostly sunny, cool;56;39;NE;7;64%;3%;4
Auburn;Mostly sunny, cool;57;35;ENE;8;47%;2%;5
Avalon;Sunshine, but cool;62;52;SE;6;54%;3%;6
Bakersfield;Sunny, but cool;60;39;ESE;5;56%;2%;5
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, breezy;62;37;NE;15;42%;0%;5
Big Bear City;Sunny and cold;40;19;NNE;8;81%;9%;6
Bishop;Cooler with sunshine;53;26;NW;10;22%;0%;5
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, cold;42;29;ENE;9;39%;2%;5
Blythe;Mostly sunny, breezy;70;43;NNW;14;23%;0%;6
Burbank;Sunny, but cool;68;46;NE;6;38%;3%;6
Camarillo;Sunshine;67;49;ENE;7;44%;0%;5
Camp Pendleton;Cool with sunshine;61;45;NE;6;67%;5%;6
Campo;Cool with sunshine;60;35;ENE;8;64%;25%;6
Carlsbad;Sunny;64;42;NE;6;73%;6%;6
Chico;Mostly sunny, cool;62;39;NNE;9;41%;2%;5
China Lake;Sunny and cool;61;37;ENE;7;30%;0%;5
Chino;Sunny and cool;65;44;NNE;6;53%;26%;6
Concord;Plenty of sunshine;65;40;W;10;36%;0%;5
Corona;Sunshine;68;43;ESE;7;50%;4%;6
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;52;38;NE;9;72%;9%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, cool;62;37;ENE;12;38%;0%;6
Edwards AFB;Cool with sunshine;58;34;NE;7;47%;0%;6
El Centro;Sunshine, but cool;67;41;NNE;12;35%;0%;6
Eureka;Mostly sunny;54;40;NE;8;63%;3%;4
Fairfield;Plenty of sun;63;37;NW;11;39%;0%;5
Fresno;Sunny, but cool;62;40;E;7;51%;5%;5
Fullerton;Plenty of sunshine;68;48;N;4;53%;5%;6
Hanford;Sunny and cool;61;35;NNW;7;59%;5%;5
Hawthorne;Sunshine;67;50;N;9;44%;4%;6
Hayward;Plenty of sun;62;39;NW;8;42%;1%;5
Imperial;Sunshine, but cool;67;41;NNE;12;35%;0%;6
Imperial Beach;Brilliant sunshine;64;47;E;8;62%;3%;6
Lancaster;Sunny and cool;57;33;NNE;8;48%;0%;6
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and breezy;63;36;NW;15;42%;3%;5
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;62;35;NNE;11;47%;1%;5
Livermore;Sunny, but cool;62;36;W;9;39%;1%;5
Lompoc;Sunny;64;37;NNE;12;50%;0%;5
Long Beach;Plenty of sunshine;67;48;NE;6;51%;4%;6
Los Alamitos;Sunshine;67;47;SE;6;47%;4%;6
Los Angeles;Abundant sunshine;68;48;NE;5;42%;5%;6
Los Angeles Downtown;Abundant sunshine;68;48;NE;5;42%;5%;6
Madera;Sunny and cool;62;36;W;6;63%;4%;5
Mammoth;Partly sunny, cold;41;18;SW;6;56%;2%;5
Marysville;Mostly sunny, cool;62;36;N;12;45%;1%;5
Mather AFB;Breezy with sunshine;62;37;NNW;15;44%;0%;5
Merced;Sunlit and breezy;62;35;WNW;14;47%;2%;5
Merced (airport);Sunlit and breezy;62;35;WNW;14;47%;2%;5
Miramar Mcas;Brilliant sunshine;67;47;NE;6;55%;4%;6
Modesto;Sunny and breezy;63;38;WNW;15;39%;1%;5
Moffett Nas;Plenty of sunshine;63;39;W;10;43%;0%;5
Mojave;Sunny, but cold;56;32;N;7;44%;1%;6
Montague;Partly sunny, cool;51;28;NNE;4;56%;10%;5
Monterey Rabr;Brilliant sunshine;58;40;E;8;50%;0%;5
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, cold;45;25;NNW;5;60%;11%;5
Napa County;Plenty of sunshine;63;37;N;11;42%;0%;5
Needles;Mostly sunny, breezy;68;47;NNW;17;21%;2%;5
North Island;Brilliant sunshine;68;54;NE;7;52%;4%;6
Oakland;Plenty of sunshine;62;42;NW;8;42%;1%;5
Oceanside;Sunny;64;42;NE;6;73%;6%;6
Ontario;Sunny and cool;65;44;NNE;6;53%;26%;6
Oroville;Mostly sunny, cool;63;40;NE;8;41%;2%;5
Oxnard;Sunny;64;47;NE;7;53%;0%;5
Palm Springs;Sunny and cool;73;49;NW;6;32%;1%;6
Palmdale;Sunny and cold;57;33;SE;8;43%;0%;6
Paso Robles;Sunny and cool;63;33;NE;8;53%;0%;5
Point Mugu;Brilliant sunshine;63;46;NE;7;54%;0%;6
Porterville;Sunny and cool;59;36;ESE;5;66%;5%;5
Ramona;Sunny and cool;63;39;ENE;6;60%;6%;6
Redding;Mostly sunny;62;38;N;11;40%;8%;5
Riverside;Cool with sunshine;67;45;NE;8;50%;5%;6
Riverside March;Cool with sunshine;64;38;ENE;8;56%;6%;6
Sacramento;Sunny and cool;62;36;NNW;13;41%;1%;5
Sacramento International;Breezy with sunshine;62;37;NNW;18;43%;0%;5
Salinas;Sunny;64;38;ESE;9;47%;0%;5
San Bernardino;Sunny and cool;66;43;NE;8;53%;5%;6
San Carlos;Plenty of sunshine;62;41;NW;8;44%;1%;5
San Diego;Sunshine;65;51;NNE;6;60%;4%;6
San Diego Brown;Sunny and cool;64;44;E;6;66%;3%;6
San Diego Montgomery;Brilliant sunshine;65;46;NE;6;58%;4%;6
San Francisco;Plenty of sun;61;44;NW;9;51%;1%;5
San Jose;Sunny;62;39;WNW;12;44%;0%;5
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;64;39;NNE;11;47%;0%;5
San Nicolas Island;Sunny and breezy;62;49;NNW;18;57%;2%;6
Sandberg;Sunny, windy, chilly;46;34;NNW;19;56%;1%;6
Santa Ana;Sunshine, but cool;67;47;ESE;6;56%;6%;6
Santa Barbara;Sunny;66;42;NE;6;42%;2%;5
Santa Maria;Brilliant sunshine;64;38;NNE;13;50%;0%;5
Santa Monica;Plenty of sunshine;66;48;N;9;42%;4%;6
Santa Rosa;Plenty of sunshine;63;35;NNW;7;44%;0%;5
Santa Ynez;Sunny;68;36;NE;6;54%;2%;5
Santee;Sunny and cool;68;45;NE;6;41%;3%;6
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, cold;35;13;ESE;7;43%;0%;5
Stockton;Sunny and cool;64;37;WNW;13;39%;0%;5
Thermal;Sunny and cool;76;47;NNW;12;23%;0%;6
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, cold;34;14;ENE;5;55%;0%;5
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, breezy;63;39;NNW;19;31%;1%;6
Ukiah;Sunny;62;36;ESE;4;51%;0%;5
Vacaville;Sunny and breezy;64;40;NNW;15;35%;1%;5
Van Nuys;Plenty of sunshine;68;46;NNE;7;40%;5%;6
Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;61;38;NNE;16;56%;0%;5
Victorville;Sunny and cold;57;33;ENE;8;54%;3%;6
Visalia;Sunny, but cool;61;37;ESE;5;59%;5%;5
Watsonville;Plenty of sun;63;37;NE;6;51%;0%;5
_____
