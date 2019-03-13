CA Forecast for Friday, March 15, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Chilly with sunshine;46;22;ESE;5;50%;0%;5

Arcata;Partly sunny;58;40;ENE;7;64%;0%;3

Auburn;Mostly sunny;58;40;ENE;5;52%;1%;5

Avalon;Mostly sunny;65;54;NW;6;30%;1%;6

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;68;42;ESE;4;45%;0%;5

Beale AFB;Partly sunny;63;40;ENE;6;49%;0%;5

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, cold;42;22;NE;25;42%;3%;6

Bishop;Sunny, but cold;55;27;WNW;6;23%;0%;5

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;32;ENE;6;34%;1%;5

Blythe;Sunny, but cool;70;45;NW;10;19%;0%;6

Burbank;Mostly sunny, breezy;71;48;NE;15;26%;0%;6

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;71;48;NE;14;25%;0%;6

Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;66;45;ENE;6;43%;1%;6

Campo;Mostly sunny, breezy;59;39;NE;17;24%;1%;6

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;69;42;NE;6;47%;1%;6

Chico;Clouds and sun;64;42;E;6;47%;2%;5

China Lake;Sunny and cool;62;39;NNW;6;25%;0%;5

Chino;Mostly sunny, breezy;69;46;NNE;15;27%;2%;6

Concord;Partly sunny;64;43;SW;5;47%;0%;5

Corona;Mostly sunny;72;45;E;8;26%;1%;6

Crescent City;Clouds and sun;54;40;NNW;5;68%;8%;3

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and cool;60;38;S;8;30%;0%;6

Edwards AFB;Cool with sunshine;59;35;ENE;10;33%;0%;6

El Centro;Sunny, but cool;66;43;NW;8;23%;0%;6

Eureka;Periods of sun;56;42;ENE;7;64%;0%;3

Fairfield;Partly sunny;63;40;WNW;7;52%;0%;5

Fresno;Plenty of sun;65;44;N;4;53%;0%;5

Fullerton;Mostly sunny, nice;73;48;ENE;6;25%;1%;6

Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;65;39;N;4;63%;2%;5

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;72;51;N;5;30%;1%;6

Hayward;Mostly sunny;62;41;NNE;6;53%;1%;5

Imperial;Sunny, but cool;66;43;NW;8;23%;0%;6

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;70;47;E;8;38%;1%;6

Lancaster;Mostly sunny, cool;59;34;E;9;30%;0%;6

Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;66;40;NW;5;50%;0%;5

Lincoln;Mostly sunny;62;40;ENE;5;55%;1%;5

Livermore;Mostly sunny;62;39;SSW;6;51%;1%;5

Lompoc;Mostly sunny;66;39;NE;5;50%;0%;5

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;72;49;ENE;6;30%;1%;6

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny, nice;72;48;NNE;6;35%;1%;6

Los Angeles;Nice with sunshine;71;50;NE;5;34%;2%;6

Los Angeles Downtown;Nice with sunshine;71;50;NE;5;34%;2%;6

Madera;Plenty of sunshine;65;41;N;4;68%;2%;5

Mammoth;Clouds and sun;47;24;ESE;5;53%;0%;5

Marysville;Partly sunny;63;40;ESE;6;53%;0%;5

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;62;41;E;4;56%;1%;5

Merced;Plenty of sunshine;63;39;NNW;3;60%;0%;5

Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;63;39;NNW;3;60%;0%;5

Miramar Mcas;Nice with sunshine;72;48;NE;6;29%;1%;6

Modesto;Mostly sunny;62;41;NNW;4;51%;0%;5

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;63;42;SW;4;51%;0%;5

Mojave;Mostly sunny, cool;57;35;NE;8;27%;1%;6

Montague;Clouds and sun;55;30;NNE;4;50%;7%;5

Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;61;43;E;4;51%;0%;5

Mount Shasta;Clouds and sun, cool;50;29;NW;2;53%;4%;3

Napa County;Partly sunny;62;39;NNW;5;53%;0%;5

Needles;Sunny, but cool;68;49;N;13;20%;1%;6

North Island;Mostly sunny;73;54;ENE;7;36%;1%;6

Oakland;Partly sunny;61;44;NW;6;51%;1%;5

Oceanside;Mostly sunny;69;42;NE;6;47%;1%;6

Ontario;Mostly sunny, breezy;69;46;NNE;15;27%;2%;6

Oroville;Partly sunny;63;43;ENE;6;48%;2%;5

Oxnard;Mostly sunny;69;49;NNE;12;34%;0%;6

Palm Springs;Sunlit and cool;72;50;WSW;6;17%;0%;6

Palmdale;Cool with sunshine;58;35;ESE;12;31%;0%;6

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;65;36;ESE;3;56%;0%;5

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;68;48;NE;14;35%;0%;6

Porterville;Sunny and cool;65;40;E;5;58%;2%;5

Ramona;Mostly sunny;67;40;ENE;8;29%;2%;6

Redding;Clouds and sun;65;41;N;8;37%;3%;5

Riverside;Mostly sunny, breezy;70;46;NE;16;21%;1%;6

Riverside March;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;40;ENE;15;27%;2%;6

Sacramento;Mostly sunny;63;42;ESE;5;54%;1%;5

Sacramento International;Partly sunny;62;41;ESE;6;54%;0%;5

Salinas;Mostly sunny;66;42;E;8;50%;0%;5

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, breezy;68;45;NE;16;26%;1%;6

San Carlos;Mostly sunny;63;42;NNW;5;56%;1%;5

San Diego;Mostly sunny;71;51;NE;7;44%;1%;6

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;70;47;E;6;33%;1%;6

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;71;47;NE;5;32%;1%;6

San Francisco;Partly sunny;59;46;WNW;6;62%;1%;3

San Jose;Mostly sunny;63;42;SW;6;53%;0%;5

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;66;39;NNE;5;47%;0%;5

San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;65;51;NNW;10;51%;1%;6

Sandberg;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;38;NE;16;35%;0%;6

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;72;49;ENE;7;34%;2%;6

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;45;NNE;16;45%;1%;6

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;68;40;ENE;6;49%;0%;5

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;67;50;NNE;6;34%;0%;6

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;63;40;NW;6;56%;0%;5

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, breezy;70;39;NNE;17;57%;1%;6

Santee;Mostly sunny, nice;72;46;ENE;6;27%;2%;6

South Lake Tahoe;Sunshine, but chilly;40;18;SE;6;50%;0%;5

Stockton;Mostly sunny;64;42;WSW;4;52%;0%;5

Thermal;Sunny, but cool;74;49;WNW;8;17%;0%;6

Truckee-Tahoe;Chilly with sunshine;40;17;SE;3;58%;0%;5

Twentynine Palms;Cool with sunshine;63;42;NW;11;21%;1%;6

Ukiah;Clouds and sun;65;39;E;3;55%;0%;5

Vacaville;Partly sunny;64;39;WNW;7;46%;1%;5

Van Nuys;Nice with sunshine;70;49;NNE;6;26%;2%;6

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;63;39;ENE;6;50%;0%;5

Victorville;Mostly sunny, cool;59;34;ESE;9;31%;2%;6

Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;65;41;NNE;3;59%;0%;5

Watsonville;Mostly sunny;65;41;ENE;5;56%;0%;5

