CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Wednesday, March 20, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Inc. clouds;63;39;E;10;42%;57%;5
Arcata;Mostly cloudy;62;50;NNE;5;73%;44%;2
Auburn;Mostly cloudy;69;48;SSW;5;53%;90%;3
Avalon;Inc. clouds;63;54;SE;5;57%;67%;6
Bakersfield;Inc. clouds;81;53;ENE;6;37%;39%;6
Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy;71;51;SSE;6;56%;93%;3
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;54;32;SSW;10;66%;31%;7
Bishop;Inc. clouds;66;41;SE;9;33%;74%;6
Blue Canyon;Mostly cloudy;56;35;NE;7;42%;78%;3
Blythe;Sunshine and warm;88;57;S;7;27%;0%;6
Burbank;Inc. clouds;72;53;SSE;6;53%;70%;6
Camarillo;Inc. clouds;68;52;SE;7;59%;69%;6
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;62;52;S;7;75%;60%;6
Campo;Mostly sunny, warm;70;43;S;11;44%;43%;7
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;65;51;S;7;82%;66%;6
Chico;Mostly cloudy;72;52;SE;5;57%;93%;2
China Lake;Inc. clouds;78;49;SW;5;29%;34%;6
Chino;Mostly sunny, nice;73;49;SSW;6;46%;65%;6
Concord;Mostly cloudy;69;53;WSW;5;60%;69%;3
Corona;Mostly sunny, nice;76;51;E;6;45%;30%;6
Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;58;46;NNE;5;79%;78%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, warm;81;49;W;10;28%;8%;6
Edwards AFB;Inc. clouds;76;46;WSW;8;40%;67%;6
El Centro;Mostly sunny;85;56;NW;8;29%;3%;6
Eureka;Mostly cloudy;61;49;NE;5;76%;44%;2
Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;69;51;WSW;7;73%;73%;3
Fresno;Inc. clouds;76;53;E;6;44%;71%;5
Fullerton;Inc. clouds;70;55;SSE;5;57%;67%;6
Hanford;Inc. clouds;77;51;WSW;5;56%;69%;6
Hawthorne;Not as warm;69;55;S;6;61%;72%;6
Hayward;Mostly cloudy;67;53;SSW;6;62%;67%;3
Imperial;Mostly sunny;85;56;NW;8;29%;3%;6
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;65;54;SSW;9;73%;59%;7
Lancaster;Inc. clouds;72;44;SW;7;35%;51%;6
Lemoore Nas;Inc. clouds;76;48;SW;7;46%;69%;6
Lincoln;Mostly cloudy;72;51;SSW;5;60%;88%;3
Livermore;Rather cloudy;70;51;SW;5;60%;69%;3
Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;65;48;SE;7;71%;71%;3
Long Beach;Inc. clouds;67;55;S;7;65%;73%;6
Los Alamitos;Inc. clouds;68;55;SSE;6;69%;74%;6
Los Angeles;Inc. clouds;71;54;SE;5;65%;75%;6
Los Angeles Downtown;Inc. clouds;71;54;SE;5;65%;75%;6
Madera;Inc. clouds;76;52;NW;5;55%;73%;5
Mammoth;Inc. clouds;63;39;S;8;43%;75%;5
Marysville;Mostly cloudy;72;52;S;5;60%;90%;3
Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy;72;51;SSW;5;57%;78%;3
Merced;Rather cloudy;74;50;SSW;4;59%;72%;3
Merced (airport);Rather cloudy;74;50;SSW;4;59%;72%;3
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;71;54;SSW;7;59%;32%;6
Modesto;Mostly cloudy;74;53;NNE;4;55%;69%;4
Moffett Nas;Mostly cloudy;67;53;SE;4;59%;69%;3
Mojave;Inc. clouds;72;43;SW;9;34%;44%;5
Montague;Mostly cloudy;67;44;ENE;10;48%;71%;4
Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;64;52;ESE;5;58%;69%;3
Mount Shasta;Rather cloudy;61;41;SW;2;53%;70%;4
Napa County;Mostly cloudy;66;51;NW;7;68%;74%;3
Needles;Sunshine and warm;88;61;SSE;8;19%;1%;6
North Island;Mostly sunny;69;61;SSW;9;62%;60%;6
Oakland;Mostly cloudy;64;53;SSW;6;62%;71%;3
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;65;51;S;7;82%;66%;6
Ontario;Mostly sunny, nice;73;49;SSW;6;46%;65%;6
Oroville;Mostly cloudy;73;53;SE;5;52%;96%;2
Oxnard;Inc. clouds;66;51;SSE;8;65%;70%;6
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;85;58;WNW;7;26%;10%;6
Palmdale;Inc. clouds;72;46;SW;9;39%;30%;6
Paso Robles;Not as warm;67;47;S;7;62%;78%;3
Point Mugu;Inc. clouds;64;51;SSE;10;69%;69%;6
Porterville;Inc. clouds;77;49;NNE;4;55%;75%;6
Ramona;Mostly sunny;71;49;SSE;6;60%;31%;7
Redding;Mostly cloudy;73;51;NE;6;47%;80%;2
Riverside;Mostly sunny, nice;75;50;SE;6;51%;30%;6
Riverside March;Nice with sunshine;74;48;ESE;6;50%;29%;6
Sacramento;Mostly cloudy;71;53;SW;5;66%;80%;3
Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;70;52;SSW;5;66%;81%;3
Salinas;Mainly cloudy;67;51;ESE;10;58%;66%;3
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;75;49;SSE;6;46%;29%;6
San Carlos;Mostly cloudy;68;52;S;6;63%;75%;3
San Diego;Sunshine, pleasant;68;58;SSE;7;74%;59%;6
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, nice;68;51;SSW;7;69%;32%;7
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;67;54;SSW;7;65%;32%;6
San Francisco;Rather cloudy;64;52;SSW;6;76%;72%;3
San Jose;Mostly cloudy;70;52;ESE;6;58%;69%;3
San Luis Obispo;Mostly cloudy;64;49;SSE;5;69%;76%;3
San Nicolas Island;Inc. clouds;63;51;S;7;73%;85%;6
Sandberg;Cooler;60;38;S;18;40%;44%;5
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;70;55;SSE;6;55%;34%;6
Santa Barbara;Inc. clouds;63;49;ESE;6;71%;75%;6
Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;67;49;SE;8;70%;71%;3
Santa Monica;Inc. clouds;67;54;S;6;58%;74%;6
Santa Rosa;Mainly cloudy;67;51;S;5;73%;80%;3
Santa Ynez;Inc. clouds;68;47;SE;7;77%;78%;6
Santee;Mostly sunny;73;53;SSE;6;49%;58%;6
South Lake Tahoe;Inc. clouds;53;34;SSW;6;45%;73%;5
Stockton;Rather cloudy;73;53;W;5;58%;70%;3
Thermal;Mostly sunny, warm;88;60;WNW;8;27%;6%;6
Truckee-Tahoe;Inc. clouds;52;32;ENE;5;52%;83%;5
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, warm;80;50;SW;9;27%;4%;6
Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;70;49;ESE;5;53%;68%;3
Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;71;52;WSW;5;59%;73%;3
Van Nuys;Inc. clouds;71;52;SSE;6;58%;71%;6
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;64;48;SE;9;74%;72%;3
Victorville;Mostly sunny, nice;72;43;S;9;42%;30%;6
Visalia;Inc. clouds;76;50;NE;5;54%;73%;6
Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;65;52;WSW;6;69%;69%;3
