CA Forecast for Friday, March 22, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;A passing shower;50;31;SW;5;77%;66%;1

Arcata;Sun and clouds;57;46;SE;6;76%;44%;3

Auburn;A shower in spots;58;42;ESE;5;80%;55%;2

Avalon;Some sun, a shower;59;52;WNW;10;64%;63%;4

Bakersfield;A passing shower;64;46;SE;5;56%;57%;3

Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy;64;46;SE;6;63%;42%;2

Big Bear City;Rain/snow showers;39;25;W;8;97%;77%;3

Bishop;Spotty showers;57;33;WNW;8;45%;67%;2

Blue Canyon;A passing shower;39;31;E;5;80%;66%;2

Blythe;Mostly sunny;73;46;SSW;9;39%;0%;6

Burbank;A passing shower;61;47;SW;6;59%;62%;5

Camarillo;A passing shower;65;46;E;9;57%;58%;4

Camp Pendleton;Spotty showers;58;47;N;7;75%;70%;5

Campo;Spotty showers;52;35;WNW;14;76%;72%;3

Carlsbad;Spotty showers;60;46;N;8;84%;70%;5

Chico;Rather cloudy, cool;63;47;E;5;73%;44%;2

China Lake;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;42;W;10;46%;26%;3

Chino;A stray shower;60;46;SSW;7;70%;55%;5

Concord;Partly sunny;65;48;SSW;6;59%;30%;5

Corona;A stray shower;63;47;S;7;65%;55%;5

Crescent City;A passing shower;55;45;SE;8;85%;66%;4

Daggett-Barstow;Breezy with some sun;65;43;WSW;21;46%;10%;6

Edwards AFB;Breezy with some sun;60;39;SW;17;54%;16%;6

El Centro;Sunshine and breezy;71;47;W;16;37%;12%;7

Eureka;Clouds and sun;56;47;SE;6;78%;44%;3

Fairfield;Periods of sun;64;46;WSW;6;71%;30%;5

Fresno;A passing shower;66;45;NW;6;58%;62%;3

Fullerton;Some sun, a shower;65;50;ESE;6;57%;66%;4

Hanford;A passing shower;65;42;N;6;61%;60%;3

Hawthorne;A passing shower;64;52;WSW;8;58%;64%;4

Hayward;Partly sunny;61;48;SW;6;69%;34%;5

Imperial;Sunshine and breezy;71;47;W;16;37%;12%;7

Imperial Beach;Spotty showers;62;51;NNE;9;72%;70%;4

Lancaster;A passing shower;58;41;W;14;56%;58%;5

Lemoore Nas;A passing shower;67;41;NW;7;55%;58%;4

Lincoln;Mostly cloudy;64;45;ESE;5;71%;40%;2

Livermore;Clouds and sun, cool;62;45;SW;6;67%;30%;5

Lompoc;Partly sunny;61;43;NNW;8;73%;30%;4

Long Beach;A passing shower;63;51;SSE;8;58%;66%;4

Los Alamitos;A passing shower;63;50;WSW;7;60%;66%;4

Los Angeles;Some sun, a shower;62;49;SW;6;61%;64%;4

Los Angeles Downtown;Some sun, a shower;62;49;SW;6;61%;64%;4

Madera;A passing shower;65;43;NNW;6;62%;61%;4

Mammoth;A passing shower;51;34;SW;6;76%;66%;2

Marysville;Mostly cloudy, cool;63;45;ESE;5;73%;42%;2

Mather AFB;Clouds limiting sun;64;45;S;5;61%;10%;4

Merced;Mostly cloudy;65;43;NW;6;65%;26%;4

Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;65;43;NW;6;65%;26%;4

Miramar Mcas;Spotty showers;63;51;NE;7;65%;70%;4

Modesto;Mostly cloudy;66;46;NNW;5;58%;27%;4

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;63;49;WSW;4;66%;44%;5

Mojave;A passing shower;57;38;WNW;15;55%;57%;5

Montague;A passing shower;61;37;SSE;5;57%;66%;2

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;60;48;S;5;64%;38%;5

Mount Shasta;A brief shower;55;37;SE;2;63%;79%;2

Napa County;Periods of sun;62;45;WNW;7;69%;31%;5

Needles;Clouds and sun, cool;73;50;WNW;8;32%;28%;5

North Island;Spotty showers;66;57;NNW;8;60%;70%;4

Oakland;Clouds and sun;61;49;SW;7;69%;35%;5

Oceanside;Spotty showers;60;46;N;8;84%;70%;5

Ontario;A stray shower;60;46;SSW;7;70%;55%;5

Oroville;A stray shower;63;48;E;6;72%;55%;2

Oxnard;A passing shower;62;46;NE;10;68%;58%;4

Palm Springs;Clouds and sun, cool;72;49;WNW;8;39%;23%;5

Palmdale;A passing shower;59;40;SW;19;54%;59%;5

Paso Robles;Clouds and sun;62;40;WSW;4;71%;31%;6

Point Mugu;Some sun, a shower;62;46;WSW;9;64%;58%;4

Porterville;A passing shower;62;42;ESE;5;66%;60%;3

Ramona;Spotty showers;56;43;WSW;7;75%;70%;5

Redding;A passing shower;64;48;SE;5;66%;66%;2

Riverside;Some sun, a shower;62;46;SSE;7;68%;55%;5

Riverside March;Spotty showers;58;44;ESE;6;76%;72%;4

Sacramento;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;47;SSW;5;68%;33%;4

Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;64;44;S;5;66%;34%;4

Salinas;Clouds and sun;63;46;SE;9;64%;32%;5

San Bernardino;A shower in places;59;44;SSE;6;73%;55%;3

San Carlos;Clouds and sun, cool;62;49;SSW;6;68%;44%;4

San Diego;Spotty showers;62;54;W;7;68%;70%;4

San Diego Brown;Spotty showers;60;47;E;6;79%;70%;5

San Diego Montgomery;Spotty showers;60;50;NNE;7;68%;70%;5

San Francisco;Partly sunny;60;50;WSW;6;76%;38%;4

San Jose;Periods of sun;63;48;E;6;69%;35%;5

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;61;43;N;7;71%;32%;3

San Nicolas Island;A passing shower;60;48;WNW;14;71%;58%;5

Sandberg;A passing shower;47;35;W;15;72%;59%;4

Santa Ana;A stray shower;63;51;WSW;7;75%;55%;4

Santa Barbara;A passing shower;62;44;NNW;8;71%;58%;4

Santa Maria;Clouds and sun;62;43;NNW;8;74%;31%;4

Santa Monica;Some sun, a shower;61;50;WNW;7;59%;66%;4

Santa Rosa;Clouds and sun, cool;61;45;NNE;6;72%;33%;5

Santa Ynez;A passing shower;63;40;NNW;7;81%;59%;4

Santee;Spotty showers;62;48;SW;7;57%;70%;5

South Lake Tahoe;A shower;40;22;WSW;6;78%;63%;2

Stockton;Mostly cloudy;65;46;W;6;63%;31%;4

Thermal;Partly sunny;76;53;WNW;10;31%;19%;6

Truckee-Tahoe;A shower;40;20;SSW;4;79%;63%;2

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny, cool;65;42;W;9;41%;13%;6

Ukiah;Periods of sun;63;45;ESE;3;60%;33%;5

Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;66;44;WSW;5;60%;29%;4

Van Nuys;Some sun, a shower;62;47;SSW;6;62%;63%;5

Vandenberg AFB;Sun and clouds;59;43;NNW;8;76%;30%;4

Victorville;Partly sunny, cool;56;38;WSW;11;65%;39%;4

Visalia;A passing shower;64;43;WNW;5;66%;61%;3

Watsonville;Partly sunny;61;47;WSW;6;74%;34%;5

