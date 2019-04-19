CA Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Cooler with showers;56;34;NNW;8;72%;93%;2
Arcata;Partly sunny;58;46;NNW;10;83%;26%;5
Auburn;Partly sunny, cooler;65;46;SSE;8;66%;44%;5
Avalon;Cooler;61;52;WNW;7;83%;15%;5
Bakersfield;Partly sunny;84;52;NW;8;38%;58%;9
Beale AFB;Not as warm;71;48;SE;13;66%;44%;5
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;60;35;WSW;9;57%;25%;8
Bishop;Partly sunny, warm;79;46;NW;9;22%;66%;9
Blue Canyon;Cooler with some sun;52;40;ENE;9;65%;44%;5
Blythe;Mostly sunny, warm;95;59;SSW;11;18%;0%;9
Burbank;Not as warm;69;53;S;6;80%;9%;6
Camarillo;Low clouds breaking;67;54;E;7;70%;8%;5
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;64;51;SSW;7;81%;58%;5
Campo;Partly sunny, cooler;71;42;WSW;12;50%;57%;10
Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;66;52;SSW;8;88%;59%;5
Chico;Partly sunny, cooler;68;50;NE;6;66%;44%;5
China Lake;Sun and some clouds;87;52;WSW;14;24%;12%;9
Chino;Cooler with some sun;71;52;SW;8;81%;60%;6
Concord;Not as warm;69;51;SW;16;59%;33%;6
Corona;Partly sunny, cooler;74;52;SW;8;77%;57%;6
Crescent City;Partly sunny, breezy;56;47;NNW;21;85%;21%;7
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny, breezy;87;55;WSW;21;22%;2%;9
Edwards AFB;Not as warm;79;50;WSW;23;32%;7%;9
El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;92;61;WNW;17;19%;0%;10
Eureka;Partly sunny;57;47;N;13;85%;27%;5
Fairfield;Cooler with some sun;69;49;WSW;12;66%;23%;7
Fresno;Not as warm;80;52;WNW;10;45%;37%;8
Fullerton;Not as warm;69;56;S;6;67%;58%;5
Hanford;Not as warm;80;49;NW;7;45%;30%;9
Hawthorne;Low clouds breaking;66;58;S;7;68%;58%;5
Hayward;Cooler with some sun;62;49;WSW;12;78%;23%;6
Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;92;61;WNW;17;19%;0%;10
Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;67;55;SSW;9;71%;58%;5
Lancaster;Not as warm;76;47;WSW;20;39%;12%;9
Lemoore Nas;Not as hot;82;46;NNW;10;40%;23%;9
Lincoln;Partly sunny, cooler;70;48;SSE;9;68%;44%;5
Livermore;Partly sunny, cooler;64;47;WSW;12;68%;22%;6
Lompoc;Partly sunny;63;47;NW;12;77%;9%;5
Long Beach;Not as warm;67;57;SSW;7;67%;58%;5
Los Alamitos;Low clouds breaking;66;55;SW;7;74%;58%;5
Los Angeles;Not as warm;67;55;SSW;6;75%;58%;5
Los Angeles Downtown;Not as warm;67;55;SSW;6;75%;58%;5
Madera;Not as warm;77;49;WNW;9;48%;36%;8
Mammoth;Spotty showers;53;33;NNW;8;76%;88%;2
Marysville;Not as warm;71;49;ESE;8;66%;44%;5
Mather AFB;Not as warm;72;49;SE;13;64%;24%;5
Merced;Not as warm;76;47;W;9;54%;30%;7
Merced (airport);Not as warm;76;47;W;9;54%;30%;7
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;72;55;SSW;7;65%;59%;5
Modesto;Not as warm;75;50;N;9;48%;35%;8
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny, cooler;65;50;WSW;12;66%;29%;6
Mojave;Partly sunny, breezy;78;46;W;16;33%;8%;9
Montague;Spotty showers;60;37;N;9;69%;86%;3
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;60;49;NW;13;72%;33%;6
Mount Shasta;Spotty showers;58;37;NNW;5;70%;86%;3
Napa County;Sun and some clouds;67;46;WNW;14;73%;24%;6
Needles;Mostly sunny and hot;98;64;WSW;9;11%;5%;9
North Island;Low clouds breaking;67;57;S;8;71%;58%;5
Oakland;Cooler with some sun;62;50;W;15;77%;22%;6
Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;66;52;SSW;8;88%;59%;5
Ontario;Cooler with some sun;71;52;SW;8;81%;60%;6
Oroville;Cooler with some sun;70;51;E;7;65%;44%;5
Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;63;52;NW;7;76%;8%;5
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;91;60;WNW;11;23%;7%;9
Palmdale;Not as warm;76;47;SW;21;34%;11%;10
Paso Robles;Partly sunny, nice;72;40;NW;10;65%;8%;9
Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;64;52;WNW;8;76%;8%;5
Porterville;Not as warm;81;48;NNW;6;49%;36%;9
Ramona;Not as warm;71;50;SW;7;69%;58%;6
Redding;Spotty showers;70;52;N;7;66%;76%;3
Riverside;Cooler with some sun;75;52;SW;8;68%;57%;6
Riverside March;Cooler with some sun;73;51;SSW;7;58%;57%;7
Sacramento;Partly sunny, cooler;69;50;S;9;68%;38%;5
Sacramento International;Not as warm;71;49;E;14;66%;35%;5
Salinas;Cooler with some sun;62;49;W;14;72%;28%;6
San Bernardino;Partly sunny, cooler;74;50;SSW;7;63%;16%;6
San Carlos;Partly sunny, cooler;62;49;WNW;13;68%;28%;6
San Diego;Low clouds breaking;68;58;WSW;7;69%;58%;5
San Diego Brown;Low clouds breaking;68;52;SW;7;73%;57%;5
San Diego Montgomery;Not as warm;67;55;SSW;7;67%;59%;5
San Francisco;Partly sunny;61;51;WNW;17;75%;25%;6
San Jose;Cooler with some sun;64;48;SW;11;70%;29%;6
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;63;45;NNW;10;77%;9%;9
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds breaking;64;51;NW;18;70%;8%;5
Sandberg;Partly sunny, cooler;64;39;W;12;57%;10%;10
Santa Ana;Not as warm;68;54;SSW;7;71%;59%;5
Santa Barbara;Low clouds breaking;67;49;NNW;8;76%;8%;5
Santa Maria;Some sun;63;46;NW;11;85%;9%;7
Santa Monica;Low clouds breaking;64;55;SSE;6;75%;30%;5
Santa Rosa;Not as warm;66;46;WNW;10;71%;30%;5
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, nice;71;44;NNW;8;84%;9%;9
Santee;Some sun, pleasant;73;56;SW;7;46%;58%;7
South Lake Tahoe;Cooler;54;32;W;10;56%;55%;5
Stockton;Partly sunny, cooler;71;48;WSW;12;54%;27%;8
Thermal;Mostly sunny and hot;96;65;NW;11;18%;6%;9
Truckee-Tahoe;Cooler;54;29;N;10;56%;53%;5
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, warm;88;52;WSW;11;18%;3%;10
Ukiah;Partly sunny, cooler;65;45;WNW;9;62%;31%;5
Vacaville;Not as warm;73;50;NW;13;58%;35%;5
Van Nuys;Not as warm;68;53;S;7;74%;15%;6
Vandenberg AFB;Some sunshine;61;47;NW;13;83%;9%;5
Victorville;Not as warm;74;47;SW;14;48%;14%;10
Visalia;Not as warm;81;49;NW;8;50%;30%;9
Watsonville;Partly sunny;63;47;W;8;76%;29%;6
