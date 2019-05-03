CA Forecast for Sunday, May 5, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny, warm;75;38;WSW;4;31%;0%;9

Arcata;Mostly sunny;63;47;WSW;5;75%;3%;9

Auburn;Partly sunny;77;49;SE;5;38%;5%;9

Avalon;Partly sunny, cool;64;50;W;7;76%;1%;9

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny, warm;88;58;NE;6;28%;6%;10

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;83;48;SE;5;41%;6%;9

Big Bear City;Plenty of sun;63;36;SW;7;50%;2%;12

Bishop;Partly sunny;82;46;WNW;6;19%;24%;10

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;65;50;ENE;6;29%;4%;10

Blythe;Sunshine and hot;97;64;SSW;8;16%;0%;11

Burbank;Mostly sunny;73;52;SSE;6;57%;25%;11

Camarillo;Partly sunny;68;53;WNW;7;68%;4%;9

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;65;52;W;6;82%;25%;10

Campo;Mostly sunny, nice;76;39;WSW;10;41%;2%;11

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;68;54;SW;7;78%;0%;10

Chico;Mostly sunny;84;52;ENE;5;39%;8%;9

China Lake;Mostly sunny, warm;89;56;SW;6;19%;3%;11

Chino;Nice with sunshine;76;51;SW;7;56%;26%;11

Concord;Partly sunny, nice;75;51;SW;10;49%;0%;9

Corona;Mostly sunny;79;52;SW;7;56%;0%;11

Crescent City;Mostly sunny;56;44;SSE;5;86%;4%;9

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and warm;91;56;WSW;11;17%;0%;11

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;84;50;WSW;15;22%;0%;11

El Centro;Sunny and hot;97;63;W;7;17%;0%;11

Eureka;Mostly sunny;60;47;NNW;5;79%;3%;9

Fairfield;Partly sunny, nice;75;49;WSW;10;59%;1%;9

Fresno;Warm with sunshine;88;55;WNW;5;28%;18%;10

Fullerton;Partly sunny;73;55;S;5;61%;1%;9

Hanford;Mostly sunny, warm;88;51;NW;5;35%;16%;10

Hawthorne;Partly sunny;67;56;SW;7;68%;1%;9

Hayward;Partly sunny;68;51;WSW;8;65%;1%;10

Imperial;Sunny and hot;97;63;W;7;17%;0%;11

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;68;56;NW;10;69%;1%;10

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;81;51;SW;12;28%;2%;11

Lemoore Nas;Sunshine and warm;89;50;NW;6;24%;14%;10

Lincoln;Mostly sunny;82;48;SSE;5;43%;5%;9

Livermore;Partly sunny;77;48;WSW;7;49%;2%;10

Lompoc;Mostly sunny;64;49;NNW;8;75%;61%;10

Long Beach;Some sun;70;56;WSW;7;64%;1%;9

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;70;55;SW;7;70%;1%;9

Los Angeles;Partly sunny;72;54;SSW;6;67%;1%;9

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;72;54;SSW;6;67%;1%;9

Madera;Mostly sunny;88;51;NW;5;36%;12%;10

Mammoth;Mostly sunny, warm;75;43;WNW;4;32%;0%;9

Marysville;Mostly sunny;83;49;SE;5;43%;6%;9

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;82;47;SSE;7;44%;0%;9

Merced;Mostly sunny;86;48;NW;6;34%;8%;10

Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;86;48;NW;6;34%;8%;10

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;72;56;WNW;7;62%;0%;10

Modesto;Mostly sunny;86;50;NNW;8;31%;4%;10

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;69;52;NW;7;62%;0%;10

Mojave;Mostly sunny, warm;82;51;W;10;24%;0%;11

Montague;Mostly sunny, warm;82;43;N;4;37%;5%;9

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;61;51;WSW;7;69%;7%;10

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, warm;79;44;N;2;32%;4%;9

Napa County;Partly sunny;66;46;WSW;9;78%;0%;9

Needles;Sunny and hot;99;70;S;8;12%;2%;10

North Island;Partly sunny;68;57;WNW;9;70%;1%;10

Oakland;Cool with some sun;64;52;WSW;8;64%;1%;10

Oceanside;Partly sunny;68;54;SW;7;78%;0%;10

Ontario;Nice with sunshine;76;51;SW;7;56%;26%;11

Oroville;Mostly sunny;83;52;E;6;42%;8%;9

Oxnard;Partly sunny;64;54;WNW;8;75%;4%;9

Palm Springs;Hot with sunshine;96;64;WNW;8;18%;0%;11

Palmdale;Mostly sunny;82;52;SW;14;25%;2%;11

Paso Robles;Partly sunny, nice;75;44;SSW;8;53%;55%;10

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;65;53;WNW;9;81%;3%;9

Porterville;Partly sunny;86;49;S;5;38%;14%;10

Ramona;Mostly sunny, nice;76;44;SSE;6;56%;2%;11

Redding;Mostly sunny;87;56;SSE;6;31%;9%;9

Riverside;Mostly sunny;80;51;SW;7;52%;0%;11

Riverside March;Mostly sunny, nice;78;48;S;7;50%;2%;11

Sacramento;Mostly sunny;81;48;SSW;5;48%;4%;9

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;82;48;SSE;6;48%;3%;9

Salinas;Partly sunny;64;52;NW;9;66%;4%;10

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;80;50;SSW;7;50%;0%;11

San Carlos;Cool with some sun;67;51;WSW;7;61%;2%;10

San Diego;Partly sunny;69;55;WNW;7;65%;1%;10

San Diego Brown;Some sun;69;54;NW;7;70%;1%;10

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;70;55;WNW;7;66%;0%;10

San Francisco;Partly sunny;62;52;WSW;9;70%;1%;10

San Jose;Partly sunny, nice;72;51;N;8;59%;1%;10

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny, cool;64;48;WNW;6;75%;56%;10

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;64;52;WNW;14;69%;55%;10

Sandberg;Mostly sunny;71;47;SSW;12;37%;4%;11

Santa Ana;Partly sunny;71;55;SSW;6;64%;1%;9

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;66;49;NNW;6;74%;9%;9

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;66;50;NW;6;76%;61%;10

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;65;54;SW;7;74%;2%;9

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny, cool;68;46;WSW;6;71%;1%;9

Santa Ynez;Lots of sun, nice;76;46;N;6;83%;56%;10

Santee;Mostly sunny, nice;76;53;WSW;6;41%;0%;11

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;64;36;WSW;5;36%;11%;10

Stockton;Mostly sunny, nice;84;50;WNW;7;41%;2%;10

Thermal;Hot with sunshine;98;67;NW;7;16%;0%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;68;32;NNE;5;39%;29%;10

Twentynine Palms;Sunny and very warm;91;60;WSW;7;17%;0%;11

Ukiah;Partly sunny;83;47;WNW;4;40%;7%;9

Vacaville;Mostly sunny;80;48;WSW;8;45%;3%;9

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;73;52;S;6;61%;2%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;59;49;NW;7;84%;56%;10

Victorville;Mostly sunny;80;49;SSW;9;36%;0%;11

Visalia;Mostly sunny, warm;87;51;NW;5;34%;18%;10

Watsonville;Partly sunny, cool;62;49;WSW;6;76%;3%;10

