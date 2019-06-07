CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, June 8, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny;59;31;NNW;8;42%;6%;11
Arcata;Clouds and sun, cool;60;45;N;10;71%;7%;10
Auburn;Mostly sunny, cool;74;55;NNE;7;46%;4%;11
Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;66;57;SSE;6;78%;0%;11
Bakersfield;Not as hot;86;58;NW;7;32%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Partly sunny;80;56;NNW;10;33%;4%;11
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, cool;70;37;SW;8;54%;1%;13
Bishop;Mostly sunny;88;50;N;7;20%;0%;12
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, cold;58;46;NE;7;41%;4%;12
Blythe;Mostly sunny;102;73;S;10;20%;0%;12
Burbank;Clouds to sun;77;58;SSE;6;64%;0%;11
Camarillo;Low clouds, then sun;70;57;E;7;67%;0%;8
Camp Pendleton;Clouds, then sun;68;58;SE;5;79%;0%;11
Campo;Mostly sunny;82;45;SSW;11;51%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Clearing;72;60;N;6;71%;0%;8
Chico;Partly sunny;79;57;N;11;28%;4%;11
China Lake;Mostly sunny, breezy;93;61;WSW;14;20%;0%;12
Chino;Low clouds, then sun;80;58;WSW;8;61%;0%;11
Concord;Mostly sunny, nice;82;58;W;8;31%;4%;11
Corona;Clouds to sun;83;58;SW;8;61%;0%;11
Crescent City;Spotty showers;58;48;NNW;14;75%;60%;10
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;97;65;WSW;17;16%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, windy;89;55;SW;19;19%;0%;12
El Centro;Mostly sunny;102;67;WSW;7;34%;0%;12
Eureka;Partly sunny;59;46;N;12;73%;7%;11
Fairfield;Mostly sunny, nice;81;59;NNW;10;37%;4%;11
Fresno;Not as hot;84;58;NW;14;29%;0%;11
Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;76;62;SSE;5;63%;0%;11
Hanford;Not as hot;84;54;NW;9;36%;1%;11
Hawthorne;Clouds breaking;71;62;SE;6;67%;0%;11
Hayward;Mostly sunny, nice;73;53;WNW;8;51%;4%;11
Imperial;Mostly sunny;102;67;WSW;7;34%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;70;62;S;7;74%;0%;7
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;86;56;W;16;29%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Sunshine, not as hot;85;53;NNW;15;27%;1%;11
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;79;54;N;8;39%;5%;11
Livermore;Mostly sunny, cool;79;54;NW;8;39%;4%;11
Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;66;50;NNW;13;64%;1%;11
Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;73;62;SSE;6;67%;0%;11
Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;74;61;SSW;7;65%;0%;11
Los Angeles;Turning sunny;75;60;S;6;65%;0%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Turning sunny;75;60;S;6;65%;0%;11
Madera;Not as hot;84;53;NW;10;38%;1%;11
Mammoth;Cold with some sun;59;34;NNW;10;42%;27%;11
Marysville;Partly sunny, cool;80;55;NNW;10;37%;4%;11
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;82;58;NNW;10;32%;0%;11
Merced;Not as warm;82;56;NW;14;34%;1%;11
Merced (airport);Not as warm;82;56;NW;14;34%;1%;11
Miramar Mcas;Clouds break;76;61;S;6;63%;0%;8
Modesto;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;60;NW;15;28%;3%;11
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;75;57;W;10;43%;4%;11
Mojave;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;56;WNW;18;27%;0%;12
Montague;Periods of sun, cool;66;33;NNW;9;37%;10%;11
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;63;50;NW;10;62%;3%;11
Mount Shasta;Periods of sun;62;37;NNW;8;39%;8%;11
Napa County;Mostly sunny;76;54;NW;9;41%;4%;11
Needles;Mostly sunny, warm;104;77;S;10;13%;0%;12
North Island;Low clouds, then sun;69;61;S;7;75%;0%;8
Oakland;Mostly sunny;72;55;NW;8;54%;4%;11
Oceanside;Clearing;72;60;N;6;71%;0%;8
Ontario;Low clouds, then sun;80;58;WSW;8;61%;0%;11
Oroville;Partly sunny;79;58;NNE;7;35%;5%;11
Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;67;57;SE;6;72%;0%;8
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;101;70;WNW;8;26%;0%;12
Palmdale;Mostly sunny, nice;86;55;SW;17;27%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;88;48;NW;8;33%;1%;11
Point Mugu;Turning sunny;68;57;ESE;7;82%;0%;8
Porterville;Not as warm;84;53;NW;7;46%;1%;11
Ramona;Mostly sunny;80;52;SSW;6;62%;0%;12
Redding;Clouds and sun;80;56;N;14;22%;4%;11
Riverside;Low clouds, then sun;83;59;WSW;8;56%;0%;11
Riverside March;Mostly sunny, nice;83;55;SW;7;59%;0%;12
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;80;57;NNW;10;36%;4%;11
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, breezy;80;58;NNW;14;29%;4%;11
Salinas;Mostly sunny;71;52;SE;10;50%;3%;11
San Bernardino;Turning sunny;84;58;SSW;7;58%;0%;11
San Carlos;Mostly sunny, cool;72;54;NW;9;43%;4%;11
San Diego;Clouds breaking;71;61;W;7;70%;0%;8
San Diego Brown;Clouds, then sun;73;59;SW;6;68%;0%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds, then sun;72;59;SSW;6;71%;0%;11
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;68;56;NW;14;52%;4%;11
San Jose;Mostly sunny;75;54;WNW;11;47%;4%;11
San Luis Obispo;Low clouds, then sun;73;52;N;13;47%;1%;11
San Nicolas Island;Clouds, then sun;67;56;NW;15;67%;0%;8
Sandberg;Mostly sunny, cool;71;53;NW;14;36%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Low clouds, then sun;74;61;SSW;7;66%;0%;11
Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;71;53;NE;11;69%;0%;11
Santa Maria;Clouds breaking;71;51;NW;12;56%;1%;11
Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;69;61;ESE;6;75%;0%;11
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny, nice;77;50;NNW;7;39%;4%;11
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;85;46;NNE;15;72%;1%;12
Santee;Low clouds, then sun;79;58;WSW;6;47%;0%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;62;31;ENE;9;28%;0%;12
Stockton;Mostly sunny;83;59;NW;11;34%;3%;11
Thermal;Mostly sunny, warm;102;69;WNW;8;26%;0%;12
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, cool;61;27;NNE;8;34%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;98;67;WSW;9;18%;0%;12
Ukiah;Partly sunny, cool;77;45;WNW;9;34%;5%;11
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;83;60;NW;9;25%;4%;11
Van Nuys;Clouds, then sun;76;57;SSE;6;67%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;62;49;NNW;15;71%;1%;11
Victorville;Mostly sunny, nice;86;53;SW;10;36%;0%;12
Visalia;Not as hot;85;52;NW;11;33%;0%;11
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;73;49;NNW;6;50%;3%;11
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather