CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, June 11, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny, warm;87;47;NE;5;22%;0%;11
Arcata;Mostly sunny, warm;74;57;ESE;6;58%;0%;11
Auburn;Partly sunny and hot;95;69;ENE;6;27%;0%;11
Avalon;Low clouds and fog;79;63;W;4;40%;0%;12
Bakersfield;Partly sunny and hot;102;73;SSE;5;22%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Partly sunny;102;67;E;5;26%;0%;11
Big Bear City;Partly sunny;76;45;WSW;8;28%;2%;13
Bishop;Partly sunny;93;56;WNW;5;13%;0%;12
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, warm;80;64;ENE;6;23%;0%;12
Blythe;Partly sunny and hot;109;78;SW;6;11%;0%;12
Burbank;Partly sunny and hot;92;66;SE;5;30%;0%;12
Camarillo;Low clouds and fog;81;61;E;6;51%;0%;10
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds and fog;74;58;ESE;6;73%;0%;12
Campo;Partly sunny;96;57;N;9;21%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Low clouds and fog;79;62;N;6;62%;0%;12
Chico;Partly sunny and hot;101;71;ENE;5;24%;0%;11
China Lake;Partly sunny and hot;100;69;NW;6;10%;0%;12
Chino;Partly sunny and hot;96;68;W;6;25%;2%;12
Concord;Very hot;105;65;SW;5;20%;0%;11
Corona;Partly sunny and hot;99;66;W;6;25%;0%;12
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;67;56;NE;6;69%;3%;10
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny and hot;102;71;SW;8;8%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny and hot;99;63;WSW;5;9%;0%;12
El Centro;Partly sunny, warm;109;75;WSW;5;13%;0%;12
Eureka;Mostly sunny, mild;70;55;SE;7;64%;0%;11
Fairfield;Very hot;103;66;WNW;7;28%;0%;11
Fresno;Partly sunny and hot;102;71;NW;6;23%;0%;11
Fullerton;Low clouds and fog;89;66;SSE;4;40%;0%;12
Hanford;Partly sunny;103;64;NW;5;31%;0%;11
Hawthorne;Low clouds and fog;78;65;SE;6;54%;0%;12
Hayward;Partly sunny and hot;97;62;WSW;6;33%;0%;11
Imperial;Partly sunny, warm;109;75;WSW;5;13%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Low clouds and fog;74;65;SW;8;67%;0%;12
Lancaster;Partly sunny and hot;98;66;WSW;7;12%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny and hot;104;65;WNW;7;22%;0%;11
Lincoln;Partly sunny and hot;101;66;ENE;6;29%;0%;11
Livermore;Very hot;103;65;WSW;6;23%;0%;11
Lompoc;Partly sunny, warm;79;54;N;7;54%;0%;7
Long Beach;Low clouds and fog;82;64;SSE;6;49%;0%;12
Los Alamitos;Low clouds and fog;83;63;SSW;6;50%;0%;12
Los Angeles;Low clouds and fog;87;65;S;5;42%;2%;12
Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds and fog;87;65;S;5;42%;2%;12
Madera;Very hot;104;67;NNW;5;30%;0%;11
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;87;51;NNE;5;24%;0%;11
Marysville;Partly sunny and hot;101;66;ENE;6;29%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Very hot;103;68;WSW;6;24%;0%;9
Merced;Partly sunny;103;67;WNW;6;25%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Partly sunny;103;67;WNW;6;25%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds and fog;87;66;SSE;6;48%;0%;12
Modesto;Partly sunny;105;71;NNW;8;21%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny and hot;97;69;NNE;7;28%;0%;11
Mojave;Partly sunny, warm;95;66;W;8;10%;0%;12
Montague;Very hot;97;55;NNE;4;20%;0%;11
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;81;58;ENE;5;45%;0%;11
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;91;53;N;2;23%;0%;11
Napa County;Partly sunny and hot;96;60;SW;6;31%;0%;11
Needles;Partly sunny;111;82;N;6;7%;0%;12
North Island;Low clouds and fog;74;64;SSW;8;69%;0%;12
Oakland;Partly sunny, warm;91;60;W;7;40%;0%;11
Oceanside;Low clouds and fog;79;62;N;6;62%;0%;12
Ontario;Partly sunny and hot;96;68;W;6;25%;2%;12
Oroville;Partly sunny and hot;100;70;ENE;6;28%;0%;11
Oxnard;Low clouds and fog;75;60;NNE;6;61%;0%;11
Palm Springs;Partly sunny;110;80;W;6;11%;0%;12
Palmdale;Very hot;99;63;SW;7;10%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Partly sunny and hot;101;57;SW;7;26%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Low clouds and fog;73;58;NNE;7;72%;0%;5
Porterville;Partly sunny and hot;101;69;ESE;6;31%;0%;11
Ramona;Partly sunny and hot;95;60;ENE;6;30%;2%;12
Redding;Very hot;104;68;NNW;6;16%;0%;11
Riverside;Partly sunny and hot;100;67;W;6;23%;0%;12
Riverside March;Partly sunny, warm;98;63;WNW;6;24%;2%;12
Sacramento;Partly sunny;101;66;N;7;29%;0%;11
Sacramento International;Partly sunny;102;67;WNW;6;25%;0%;11
Salinas;Partly sunny;90;61;E;9;36%;0%;11
San Bernardino;Partly sunny and hot;99;68;SW;6;23%;0%;12
San Carlos;Partly sunny and hot;95;62;W;7;35%;0%;11
San Diego;Low clouds and fog;77;64;NW;6;59%;0%;12
San Diego Brown;Low clouds and fog;82;63;WNW;6;50%;0%;12
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds and fog;83;63;SSW;7;54%;0%;12
San Francisco;Partly sunny, warm;87;61;W;7;45%;0%;11
San Jose;Partly sunny;98;67;NNW;8;27%;0%;11
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;83;56;NE;6;44%;0%;11
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds and fog;71;58;W;8;62%;2%;5
Sandberg;Partly sunny, warm;88;67;WNW;16;14%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;85;62;SSW;6;45%;2%;12
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;77;58;N;6;62%;2%;11
Santa Maria;Partly sunny, warm;84;56;NE;7;48%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Low clouds and fog;75;65;ESE;6;60%;0%;12
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny and hot;98;59;NNW;5;34%;0%;11
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny and hot;97;54;NE;6;58%;0%;12
Santee;Partly sunny, warm;91;65;NW;6;27%;0%;12
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, warm;77;45;SSW;5;31%;0%;12
Stockton;Very hot;106;70;WNW;6;24%;0%;11
Thermal;Partly sunny;110;74;NW;7;11%;0%;12
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, warm;81;41;N;5;30%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny and hot;103;77;W;6;10%;2%;12
Ukiah;Very hot;102;61;NNE;4;25%;0%;11
Vacaville;Very hot;105;66;W;7;19%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Partly sunny, warm;90;65;SSE;5;32%;2%;12
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;73;53;NE;5;60%;0%;7
Victorville;Partly sunny;95;59;SSW;7;17%;0%;12
Visalia;Very hot;102;65;NW;5;29%;0%;11
Watsonville;Partly sunny;89;57;SSW;6;40%;0%;11
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather