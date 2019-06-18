CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, June 20, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny, warm;84;41;WNW;8;27%;2%;11
Arcata;Partly sunny;66;49;N;9;63%;2%;11
Auburn;Mostly sunny;90;59;SSE;5;43%;0%;11
Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;68;57;W;6;76%;0%;7
Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;103;71;NNE;7;27%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;95;58;SSE;6;46%;1%;11
Big Bear City;Sunny;76;45;W;7;49%;0%;13
Bishop;Mostly sunny;98;62;NW;5;16%;7%;12
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, warm;79;61;ENE;7;34%;1%;12
Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;105;75;S;7;18%;0%;12
Burbank;Low clouds, then sun;78;61;SSE;6;68%;0%;11
Camarillo;Low clouds, then sun;71;60;WSW;7;73%;0%;7
Camp Pendleton;Clouds to sun;69;58;W;6;82%;0%;11
Campo;Sunshine;86;51;WSW;10;44%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Clouds to sun;72;63;WSW;7;72%;0%;7
Chico;Mostly sunny and hot;97;63;ESE;5;34%;0%;11
China Lake;Mostly sunny and hot;106;73;SW;8;19%;0%;12
Chino;Sunshine;82;60;WSW;7;60%;0%;12
Concord;Mostly sunny;84;58;SW;11;50%;0%;11
Corona;Abundant sunshine;84;60;W;7;62%;0%;12
Crescent City;Partly sunny, windy;61;50;NNW;20;69%;3%;10
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and hot;105;75;SW;8;19%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Hot with sunshine;101;68;SW;11;24%;0%;12
El Centro;Sunshine and warm;105;73;WSW;5;30%;0%;12
Eureka;Clouds and sun;63;50;E;11;66%;2%;11
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;83;55;WSW;13;57%;0%;11
Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;101;69;WNW;7;33%;1%;11
Fullerton;Sunshine;77;64;WSW;5;63%;0%;12
Hanford;Mostly sunny and hot;102;65;NW;5;35%;0%;11
Hawthorne;Turning sunny;71;64;WSW;7;71%;0%;11
Hayward;Mostly sunny;77;58;W;7;61%;0%;11
Imperial;Sunshine and warm;105;73;WSW;5;30%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;69;63;WNW;8;74%;0%;8
Lancaster;Sunny;96;67;SW;13;25%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;102;62;NW;8;37%;0%;11
Lincoln;Mostly sunny, warm;94;58;SSE;6;48%;1%;11
Livermore;Mostly sunny;88;57;WSW;7;50%;0%;11
Lompoc;Sunny;72;58;SW;8;75%;0%;11
Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;74;64;W;6;69%;0%;11
Los Alamitos;Clouds, then sun;74;63;WSW;6;68%;0%;11
Los Angeles;Afternoon sun;75;62;SW;6;68%;0%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Afternoon sun;75;62;SW;6;68%;0%;11
Madera;Mostly sunny and hot;101;63;NW;6;36%;0%;11
Mammoth;Mostly sunny, warm;83;46;NW;9;26%;2%;11
Marysville;Mostly sunny, warm;95;58;SSE;6;46%;1%;11
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;94;57;S;7;47%;0%;11
Merced;Mostly sunny and hot;99;62;WNW;7;43%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny and hot;99;62;WNW;7;43%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Brilliant sunshine;76;64;NW;6;64%;0%;12
Modesto;Mostly sunny and hot;97;60;NNW;8;42%;1%;11
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;79;62;NW;9;62%;0%;11
Mojave;Sunny and hot;98;69;WSW;9;21%;0%;12
Montague;Partly sunny, warm;88;47;N;9;24%;4%;11
Monterey Rabr;Turning sunny;69;56;S;6;72%;0%;11
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, warm;83;47;NNW;6;30%;1%;11
Napa County;Mostly sunny;74;54;SW;11;73%;0%;11
Needles;Sunny and hot;109;82;SSW;8;11%;0%;12
North Island;Low clouds, then sun;69;63;NW;8;71%;0%;8
Oakland;Mostly sunny;71;58;WSW;8;70%;0%;11
Oceanside;Clouds to sun;72;63;WSW;7;72%;0%;7
Ontario;Sunshine;82;60;WSW;7;60%;0%;12
Oroville;Mostly sunny and hot;96;61;SE;5;41%;1%;11
Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;69;60;WNW;7;78%;0%;7
Palm Springs;Sunny and hot;105;74;WNW;7;24%;0%;12
Palmdale;Sunny and hot;96;67;SW;12;27%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Sunny;84;55;SSW;10;60%;0%;12
Point Mugu;Clouds breaking;69;60;NW;7;85%;0%;7
Porterville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;64;S;6;33%;2%;11
Ramona;Sunny;82;57;W;6;61%;0%;12
Redding;Mostly sunny and hot;103;69;N;11;19%;0%;11
Riverside;Abundant sunshine;85;61;WSW;7;58%;0%;12
Riverside March;Sunshine;85;58;W;7;61%;0%;12
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;91;56;SSW;6;52%;1%;11
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, warm;93;56;SSE;6;54%;0%;11
Salinas;Turning sunny;73;60;N;9;64%;0%;11
San Bernardino;Sunny;86;60;SW;6;57%;0%;12
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;77;57;SW;7;60%;0%;11
San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;71;63;NW;7;65%;0%;8
San Diego Brown;Sunny;71;61;WNW;6;72%;0%;12
San Diego Montgomery;Brilliant sunshine;71;61;NW;6;71%;0%;12
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;69;57;WSW;10;65%;0%;11
San Jose;Mostly sunny;81;59;SSE;8;67%;0%;11
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;72;56;S;7;72%;0%;11
San Nicolas Island;Clouds break;68;59;W;6;70%;0%;7
Sandberg;Warm with sunshine;85;63;SW;11;39%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Sunny and cool;75;62;SW;6;60%;0%;12
Santa Barbara;Clouds to sun;69;58;WSW;6;81%;0%;7
Santa Maria;Sunny;73;57;SSW;7;75%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Clouds, then sun;69;62;W;7;83%;0%;11
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;75;51;WSW;6;71%;0%;11
Santa Ynez;Sunny and very humid;85;56;W;6;90%;0%;12
Santee;Sunny;80;61;WNW;6;50%;0%;12
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, warm;80;50;WSW;8;34%;0%;12
Stockton;Mostly sunny and hot;96;59;NW;7;44%;0%;11
Thermal;Sunny and very warm;106;76;NW;8;24%;0%;12
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, warm;82;44;SW;8;34%;1%;12
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and hot;103;74;WSW;7;18%;0%;12
Ukiah;Mostly sunny and hot;96;54;W;5;39%;0%;11
Vacaville;Mostly sunny, warm;92;57;SW;9;48%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Sunny;77;60;S;6;71%;0%;12
Vandenberg AFB;Sunshine;68;56;SSE;6;83%;0%;12
Victorville;Sunshine;93;60;SSW;8;35%;0%;12
Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;101;63;NW;6;41%;2%;11
Watsonville;Sunny;68;56;W;7;74%;25%;11
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather